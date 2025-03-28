It is no secret that the New Era of Survivor has mixed reactions from fans. The twists and lost votes have made the New Era of this reality competition show difficult to maneuver. However, the last few seasons have shown an increase in gameplay and new examples of using the limiting New Era twists while still using tactics and strategies from early Survivor. Survivor castaways have finally figured out how to use these twists.

Survivor is known for its strategy. Players like Jonny Fairplay and Parvati Shallow are Survivor legends because of their high-risk, high-reward decisions. Shallow voted out strong players early, which paid off, but because of New Era twists, castaways avoid making those risky moves. However, the New Era castaways have finally started integrating the new twists into their game in smart, fun, and original ways.

Shot in the Dark Is Hit or Miss

At the beginning of the season, each contestant in the New Era of Survivor is given a "Shot In The Dark" with a one-in-six chance of success. The "Shot In The Dark" is risky because it rarely works. However, two players in the New Era have used it successfully. The first was Kaleb Gebrewold in Season 45, and most recently, Mary Zheng gained safety and caused an unprecedented tribal council. However, the most innovative use of the "Shot In The Dark" was by Season 47 winner Rachel Lamont. Lamont used her "Shot In The Dark" to test the waters and decide whether to use her idol. Although the "Shot In The Dark" failed to keep her safe, Lamont gauged the reactions of her tribe and kept her idol, which she would use to keep her safe later down the line in a stunning move.

Although using the "Shot In The Dark" is rarely successful, castaways have found other ways to benefit their game. In Season 45, Emily Flippen gives Sabiyah Broderick her "Shot In The Dark" to gain her trust. Later in the same season, Brando Meyer attempted to do the same with Drew Basile, but less successfully. Another use for the "Shot In The Dark" is as a bartering tool. For example, in Season 47, the remaining castaways, except Rachel Lamont, traded their "Shot In The Dark" advantages for more rice.

The New Advantages Are Tricky

The Beware Advantages that started in the New Era have not always helped players even after they solved the puzzle. The main complication with Beware Advantages is that the castaway who claims them cannot vote until the puzzle is solved and the idol or reward is found. In Season 48, the Beware Advantages are being used in new ways. The early Lagi tribe attempted to keep Star Toomey's vote thrown out by not truly helping her with the Beware Advantage puzzle even when she asked her allies for help.

Beware Advantages are not the only twist in the New Era. The journeys that have forced castaways to gamble their votes have also begun showing promise, even though the risk is still so high. The journeys that have forced castaways to risk their votes showed promise when Kamilla Karthigesu and Kyle Fraser worked together to combine solid strategy with an idol play and an extra vote to ensure that Thomas Krottinger would be voted out. Although Karthigesu and Fraser's use of the journey and Advantage was clever, there is also a risk with the journeys, as seen by Justin Pioppi's tragic and unfortunate loss the week prior.

Immunity Idols and Fakes Are Tried and True on 'Survivor'