The tagline for Survivor is "Outwit, Outplay, Outlast." In order for castaways to achieve such success, having a strong social game can be crucial. Players need to be able to get along with their tribemates because, in the end, you have to earn their vote to win the million-dollar prize. Unfortunately, some individuals have forgotten the "being nice" part, exchanging it for some disturbing behavior. Over the course of the 46 plus seasons, Survivor fans have witnessed some shockingly mean players.

Survivor is the hit CBS reality series that has defined a generation. Season after season, the reality competition series follows the same format of stranding a group of individuals on an island as they battle for immunity before voting one another out. One of the greatest social experiments in reality television history, Survivor has been one of the longest-running series on American television, with no signs of slowing down.

10 Joel Anderson

'Survivor: Micronesia'

Survivor: Micronesia was a first for the season. The 16th season watched as ten Survivor favorites took on ten fans. Regarded as one of the best seasons in the franchise, it did have some low points, all thanks to the fans tribe. As one of the strongest competitors on the tribe, Joel Anderson felt as if he was the alpha male of the tribe. He formed some quick rivalries and asserted his dominance among those he felt were inferior.

Joel was a brute and mistreated a number of his tribemates, namely Chet Welch. In a challenge where players were tethered together, Chet and Joel were paired as a team. With Joel being physically imposing and Chet, well, not, he dragged him around like a rag doll. Joel had little sympathy after Chet injured himself, literally saying he didn't care. Joel's disdain for anyone he perceived as weak caused him to be disliked. So, when a tribe swap happened, he was immediately targeted by the favorites not only for being a physical threat, but for being mean.

9 Brenda Lowe

'Survivor: Nicaragua' and 'Survivor: Caramoan'

You might be incredibly shocked to see Brenda Lowe on this list, but one major moment made her fall from grace. Brenda Lowe was a fan favorite the first time she played Survivor. It made logical sense to be the Survivor: Nicaragua representative on Survivor: Caramoan. The second Fans vs Favorite-themed season had a lot of drama from start to finish, but fans were shocked when Brenda found herself in the middle of some controversy. There's been a history of being a bitter jury member. It's a hard pill to swallow being blindsided by your favorite game, so when the time comes to enact some revenge, certain individuals take it too far.

Such was the case for Brenda during Final Tribal Council of Survivor: Caramoan. During the season, Dawn Meehan lost her retainer in the ocean. Brenda came to save the day and found it. Brenda, who also brought Dawn along during the loved ones reward, felt betrayed and decided to humiliate Dawn in front of the entire jury, and every camera captured the moment. She forced Dawn to take out her retainer, showing her missing teeth, because she "wanted everyone to see her the way I saw you that day." It was a very dark moment for Brenda, and the show. It was completely unnecessary and tarnished the exceptional reputation Brenda previously built.

8 Robb Zbacnik

'Survivor: Thailand'

In the early seasons of Survivor, there was always one guy who played the role of antagonist. During Survivor: Thailand, the franchise's fifth season, that antagonist was Robb Zbacnik. He played into the bad boy role, perhaps a little too much. He formed an instant rivalry with tribate Shii Ann Huang, who was none too fond of his behavior.

He spoke down to her, often belittling her. Robb is most infamously known for his actions during a Reward Challenge for grabbing Clay Jordan around the throat. To make matters worse, Robb was not in the "attack zone" when the incident occurred. Robb was quite irate for being disqualified, and he expressed his disdain by calling Clay names, including "whiny little punk" and "backwards hick." He also exclaimed that he wanted to spit in Clay's face.

7 Will Simms II

'Survivor: Worlds Apart'

There are a few individuals who could share this title with Will Simms II from Survivor: Worlds Apart. The season was filled with a lot of unsavory individuals who felt the need and desire to talk down to certain individuals on the cast. Namely, Shirin Oskooi. Between himself and Dan Foley, Shirin faced their ire, and Will receives this spot on the list because of the heated altercation he engaged in with Shirin.

After being called out for being deceitful or hoarding a secret stash of food, Will unloads on Shirin, tossing out personal attacks. He exclaimed that she had no family at home and no one who even cared about her. The personal attacks didn't sway the tribe to vote him out, as they knew, his chances of winning were slim to none. As karma would have it, Will received his own insults as Shirin would compare him to a "dead fish" during Final Tribal Council.

6 Jean-Robert Bellande

'Survivor: China'

There are some players in the history of Survivor who are lambasted for just how foolish they are in the game. At the moment, they don't know how poorly they're playing, but the fans are certainly able to see just how out of touch they are when the season airs. Survivor: China's Jean-Robert Bellande irritated the tribe with his habits around camp. He also fell into the trap as one of the men who denigrated individuals he felt were weak. One of which was fan-favorite Courtney Yates.

The duo were instant rivals throughout the game. But one reason why Courtney left the game, so beloved was her ability to put up with him. Had she not been able to hit back, things might have been worse for Jean-Robert. He toed the line of creepy with comments that were rude and uncalled for. In the end, Jean-Robert was blindsided as Courtney became a finalist, and returned for another season.

5 NaOnka Mixon

'Survivor: Nicaragua'

NaOnka Mixon is an infamous individual for a multitude of reasons. With a brash and confrontational attitude, NaOnka's presence on Survivor: Nicaragua helped to tarnish the season, which is considered by many fans and experts as one of the worst in the franchise. When she first began her journey to win, NaOnka would be seen going all out. She was infamously known for the shoving match she engaged in with one-legged tribemate Kelly Bruno over an idol clue.

NaOnka's mean-spirit further came to fruition when she seemingly saw the end of her journey on the horizon. Rather than handling the elements, NaOnka, alongside Kelly Shinn, decided to quit the game with only 11 days left. Forever perceived as a disgraced quitter, NaOnka's action forced the game to amend how individuals who quit during the jury stage of the game are treated.

4 Abi-Maria Gomes

'Survivor: Philippines' and 'Survivor: Cambodia'

When you call someone "Mr. Poopie Pants," and that's only a mild notch on the resume, you know you're going to make this list. Some would call Abi-Maria Gomes' insults harmless, but her actions garnered a reputation that would follow her through two seasons of play. When she first arrived on Survivor: Philippines, she formed a friendship and alliance with RC Saint-Amour, but when Pete Yurkoswki manipulated the two to become rivals, the true side of Abi came out.

She was not perceived to have the best social skills or self-awareness. Abi always found a way to make a jab at the expense of other people, bringing out her fiery personality. Having an erratic personality and chaotic game, her time on Survivor: Philippines ended in the final five. When she earned a spot on Survivor: Cambodia, this was her opportunity to change the narrative for a second chance. Unfortunately, after having her buttons pushed, it was the same old Abi-Maria Gomes. She played a vindictive game, rather than for a win.

3 Colton Cumbie

'Survivor: One World' and 'Survivor: Blood vs Water'

First, he was medically evacuated. Then he quit. To say that Survivor was not a game for Colton Cumbie is an understatement. Colton Cumbie was an openly gay contestant, but rather than falling into the sassy archetype, Colton was just plain cruel. When he first played, he was put on the all-male tribe on Survivor: One World. With the twist being both tribes living on the same beach, he instantly gravitated to the women. But when he found himself on the outs, Colton was reduced to hurling racial slurs at Bill Posley to take the target off himself.

Colton resorted to derogatory comments throughout his time on Survivor: One World. He ended up leaving the game due to a medical condition, though many fans considered it a quit. To make the situation worse, rather than passing off his Immunity Idol to an ally, he left with it. For whatever reason, Colton was given the call to compete again on Survivor: Blood vs Water. This time with his fiancé, Caleb Bankston. Nothing changed this time around, with Colton again causing chaos and hurling insults. He ended up quitting the game at Redemption Island because he couldn't handle the experience any longer.

2 Corinne Kaplan

'Survivor: Gabon' and 'Survivor: Caramoan'

Some people embrace their title as a villain, and some people is Corinne Kaplan. Corinne was a no-nonsense individual. She never bit her tongue, telling people like it is. What Corinne was an expert at was putting down others in a hilarious manner. The insults were cutting, but it allowed her to gain a following of fans who wished they had the strength to say the things she said. On Survivor: Gabon, there were certain individuals that Corinne just didn't care for, namely Sugar Kiper.

They did not get along throughout the duration of the game and often found herself insulting Sugar when she had the chance. When it comes to infamous jury speeches, Corinne's no-question direct address to Sugar at Final Tribal Council will go down in history. It was so mean that all Sugar could do was flip her off. Corinne returned for Survivor: Caramoan where she returned with insults, mostly saved towards Phillip Sheppard. With Phillip as her main target, it ended up costing her the game. No matter what, Corinne is a fan-favorite villain because she owned her meanness.

1 Russell Hantz

'Survivor: Samoa,' 'Survivor: Heroes vs Villains,' and 'Survivor: Redemption Island'

Russell Hantz is a Survivor anomaly. There will never be anyone quite like Russell Hantz. Depending on which Survivor fan you speak to, that may be a good thing or a bad thing. Considered as one of the most notorious villains in the history of the game, Russell's number one priority was Russell. He deemed himself the best and would knock anyone down who got in his way. His ability to outlast was unmatched during Survivor: Samoa and Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, but his social game is what cost him both times. Russell was a manipulative and controlling individual. Many of the castaways were at his beck and call because of his ability to play both an offensive and defensive game thanks to his discovery of multiple Hidden Immunity Idols.

When he was thrust into arguably the best season ever, Russell was rightly placed in the Villains tribe. But little did he know, controlling other diabolical players was not going to be easy. That's why he received a staggering zero votes at Final Tribal Council. Creating a rivalry with Boston Rob Mariano during Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, they both served as tribe captains for Survivor: Redemption Island. There was no redemption for Russell as his tribe did have a chance to watch him play two other times. His game was cut abruptly. Russell was condescending every time he played. Without a strong social game, his ability to maneuver to the end through physical prowess and his ability to find idols will never be enough to give him the title of Sole Survivor.

