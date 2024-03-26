The Big Picture Survivor's 'New Era' post-season 40 introduced controversial changes including shorter time frame and food scarcity.

The show's attempts to grow have resulted in disruptive twists that hinder gameplay and create unbalanced tribes.

Despite some successful updates, Survivor must address detrimental changes to maintain gameplay quality and viewer interest.

Any good reality series must be able to grow and adapt to stay successful. Whether it be competitions or dating dramas, long-lasting shows are the ones that evolve to keep viewers intrigued, and no program has mastered that better than Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, this historic show has wowed audiences since its premiere more than 20 years ago by twisting its relatively simple premise into a nail-biting, exciting game of strategy and survival. It has persisted this long because of the fantastic moments and plots that its concept has created, though that doesn't mean the series hasn't shifted over its many seasons to try and spice things up. Various themes and twists have been implemented over the years, each one to varying success, but throughout these subtle attempts to change, Survivor has always upheld the core concept and sanctity of its game - until now. This 'New Era' of the show has seen the creators try newer and wilder tactics than ever before to continue engrossing watchers, and while some of them are welcomed, its heavy-handed methods of trying to 'grow' its playstyle have tainted this excellent game for those playing it and the many watching people at home.

The 'New Era' of Survivor is any season after 40, aka the installments created after the program took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned with many changes, some of which were extremely necessary and welcomed; CBS mandated that at least 50% of every cast be comprised of people of color, and the gameplay now used inclusive language to ensure everybody felt seen by the content onscreen. While these were significant changes (sadly, many in the fanbase took issue with them), one of the most controversial adjustments was dropping the day the players played from 39 to 26. Viewers feared such a drastic decrease in the time these casts stayed out to compete would detract from the severity of its premise and potentially make the entire ordeal 'too easy.' The creators recognized this fear and tried to compensate by taking away the supply of foodstuffs each season's tribes usually had access to, making hunger a much larger ordeal for the players to find a way to work through. They hoped that the loss of such a valuable resource would compensate for the decreased days and still create a tense showcase of survival, and though this thought process was justifiable, the loss of food served as a distressing precedent for the series going forward.

'Survivor' Is No Stranger to Change

From random minigames to negotiations between the tribes and host Jeff Probst himself, the many divergences Survivor's new era has attempted have oscillated wildly between relatively successful to thoroughly annoying. Some are largely inconsequential but at times enjoyable, like the 'Shot in the Dark' mechanic that allows players a chance to trade their vote at a tribal for a chance to be safe from elimination. Yet for each one with some entertainment, there seem to be many more unsuccessful twists that anger everyone involved; one of the starkest instances of this is Survivor 41's 'Hourglass' twist where Jeff lied to a tribe about gaining immunity, the players rightfully growing angry when they learned the grueling challenge they'd fought to win was for naught because Jeff was going to give another player the chance to decide all of their fates. This early twist served as a blueprint for more to come, more confusing deviations from the actual strategic gameplay viewers want to see that often leave players with some unearned hindrance they'll have to try and overcome. These have the potential to ruin a person's whole game, a predicament that is currently being exemplified in Survivor 46.

While some of Survivor's best players manage to come back and win after genuinely dire circumstances, season 46's Yanu tribe shows how badly some of the show's new changes impact its tribes. In the past six seasons, the pre-merge portion of the game has seen three tribes suffer terrible losing streaks that quickly become hard to watch. First with season 41's Ua, then 45's Lulu, and now 46's Yanu, all three tribes saw their numbers get steadily whittled down, with a majority of these failures owed to the show trying to push its survival aspect by making basic amenities something to be won rather than given. Now, Survivor has always been a series about overcoming the loss of basic necessities, but the program doesn't seem to realize how access to things like fire and food can put other tribes leagues above another in terms of performance. One of the most disastrous changes has been tribes having to earn their flint rather than having it given to them in the first challenge, a loss that potentially robs the group of warmth, good sleep, steady food, clean clothes, and so many other small things that comprise a person's ability to tackle each challenge with gusto. The show has a 50% rate of damning a tribe by allowing them to flounder without these resources while others thrive, and audiences are starting to take notice.

It's Not Too Late For 'Survivor' to Correct Itself

Yanu perfectly illustrates how disastrous not receiving your flint can be on Survivor and the snowball of failures that stems from it. And while this season highlights why this is so difficult for a group to come back from, it also reveals an even worse truth: this makes for terrible TV. Seeing an entire tribe lose their spirit and constantly go back to tribal council not only detracts from the exciting question of who will succeed (because you always know who will fail) but also creates disappointing vote-outs as it becomes clear who will go home each episode. Even more, because Survivor justifiably spends a good portion of each episode with the tribe that will be sending someone home, it takes airtime from the other two, losing potentially juicy plotlines while forcing viewers to become invested in a tribe they know will most likely fail each episode. This serious issue not only creates lousy gameplay, but also bad television, as the 'small losses' Survivor thinks it enjoyable to subject these groups to have been shown to completely decimate so many contestants' early games.

Even though many of its adjustments have proved unsuccessful, Survivor shouldn't be scared to try new things. Again, some of these updates to the new era have proven overwhelmingly successful; because of the show's new focus on representation, it has created a setting where so many diverse personalities and play styles the show has never seen before get to compete. And even beyond the social, some new minigames like trips to different islands and complex puzzles have yielded some great moments for the franchise. But looking at the evidence, it is unignorable how much of a detriment changes like the lack of flint and food have on tribes and lead to some of the most disappointing early seasons the show has ever seen. And with Yanu being a perfect example of this problem in this season, audiences have made it clear: if a tribe is bad on their own, that's on them, but we're tired of seeing Survivor mess up players' games and inadvertently lead to one tribe facing tribal again and again. Survivor is a great show that shouldn't be afraid to make changes, but actual growth means eliminating things that don't work - even if it is one of those changes.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on CBS. All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

