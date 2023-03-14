One of the longest-running reality television series and programs in general, Survivor has remained in the public consciousness in unconventional ways. It features the dramatic intrigue of a scripted show and the unpredictability of a competitive reality show. However, the series cannot be interpreted with the same lenses as these formats. Sure, there is a pool of contestants, a set of rules, a pathway to success, and one victor in the end, titled the "Sole Survivor." This is ultimately a bare-bones description of what the CBS reality series, now in its 44th season, entails. Since its debut in 2000, host and executive producer Jeff Probst has likened Survivor to the definitive social experiment. While this can be attributed to various factors, as the game is designed to be a sociological chess match between Americans of all demographics and backgrounds, deception is what serves as the backbone of the series.

The Universal Deception on the Island in 'Survivor'

At a fundamental level, a castaway on Survivor can only thrive in the game off the heels of falsehoods. Contestants will feel emotionally wounded by facing the opposite end of a lie, but it should be expected that no one is under the influence of truth serum on this deserted island in Fiji, the show's location for the last 11 seasons. As the series progressed, the crop of contestants in a given season has become more equipped for the environment of double-crossing in the game. In essence, Survivor is more or less played at a level playing field, with the influx of super-fans and so-called "students of the game" rapidly increasing with each season. Because of the all-encompassing deception that permeates the island, following along the gameplay sits upon murky waters, even with the supplemental player "confessionals," consisting of private verbal diary entries detailing a contestant's thought process. Survivor is the rare breed of competition that benefits a person's ability to stay under the radar. With this strategy, however, complications arise when, in the fortunate case of making it to the Final Tribal Council, a low-key contestant must now convince a jury of their peers that they were in charge of their game and deserve the coveted million dollars.

The layers of deception continue to multiply with each passing season, especially considering the high rate of in-game twists and advantages that are added alongside. Between the integration of hidden immunity idols, tribe swaps, game re-entry opportunities like Redemption Island, extra votes, vote steals, idol nullifiers, and countless other advantages, many Survivor fans long for the primitive days of the series that resemble "Borneo," the show's inaugural season that made the likes of Richard Hatch and Susan Hawk household names.

The game is flooded with enhancements to the point of audience suffocation, with the speed of gameplay driven by contestants and production only contributing to the hazy depiction of the power dynamic on the island. On the playing field, there is another component of subversion that only thickens the intrigue of deception, the one constant element of the show that has remained a mainstay for over 20 years on the airwaves. Based on a player's predilection, many castaways conceal facets of their life to put themselves in a more advantageous chance for success. Occupations like police officers, lawyers, and former athletes are often not disclosed among fellow contestants to ease their threat level. The current era of the series has emphasized breaking stereotypes and preconceived notions of various demographics that exist in both the outside world and Survivor.

Nothing Is Ever What It Seems to Be in 'Survivor'

In Survivor, nothing is ever written in stone, only on parchment. Nothing is ever clinched like in sports. Castaways and viewers should be expected to have the rug pulled out from under them at any given moment. The most sports-like quality of Survivor comes in the form of immunity challenges, where the victor of a respective challenge is rewarded with immunity from eviction in the upcoming Tribal Council. The badge of guaranteed safety in the immunity necklace was forever reconsidered in Season 16, "Micronesia." It appeared as though 21-year-old ice cream scooper Erik Reichenbach was a surefire final four contestant, with the puzzle he completed to win immunity with five castaways remaining reading "guaranteed final four." The sturdy alliance of four, consisting of Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, Amanda Kimmel, and Natalie Bolton, now on the ropes, manipulated their way into the mind of the naive Erik into relinquishing his immunity necklace to Natalie. In a flash, he no longer possessed immunity and was immediately shown the door to have his torch snuffed by Probst.

Audience Deception from Producers of 'Survivor'

This is where the most clouded layer of deception comes to fruition: the perspective of the audience. For as much as Survivor is positioned as populous accessible entertainment, there is a thread of convoluted mysteries surrounding the show. While the production team crafts a cohesive flow and structure to a season, there is a seemingly endless amount of footage left on the cutting room floor. The edit, what the episode aired on TV is referred to, may lead viewers into thinking they are witnessing a condensed narrative of the gameplay, but there are always more nuances behind the matters of outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting other contestants.

In fact, it is reasonable to conclude that not only are the castaways engaging in Machiavellianism, but Jeff Probst and other members of production are just as complicit. Within each segment of every episode in a season, the show is leading viewers into a narrative and is actively deceitful in presenting metrics such as which castaway is performing at the highest level and which person or alliance has the upper hand in the social hierarchy of the island. A respective season's edit is the driving force of one of the most prominent forms of Survivor discourse, relating to contestants being "robbed" of the million-dollar prize as a result of a bitter jury. When viewers of Season 19 watched strategic mastermind Russell Hantz dominate the competition on his path to the end only to lose the final jury vote to the inconspicuous Natalie White, outrage ensued. How could Russell get bamboozled like this? There were simply no blemishes on Russell's game that suggests that he could lose in the end, at least based on the television edit shown to the public.

Probst and co-executive producer Mark Burnett are just like any artist in their construction of a narrative. A crucial factor of artistry is the power of audience deception, which entails showing selective aspects and hiding others, similar to that of a magician. As a result, Survivor stands as a unique cross between narrative fiction and documentary. Yet, a sizable portion of the audience is steadfast in viewing the series as a sport, but due to the jury system that determines the Sole Survivor in lieu of a points system, that viewing relationship is incompatible. The average person sitting on the couch watching the show every Wednesday night ultimately has zero insight as to who is playing the game at the highest level. This is only solidified as a result of the double dose of deception stemming from castaways and series producers. It is commonly taken for granted in 2023, and if not, derisively spoken of for its unfavorable alterations, but it is worth appreciating that there is nothing quite like Survivor, nor will the public likely ever engage with a piece of entertainment in the same manner in the future.