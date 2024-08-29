The best reality competition shows are built by their contestants, those iconic cast members whose scenes of intense gameplay and cutthroat strategy help bring their season to a whole new level of amazing. Nowhere is that more true than for Survivor; created by Charlie Parsons on CBS, while the series does have returnee seasons (installments for players who've competed before) these rarely give viewers real insight into how their favorite players have been since first stepping onto the show's beach. Whether it be a hyper-focus on their actions in-game or this brutal setting simply not having space for a player to update their fans, it leaves many long-time viewers disappointed that they know so little about the people they've poured hours of onscreen support into. Well, luckily for all, one of the most jaw-dropping reunions of some of Survivor's most legendary players just occurred.

It offered a look into how each person is doing now — with one of them not being heard from in more than a decade — all while offering some salacious secrets about each as they laughed and enjoyed each other's company. It was a heartwarming reunion the likes of which Survivor fans have never seen, and the wildest part? It happened in the dirtiest way possible on one of the most scandalous (and funniest) shows out there, Dropout TV's Dirty Laundry.

'Survivor' Is the Home of Reality TV's Biggest Stars

Survivor is one of the most demanding reality shows out there, so it's no wonder it doesn't spend much time on how its players are doing outside of the game. Sure, it spares some scenes for each person's tearjerking backstory and why they want to win, but even players who've returned multiple times for a chance at the $1,000,000 prize rarely get the chance to tell supporters what they've been up to offscreen. It may seem inconsequential, but so many watchers love to know how their idols are doing and if they've been well since leaving the show. And while reunions and all-returnees seasons do offer more glimpses into these players as people, the show's hurtful trend of focusing on newer, "flashier" players over the trailblazing contestants of earlier seasons means people's all-time favorites often get overshadowed. It's sad that audiences don't get to learn how the people who made them love this show in the first place are doing today — which is why so many were excited, if not slightly confused, when it was announced four of the series' biggest stars would be reuniting on Dirty Laundry.

Dirty Laundry is a Dropout TV original that encourages each episode's group of contestants to lie, gaslight, and manipulate one another for the win, skills that all of the best Survivor players would be proud of. The glamorous host Lily Du, aided by her resident bartender Grant O' Brien, reads off a series of wild secrets and has the players vote on who they think each one belongs to. It's an ingeniously simple concept that usually brings a group of contestants who already know each other together to compete, these friends being well aware of one another's messiness and gleefully clueing the audience in as they try to excel in the game (while embarrassing one another nonstop, of course). It's a salaciously entertaining setup, and was an unexpectedly perfect setting to bring together four Survivor greats: Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, Ethan Zohn, and Natalie Bolton.

'Dirty Laundry' Brings the Worst (and Funniest) Out of Its Players

Survivor fans owe this group a huge thanks for not only pioneering so many of the elements that make that show great, but also creating one of the funniest Dirty Laundry episodes ever. Audiences are most likely to recognize Fields and Shallow; each woman has returned multiple times to compete (with Shallow beating out Fields on Survivor: Micronesia) and has developed a brand as one of this franchise's most outstanding players, both taking their talents to other shows like Big Brother and The Traitors. Despite this, they are such intense strategists that rarely is there a moment of rest to show off their genuine selves as they try to outplay others in each franchise. Ethan Zhon is another winner who is remembered as one of the best for his performance in Survivor: Africa, though fans were disappointed not to hear much about his life in subsequent showings, each one seeing him get overshadowed editing-wise in favor of more bombastic players (who conveniently competed more recently than him). And then, there's Natalie Bolton. A member of Fields and Shallow's infamous "Black Widow Brigade" and a newbie player who beat out some of the franchise's best returnees in Micronesia, she has largely stayed away from the franchise in the many years since her season. This created a mystique amongst her many supporters, the masses wondering what this sly character could be up to — luckily, they learned all that and more as this quartet of all-stars decided to play Dirty Laundry and lay it all out like nobody has ever seen before.

It would be an understatement to say this episode taught viewers things about these survivors they never could've expected. From Zohn's experience in a naked spirituality ritual, to Bolton spending a drunken night passed out on the floor of a casino, to Shallow's past habit of sculpting baked goods into indecent shapes, this game offered up parts of these stars that Survivor viewers would never have learned otherwise. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment was when Fields admitted that her second child was conceived in the closet at her former workplace (a homeless shelter), everyone staring in shock as this usually regal woman admitted the details of this excursion to the delight of all. It was a comical look into each of these players' lives outside the show, and beyond the humor, it was startlingly heartwarming to watch these folks known for their cunning get a chance to just sit and share a laugh with friends. It's a kind of connection that Survivor doesn't usually allow for, giving audiences who'd seen them in much more intense circumstances a chance to hear about their lives off the show and the funny secrets CBS would never let them reveal. It showed a glimpse of them past their reputations, reminding watchers that there are people behind these titans of reality TV — people with a bunch of dirty laundry, it turns out.

Even the Best Survivors Have 'Dirty Laundry'

Even though fans want to hear about what their favorite Survivor players are up to now, it's for the best that the series doesn't spend too much time bringing up these icons. While it can certainly work better at balancing the narrative when they do return, with each season bringing a whole new cast of fierce competitors, it would do the franchise a disservice to constantly reflect on the past. Despite this, it's unfortunate how few chances there are for these trailblazers to update their supporters about what they're doing now, which is what makes this episode one of the best Survivor reunions ever. Along with being utterly hilarious, it allowed these individuals an opportunity to bond and share the funniest parts of themselves with the world, all while sitting next to and laughing with/at their friends. Whether it be the small tidbits about each person's family life or Shallow discussing how she's discovered her Queer identity since leaving this show, it was an open space that offered valuable insight into these people who watchers have loved for decades. This episode offered the Survivor reunion that so many fans have been hoping for, and it wouldn't have been possible without the thing that every reality star has tons of: Dirty Laundry.

Dirty Laundry is Available to Stream on Dropout TV in the U.S.

