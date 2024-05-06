Survivor has spawned numerous romances through its many seasons, both on the show as well as after. Players who participated in different seasons have met after the fact, a few even returned to play a second time. In fact, there was even one former couple who were awkwardly in the game together after having broken up.

But the best Survivor romances are ones that begin to form or become solidified on the island. The players see one another in the most human form, with no make-up, no distractions (beyond the game itself), and no fancy clothing. It’s raw and emotional, so it’s not surprising that sometimes, players meet people with whom they mesh well. If a couple can make it through Survivor together, they can make it through anything. At least in some cases.

10 Benjamin “Coach” Wade and Jerri Manthey

Season 20 “Heroes Vs. Villains”

Benjamin “Coach” Wade and Jerri Manthey became a force to be reckoned with when they paired up in the game on Heroes vs Villains, arguably the best season of Survivor. They were the swing votes that led to the elimination of fan-favorite player “Boston” Rob Mariano. This move, however, backfired when Coach was voted out by his own former allies who turned on him.

The romance between the two was adorable as others recognized their flirting and wished for them to admit their feelings for one another. From the first episode of the show, Coach even commented that Jerri was “special” and “not like other women.” With that said, while Coach told Stuff he wished to start a relationship with Jerri, it’s unclear if anything official ever materialized between the two.

9 Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzgerald

Season 40 “Winners at War”

The coupling of Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzgerald is a unique one in that the pair played on different seasons and both count as Survivor winners having earned the title of Sole Survivor on their respective seasons. They met through the Survivor family and began dating, but things didn’t work out. They both returned to play in Winners at War, and a tribe swap resulted in the by then exes being on the same tribe together.

It was awkward and tense since the pair did not end on good terms. Michele called their short dating stint a “saga in itself” while both dished to others on the island about their failed romance. Nonetheless, their bond provided an interesting perspective on Survivor romance since fans got to see them on screen in the aftermathof their relationship versus while it was developing.

8 Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas

Season 30 “Worlds Apart”

Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas appeared on the same season together, but interestingly, they weren’t involved in a romance while in the game. In fact, they were even part of different alliances, and Sierra voted Joe out. The pair, both fierce competitors, focused on playing to win and their respective strategies instead. However, some seeds of a relationship might have been planted while they were on the island because a few years later, they reconnected and started a romantic relationship.

The pair got engaged in 2019, according to E! News, and are now married with two children. Whether they started their romance on screen or not, it was Survivor that brought them together.

7 Monica and Brad Culpepper

Season 27 “Blood vs. Water”

Monica and Brad Culpepper came into the show already a couple, having been married for many years. Monica had already played once but this time, she brought her husband along for the ride. The pair were one of the strongest duos on their season, proving that their bond was rock solid. It was emotional when Brad was voted out, but Monica went on to make it the end and placed second.

Brad Culpepper is a former professional football player who was immediately deemed a threat for his competition prowess and competitive spirit. He and Monica have been a couple since they were in university and married shortly after he was drafted into the NFL. They share three kids together. Interestingly, Brad went on to play a second time and was runner-up, so this pair went far both together and apart.

6 Amanda Kimmel and Ozzy Lusth

Season 16 “Micronesia”

Even at nighttime, the night vision cameras still catch the goings-on of the members of the tribe. Amanda Kimmel and Ozzy Lusth were caught canoodling, even kissing, while the others were sleeping. It was clear that there was something romantic between them. While they thought they were being quiet and clandestine, however fellow competitor Cirie Fields joked in a confessional that their shelter was a love shack and recalled waking up to “the sounds of jungle love.”

The pair dated for a time after the show ended, still together when the reunion episode aired. But the romance didn’t last. Amanda was married in 2015 and shortly after, had a son with her husband. Lusth, meanwhile, came out as bisexual in 2022, according to Heavy, and works promoting OnlyFans.

5 Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon

Season 45 "Mamanuca Islands"

Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon played a flirtatious game the entire way through. At first, it seemed as though it was just innocent flirting, but it quickly became apparent that there were deeper feelings between the two. What made their romance so interesting is that they never let it get to a point of romance on the show. Both, particularly Dee, focused on their strategies in the game and winning.

Despite their strong personal feelings, Dee betrayed Austin, confident he would forgive her because it was the right move in the game. The pair were giddy for one another at both Tribal Councils and the finale, the latter of which they had to fight against one another to win. Dee emerged victorious and confirmed to Distractify that she and Austin continued to date after the show. However, they are tight-lipped about further details, only noting that they were taking things slowly since they live in different states. It’s unclear if the pair are still together today.

4 Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca

Season 6 “The Amazon”

A long-lasting romance from Survivor, one of the best network reality TV shows, was between Ethan Zohnand Jenna Morasca, who met on the finale of The Amazon, the season Morasca won. From there, they officially began dating. They were together for a decade, even returning to reality TV to compete on The Amazing Race together.

Most notable about their relationship is that Zohn was battling Hodgkins lymphoma, and Morasca was there for him through the long journey, including remission, return, and stem cell transplant. Their romance was beloved by fans so the pair felt it necessary to release a statement when they broke up noting that they would carry the “memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support, and friendship.” Zohn, now married, returned to compete on the 40th season of the show while Morasca reportedly works as a veterinary nurse, according to Screen Rant.

3 Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

Season 27 “Blood vs. Water”

Tyson Apostol won his season and ranks among the best Survivor winners. But he won in more ways than one since he played with his girlfriend Rachel Foulger on this season, his second turn at the game after playing the first time in Survivor: Tocantins. They later appeared on the show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars where they got engaged. They have since gotten married and share two children together. Tyson returned to the game to compete in Winners at War.

Unlike some others, the pair didn’t meet on the show but rather went on the show to compete together. They played on opposite tribes and Rachel was sent home when her tribe thought she would switch with Tyson at Redemption Island. But the then dating pair, working together, decided against that. They agreed that Tyson he had a better chance of winning the game, and that proved to be the right move since he did indeed go on to win.

2 Frannie Marin and Matthew Blankinship

Season 44 "Mamanuca Islands"

Matthew Blankinship and Frannie Marin are among the cutest Survivor couples. Both self-professed nerds, they instantly took a liking to one another. It at first seemed as though they were just close allies and friends. But watching Matthew talk about Frannie during his confessionals, it was clear he was giddy and developing feelings. Eventually, Frannie started to blush as well. She later shared an entry from her journal that talked about how she wanted to be best friends with him but had developed a “mild affinity.”

The pair hilariously tried to keep their alliance a secret, but it was obvious that each lit up when the other walked into a conversation, and they were allies with the potential to be even more. The pair dated once the show ended and as at a year ago, they were still together, according to People. Last summer, they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

1 “Boston” Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich

Season 8 “All-Stars”

The most well-known and lasting romance on Survivor was between “Boston” Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich. When Rob saw Amber, he was instantly smitten. She seemed taken with him, too. The pair quickly became a dynamic duo, spending every moment with one another on the island. They were seemingly focused more on enjoying one another’s company than actually playing the game.

Yet somehow, while falling in love, they were also playing the game hard, making a powerful duo that was near impossible to break. So much so that while Rob was eventually voted off the island, Amber won the season. The pair remain married to this day, decades later, and share four kids together. They are the poster couple for Survivor romances.

