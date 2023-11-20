The Big Picture Sandra Diaz-Twine, a respected Survivor winner, recently posted a picture with Jeff Varner, causing shock and anger among fans.

Sandra defends her friendship with Varner, stating that they spent a lovely evening catching up and that her relationship with him won't change.

Jeff tweets about their day together, thanking Sandra for speaking out and criticizing Eliza Orlins for inciting harassment.

Sandra Diaz-Twine played Survivor five times and mentored once. She also won the game twice and, therefore, fans and players really respect her. She is moving beyond the franchise by competing in season 2 of The Traitors, which currently doesn't have a release date. Sandra stays active in the Survivor community and keeps in touch with other castaways including one that has the opposite reputation.

Jeff Varner played Survivor three times. He was popular enough after the first time that fans voted for him to be in Survivor: Cambodia. Jeff and Sandra were on Game Changers in 2017 and were on the same tribe. The season took a turn when Jeff outed Zeke Smith for being transgender at Tribal Council. He apologized, but the damage was done. The cast agreed not to vote and Jeff would leave the game. That was the last time he was on the show, but he is back in the conversation because of his reunion with Sandra.

Sandra Diaz-Twine Posts a Picture With Jeff Varner Years After Survivor

On November 18, Sandra posted a picture with Jeff on Instagram. "Yessss out to lunch with one of my Survivor Besties Jeff Varner," she captioned the picture. The post shocked fans and angered many. The reality TV winner's post no longer shows any comments. Eliza Orlins of Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor Fans v Favorites wrote a message to Sandra in her Instagram Story that said she's disappointed in her.

"It's been seven years," Sandra wrote over Eliza's message in her Instagram Story. "Varner has been thru [sic] a lot. And I will never turn my back on any of my friends. We spent a lovely evening and caught up on life. Nothing Toxic. Just 2 friend's [sic] spending time together. And I'll do it again 1 day next year. He was my friend years before the issue and continue to be my friend. I have a real relationship with him and that's never gonna change! @survivoreliza." She later posted a picture with him and her kids. "Glad we got to catch up my Dear Friend Jeff," she captioned it.

Jeff tweeted pictures of their day together on the same day. "When the queen offers audience, you accept! Lunch with #survivor Sandra," he wrote. He also responded to a fan thanking him for speaking out after Sandra got backlash. "We must," he wrote. "They’re transing young gay boys. No one will cancel Queen Sandra. Eliza Orlins incites this type of harassment. She did it to me. She tried it with Sandra. And she met another match. Next time Eliza runs for office, I’m all over her a-- like men aren’t. It’ll be a joy."

Where is Zeke now? He got married to Superstore actor, Nico Santos in Palm Springs earlier this month. "It was perfect," The former castaway wrote in an Instagram post about the big day. "Without expectation the best day of my life. I will always cherish the overwhelming feeling of love, both from my husband and from all those who traveled from near and far to celebrate with us."

