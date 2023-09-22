Survivor, often heralded as the pioneer of reality competition television, is gearing up for its staggering 45th season. Since the turn of the millennium, the series has masterfully blended human drama with the raw challenge of surviving in remote locations. It's not just about enduring the elements, but also navigating the vicious alliances, conniving strategies, and emotions that inevitably emerge. Fans have come to expect the unexpected, as twists like sudden blindsides, crafty use of immunity idols, and the unpredictable tribe dynamics can turn the game on its head. The secret to its longevity? A recipe of human resilience, gameplay, and the ever-present allure of a million-dollar prize. The popularity of Survivor has inspired countless other reality series with similar plots, such as The Amazing Race and Big Brother.

While some details about the new episodes are still under wraps, if history has taught us anything, it's that another season of strategy, endurance, and raw emotion is to come. So, for dedicated fans and new viewers alike, prepare for yet another wild ride with Survivor.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Seasons 44 Studio CBS

When Is 'Survivor' Season 45 Premiering?

Mark your calendars because Survivor Season 45 will premiere on September 27, 2023, on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The wilderness awaits!

Is 'Survivor' Season 45 Streaming Online?

Yes, Survivor will also be streaming on Paramount+ when it premieres.

Is There a 'Survivor' Season 45 Trailer?

Yes, a teaser has been released that hints at thrilling challenges and the much-anticipated upsets Survivor is known for. The exact nature of these twists remains a secret, but the trailer promises an experience like never before.

As with every season of Survivor, the trailer introduces us to some of the cast members, spotlighting their aspirations for the million-dollar prize. This glimpse provides insight into the behavioral traits of these contestants, allowing viewers to form preliminary impressions. However, seasoned fans know that making judgments about the Survivor cast can be premature. Only time will reveal what these individuals are truly capable of in their quest to outwit, outplay, and outlast.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'Survivor' Season 45?

As with most Survivor seasons, expect around 14 episodes, including the much-anticipated reunion show where castaways come together to discuss the season’s highlights and controversies. This season, however, will no longer stick to the 60-minute format but instead will be extended to 90 minutes per episode!

Who Are the Contestants of 'Survivor' Season 45?

Image via CBS

In a major announcement, Season 44's Bruce Perreault is set to return for Season 45. After suffering a concussion during the very first competition of Season 44, Perreault was regrettably pulled from the show for medical safety. Fortunately for him, during Jeff Probst’s new podcast, On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast, he received a formal invitation to join Season 45, marking his comeback. Alongside him, of course, is a diverse cast from various backgrounds – from school principals and bartenders to software developers. Yet the burning question remains: Who possesses the life experience to triumph in one of reality TV's most grueling challenges? For a more detailed breakdown of the cast, check out this article, and for now, here's a quick run through the list of contestants:

Survivor Season 45's castaways include insurance agent Bruce Perreault, estate attorney Julie Alley, civil rights attorney Katurah Topps, school principal Sean Edwards, therapist Hannah Rose, bartender Kendra McQuarrie, gym owner Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, critical care nurse Kellie Nalbandian, software sales representative Kaleb Gebrewold, truck driver Sabiyah Broderick, investment analyst Emily Flippen, grad student Austin Li Coon, attorney Jake O’Kane, content producer Brandon Donlon, entrepreneur Dee Valladares, singer Janani “J” Krishnan-Jha, grad student Drew Basile, and software developer Brandon “Brando” Meyer.

Where Is the 'Survivor' Season 45 Set Location?

Image via CBS

Survivor Season 45 has chosen the breathtaking Mamanuca Islands of Fiji as its backdrop. This location continues Survivor's tradition of using Fiji's magnificent landscapes, combining natural beauty with the show's dynamic gameplay and strategy.

What's the New Twist in 'Survivor' Season 45?

Survivor Season 45 introduces a game-changing twist revealed by Martin Holmes on his Inside Survivor Patreon. Winning tribes can now send an observer to the rival tribe's Tribal Council. This is not entirely new to Survivor fans, as similar concepts were used briefly in past seasons. However, making it a regular feature is set to reshape Tribal Council dynamics, potentially offering tribes strategic advantages or insights. The real suspense is how this twist will be executed and the implications it might bring to the game.

