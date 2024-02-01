Survivor is the gift that keeps on giving, and giving, and giving... With seasons often filmed back-to-back, fans only have to wait about two months between numbers 45 and 46.

Created by Charlie Parsons, Survivor premiered in 2000 and is considered one of the most successful and influential reality shows ever. The winner of seven Primetime Emmy Awards, the show has a simple - yet extremely difficult - premise: a group of contestants is stranded on an island with nothing but some flint (unless they lose it in a challenge), a machete (unless it's stolen during a special camp raid), and their will to be the last contestant standing. Episode by episode, there is a "tribal council" where the tribe votes out one of its own based on alliances, challenge wins, and overall social game. Since the show's premiere 24 years ago, it has gained a cult following of super fans who oftentimes end up as contestants on the show. While the cast reveal is still unofficial, here's all we know about the upcoming season.

When Is 'Survivor 46' Premiering?

The two-hour premiere of Survivor 46 airs on February 28, 2024, on CBS and will be available the next day on Paramount+.

Is 'Survivor 46' Streaming Online?

Survivor 46 will be simulcast on Paramount+ as it airs on CBS. If you happen to miss the full episode, it will be available to stream the next day in full on Paramount+.

Is There a Trailer For 'Survivor 46'?

"Thousands apply, but only 18 are chosen to be abandoned in Fiji for the adventure of a lifetime," says host Jeff Probst with his signature intensity. The teaser for Survivor 46 takes a fun approach by showing the audition tapes for its contestants before they arrive at the secluded island where they hope to remain for the next four weeks.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in 'Survivor 46'?

Survivor typically airs 12 to 14 episodes per season, so we can expect the same length run on Survivor 46. Last season, Survivor upped the episode run times to 90 minutes, and it looks like Season 46 is keeping that same extended episode length.

Who Makes 'Survivor 46'?

Survivor is a rare reality show that, over its 24 years, has only had one host: Jeff Probst. Probst, now an executive producer on the series, brings the right mixture of likability and thoroughness to his role as host, narrating quick-moving and often complicated challenges with clarity. The tribal council, which occurs at the end of each episode, is where Probst really shines, navigating an unpredictable conversation with ease and showing just as much interest in the contestants in 40-plus seasons as he did on day one.

Creator and showrunner Charlie Parsons has created several Survivor spin-offs over the years, including Australian Survivor, Survivor Philippines, and the short-lived one season of Celebrity Survivor. For someone whose biggest show involves very little eating, Parsons has executive-produced many food-related shows. He was an executive producer on Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, the hit cooking show starring the late Anthony Bourdain, as well as Man v. Food, Food Wars, and Food Paradise.

Where Will 'Survivor 46' Be Set?

Even though all contestants are hungry, tired, and sleeping on bamboo, the set of Survivor always looks like a luxurious vacation. Now permanently located on the Mamanuca Island of Fiji, viewers are treated to dazzling views of the crystal-clear island waters, as well as some stunning wildlife.

