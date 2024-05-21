Derived from the Swedish television series Expedition Robinson created by Charlie Parsons, Survivor is a reality television phenomenon that has now been on the air for twenty-four years. Upon its premiere in 2000, the show was an instant hit, with audiences captivated by its premise of "stranding" a large group of individuals on an island in tribes and having these contestants vote each other out one by one over about a month. Hosted for almost 700 episodes by the personable Jeff Probst, Survivor was co-created by Charlie Parsons and Mark Burnett, whose previous projects include creating Shark Tank, The Apprentice, and Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?. Survivor has now been on the air for so long that kids that grew up watching the series are old enough to start playing; a trend that has been seen throughout recent seasons. The series has been nominated for sixty-three Primetime Emmy Awards, winning seven over its forty-six season run. Additionally, the show's success has ushered in international versions of the series, including Survivor Africa, Australian Survivor, and Survivor Québec.

So far, Season 46 has been an interesting watch, with tensions high between contestants alongside age-old mistakes with game play strategy, and a host who is now so used to the drama that he's starting bringing movie theater snacks like popcorn and licorice to the end of episode tribal councils. The amount of blindsides and back-stabbing among contestants has made guessing who the winner of Season 46 will be quite unclear for fans of the long-running show. With only five players left: law student Charlie Davis, musician Ben Katzman, parent coach Maria Shrime Gonzales, salon owner Kenzie Petty, and marketing strategist Liz Wilcox, the game is getting down to the wire. For all the information on how to catch the finale, check out the answers to the big questions below.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS

Is the 'Survivor 46' Finale on TV?

Image via CBS

The Survivor Season 46 finale will air on CBS on May 22, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST.

Is the 'Survivor 46' Finale on Streaming?

The Survivor Season 46 finale will be simulcast on Paramount+ as it airs on cable and will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year and go up to $11.99 per month or $119.99 a year, depending on your plan.

Watch on Paramount+

Is There a Trailer For the 'Survivor 46' Finale?

Currently, there is no official trailer for the Survivor Season 46 finale.

Can You Watch the 'Survivor 46' Finale Without Paramount+?

Image via CBS

While certain seasons of Survivor are currently available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, only Season 46 is available to stream on Paramount+.

What is the 'Survivor 46' Finale Episode Schedule?

With the finale on the way, fans may want to revisit some of their favorite moments from Season 46. For a look at the final Survivor episodes, check out the list below.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 7 "Episode Several" A rogue vote at the last tribal council launches a blame game throughout camp. Players must keep their balance to keep their game alive and win immunity. April 10, 2024 8 "Hide N' Seek" In the aftermath of a blindside elimination, multiple castaways claim credit for their resume, stirring the pot among their fellow tribemates. April 17, 2024 9 "Spicy Jeff" Confusion and chaos continue to make waves throughout camp after a shocking tribal council. Castaways must test their balance to earn safety and a spot in the final eight. April 24, 2024 10 "Run the Red Light" Castaways compete for the biggest reward of the season, and an outburst resulting from the reward challenge could lead to a strategic shift in this week's target. May 1, 2024 11 "My Messy, Sweet Little Friend" Idol fever strikes the NuiNui beach and launches a massive hunt for the last hidden immunity idol of the season. With the end of the game in sight, castaways begin to question whether their resumes are enough to win the title of Sole Survivor. May 8, 2024 12 "Mama Bear" In one of the most emotional reward challenges of the season, castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home. Alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed and puzzle skills to earn immunity and a spot in the final five. May 15, 2024 13 Episode #46.13 N/A May 22, 2024

More Reality Competitions You Can Watch Now

Need something new to watch after Survivor Season 46 ends? Check out these three fun series to satisfy your reality competition appetite.

'Naked and Afraid' (2013-)

Image via Discovery Plus

Discovery Channel's survivalist series Naked and Afraid captivated audiences upon its premiere in 2013, as it's show-stopping title and premise made the show impossible to look away from. The series follows individuals as they strip down and meet their partner who will travel with them throughout a single episode. These contestants are equipped with nothing more than a microphone, a camera, and a map, as well as one helpful item of their choice. With no host in a traditional sense and narration by Michael Brown, the contestants are largely on their own, with the camera crew that follows the players only able to intervene if there is an emergency. While the series mainly takes place within the United States, there have been a few international trips, to locations in Africa, Asia, and Europe. There have been several spin-offs of Naked and Afraid, including Naked and Afraid: Solo, Naked and Afraid XL, Naked and Afraid: Alone, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, and Naked and Afraid: Castaways. All seasons of Naked and Afraid are available to stream on Max.

Naked and Afraid Release Date June 23, 2013 Cast Michael Brown Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 16 Network Discovery Channel

WATCH ON MAX

'The Amazing Race' (2001-)

Image via CBS

If you're someone who finds racing through the airport between connecting flights to be invigorating, The Amazing Race is for you. 35 seasons in, and fans still can't get enough of this race-around-the-world reality show where teams of two must complete challenges in different countries and must not be the last to make it to the finish line. Hosted by Phil Keogan, The Amazing Race has explored over 90 countries since it premiered in 2001. Favorite challenges include paddling through Vietnam in basket-shaped "boats," plowing a field in Vietnam with an ox and shaving your entire head for the next clue. Created by Elisa Doganieri (The Quest) and Bertram van Munster (Race to the Center of the Earth), there's a lot more than meets the eye that goes into winning the grand prize of $1 million. The Amazing Race airs on CBS after Survivor, and all 36 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

The Amazing Race Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations. Release Date September 5, 2001 Creator Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Cast Phil Keoghan Main Genre Adventure Seasons 36 Studio CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

'The Challenge' (1998-)

Image via MTV

While The Challenge started out under the title of Road Rules: All Stars, the popular television competition now has 39 seasons under its belt. At the start of each season, the cast is composed of "veterans" and "rookies," with a big part of the show's draw being the fan-favorite contestants that return. Throughout the seasons, challenges have included roller derby, jumping 700 feet while battling terrible winds, and contestants launching themselves onto a moving platform, a challenge that caused one competitor to exit the show due to a concussion. The Challenge has included alumni from other reality competition shows such as The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother. While the series has had a lot of switch-ups in its judging panel, it has continually been hosted by BMX cyclist T.J. Lavin since Season 11. While most seasons of The Challenge can be purchased on Apple TV+, Seasons 10-38 are streaming now on Paramount+.

The Challenge Features 24 strong competitors competing for the title as they face the ultimate willpower test with unusual forms and shocking twists. Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+