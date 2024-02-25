Twenty-four years in, Survivor is a staple of CBS's lineup. Created by Charlie Parsons, the hit show is the proud winner of seven Primetime Emmy Awards since its premiere in 2000. Often considered the first reality program on television, Survivor is also arguably the most difficult. While the premise isn't complicated -- contestants are "abandoned" on a Fijian island and vote one another off one-by-one -- the lack of food and modern comforts makes each day incredibly difficult to get through.

Season 45 proved how hard the circumstances are for the castaways, as multiple contestants asked to be voted off, so they could go home and watch the show in comfort from their couches. Additionally, one contestant on Season 45 was brought back by the show's longtime host, Jeff Probst, as he'd suffered a bloody concussion within the first few minutes of Episode 1.

Probst has been praised over his twenty-four years as the show's presenter, as his ability to be a source of calm in an otherwise incredibly hectic environment is something other reality hosts should take note of. Additionally, Probst's seemingly effortless ability to lead a Tribal Council filled with difficult questions and unexpected answers allows a moment to breathe in what is always a stressful situation for the players.

Season 46 will bring us a fresh new batch of contestants, ready to endure these less-than-idyllic conditions in order to play the beloved game and win the $1 million prize. This all-new cast already has viewers buzzing about who could possibly be the sole survivor. With careers ranging from musician to salon owner to science teacher, it's always fun for fans of the show to pre-determine who they believe has what it takes to win it all. For all the information on how to watch the show live and on streaming, check out the answers below.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Seasons 46 Website http://www.facebook.com/Survivor Studio CBS

Is 'Survivor 46' Premiering On TV?

Survivor Season 46 is premiering on CBS at 8 pm EST on February 28, 2024.

Is 'Survivor 46' on Streaming?

For those that have Paramount+ with Showtime, Season 46 of Survivor will be available to stream simultaneously while it airs on CBS. For regular Paramount+ subscribers, episodes of Survivor will be available to air the next day on the streaming service. Subscriptions for Paramount+ start at $5.99/month and go to $11.99/month.

Watch the Trailer for 'Survivor 46'

Season 46 has some added fun in its trailer, as they show some of upcoming contestant's audition videos. For the sneak-peak, check out the preview below.

Is There a ‘Survivor 46’ Episode Schedule?

While episodes of Survivor historically premiere with a week in between each one, there is currently no confirmed episode schedule aside from the Season 46 premiere on February 28.

Other Shows Like 'Survivor' You Can Watch Right Now

'The Circle' (2020)

The Circle takes the idea of "Instagram versus reality" and makes it larger-than-life. The competition show has contestants living in hotel rooms and never meeting face-to-face, only online. They compete in a virtual Facebook-like site on their TVs, where they make user profiles and are able to choose if they want to play as themselves, or as someone else.

Through challenges and chat rooms, the contestants rate each other, with the lowest-scoring user being forced out of The Circle. It's a popularity contest to the extreme, with the most well-liked player winning it all. Of course, this winner may not even look like the person everyone voted for, but only time will tell.

In previous seasons, players have used their own photos, those of friends, and even some celebrities. Netflix launched the show in January 2020, following it with two international spin-offs in Brazil and France. Often described as a mash-up between Catfish and Big Brother, The Circle has a sixth and seventh season on the way.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' (2021)

Image via Netflix

The announcement of Squid Game: The Challenge was both exciting and concerning for viewers who were fans of the original Squid Game, as they wondered what would take place in a reality show based around contestants being killed off one by one. Thankfully, the premise of Squid Game: The Challenge was similar, but different: challengers still compete in games for a huge cash prize, but they are not killed if they fail, they're just sent home.

Consisting of the largest cast in reality TV history with 456 players, the show also has the largest cash prize in reality TV history with a jackpot of $4.56 million. The show's predecessor, Squid Game, premiered in 2021 and was incredibly popular on the streaming service, becoming Netflix's most-watched series in addition to being the most-watched program in 94 countries.

While some believed that creating a spin-off reality show like Squid Game: The Challenge went against the message of the original Squid Game, audiences were captivated by watching real people attempt the now-iconic Squid Game challenges like "Red Light, Green Light," and "Dalgona." The social aspect of Squid Game: The Challenge also plays a big part in the show, with contestants being eliminated for likability and alliance reasons. There is currently a Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge in the works at Netflix.

'Big Brother' (2000)

Credit: CBS

Now a staple in the reality television lineup, Big Brother is based off the Dutch reality show of the same name. Premiering in the US in 2000, Big Brother has their contestants, called "HouseGuests," living together in an isolated location. Their hope? To win the big cash prize of $750,000. The HouseGuests are constantly monitored through cameras around the house and through their own microphones, and are voted off one-by-one by their peers depending on social game and challenges.

This constant surveillance includes ninety-four HD cameras and over 100 microphones, and is what leads to the show's title of Big Brother. This intense surveillance is also the at-home viewing audience's favorite part of the series in that they get to have constant access to the lives of the HouseGuests. The show has had several spin-offs, including Big Brother: Over the Top, Big Brother Reindeer Games, and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as an international adaptation, Big Brother Canada.

