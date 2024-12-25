"You know Jeff"…Survivor just had one of the best seasons of the New Era. With a cast filled to the brim with fantastic and chaotic characters, there was no doubt that Season 47 would be entertaining, but the gameplay secured its spot as one of the best. Between "Operation Italy," a successful idol play, and multiple blindsides, Season 47 is the best of the New Era of the reality competition series.

Season 41 starts the New Era of Survivor, and although social strategy dominated the past six seasons, Season 47 is the first season that combines a great cast, social strategy, and old-school gameplay. The recent seasons of Survivor have been plagued by twists that make it difficult for contestants to make big moves because the risk is too high. However, the two greatest moves of Season 47 were made with just idols, real and fake. Although it is easy for Survivor to get messy with the extra twists and turns, Season 47 also sees contestants like Rachel LaMont start to turn the new confusing advantages into a real strategy. With a great cast and gameplay, Season 47 of Survivor is one for the history books.

Survivor 47 Has a Smart, Funny, and Chaotic Cast

Right off the bat, Survivor Season 47 is filled with a stellar cast of characters who jump right into the chaos. Early on, Rome Cooney rises as the funny villain constantly pestering Sol Yi. The fall of Rome Cooney was no surprise to anyone except Rome himself. After a brief stint as Jeff Probst's replacement, perjury ended with Rome going home with a smile. Another perjury character that made a splash, and not in a good way, was Andy Rueda, whose freakout in the first competition put him at the bottom. Teeny Chirichillo is the youngest player on Survivor 47 and the most chatty, especially with a bit of wine. Dirt-covered Sue Smey's grudge against Kyle Ostwald dominated all of her confessionals. Although the New Era has had interesting characters like villain Omar Zaheer and comedic Maryanne Oketch, Season 47 brought together more entertaining people than in any recent season. Season 47 has the best cast of the New Era.

Survivor Season 47 Had a Jaw-Dropping Move

Perception is reality, but there is no denying that the most significant moves in Survivor 47 had everyone, castaways and audience included, on the edge of their seats. The first two big moves for the split-up tribes were the moves to blindside Anika Dhar on Gata and Kishan Patel on Lavo. The masterminds of these two blindsides were Andy and Sam Phelan on Gata and Genevieve Mushaluk on Lavo, who would all make one of the most impressive moves on Survivor later during jury. Many rounds later, Genevieve and Sam are significant threats, so the pair hatch a plan with an underdog and known vote flipper, Andy, to trick everyone. The trio dubs the marvelous plan "Operation Italy," and its execution helps create one of the best episodes of the Survivor New Era. Survivor Season 47 started off strong with blindsides and went on to have an exciting game move near the endgame.

After the Idol Failure of Last Season, Survivor Season 47 Has a Successful Idol Play

The first move of the finale was from Rachel, who already pulled off a game-changing move earlier in the game. Early into the merge, Rachel felt like she might have been in danger and played her "Shot in the Dark," an advantage and although the advantage did not give Rachel immunity, it allowed her to read the faces of the rest of the tribe. When it was clear that she was not the target, Rachel kept her idol until later—later happened to be in part one of the finale. What was so genius about Rachel's idol play was what it proved to the jury. The remaining Beka tribe held a funeral for her game, explaining everything that made her a threat, everything that made her game good. Rachel had her opponents making a pitch to the jury for her, and they had no idea. Between the idol play, the shot in the dark, and stealing rice, Rachel Lamont contributed to Survivor Season 47's success. Survivor Season 47 saw beautifully executed game moves that prove that the New Era should not be counted out.

Survivor Season 47 has been one of the most enjoyable seasons in the New Era. Following Survivor: Winners at War, Survivor struggled to regain footing with additional twists that encouraged a more rigid gameplay, beginning to hinder the game. While Season 47 has had a decent balance of New Era twists with the beware advantages, what helped this season stand out was strategy, idols, and entertaining characters. Survivor Season 47 has solidified itself as the best season in the New Era thus far.

