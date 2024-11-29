With just 8 castaways remaining, Survivor 47 is about to pick up speed. As the reality competition series heads into its later portion, the remaining players are sizing up who they want – or don’t want – to sit next to at Final Tribal Council, as they make the case that their game is the most deserving of the $1,000,000 prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Caroline Vidmar has, by her own admission, largely been playing from the shadows of her original Tuku tribe alliance this season and has yet to stamp her own name on her game. But after the last episode concluded with Gabe Ortis, who was viewed as the strategic head of the Tuku alliance, voted out in part by his own alliance members, it’s clear that Caroline is ready to step out from the shadows and emerge as a strategic threat this season – and she may have waited for just the right moment to do so.

Caroline Has Been Stealthily Influencing the Game From the Sidelines in ‘Survivor 47’

Though Caroline has yet to make any big strategic moves she can claim solely as her own, she has proven her strength as a Survivor player so far with her astute intuition regarding the social dynamics of the post-merge tribe and her ability to steer the direction of the game without drawing too much attention her way. This was most apparent in Episode 9 when tribal council erupted into chaos, but Caroline managed to stay calm – despite not having a vote herself – and use her words wisely. With players up out of their seats and whispering frantically behind her, Caroline stayed put, saying, "Chaos is only beneficial for people who are in a bad spot" and "The best Survivor player can tell signal from noise, and I'm seeing a lot of noise right now," as a signal to her tribemates to stick to the original plan and vote for Solomon “Sol” Yi.

The Sol vote was conceived by Genevieve Mushaluk, who received both the credit and the heat for it following tribal council. But Caroline played a much stealthier part in the unanimous vote, and even Genevieve herself was surprised that her plan came to fruition after all that chaos. Now, following last week’s episode, it appears that Caroline’s game is about to shift and she’s gearing up to play a more front-and-center role in the votes to come.

Patience Is Often Rewarded in the Game of ‘Survivor’

Image from Paramount+

In a confessional before the last episode’s tribal council, Caroline acknowledged that by sticking with the original Tuku tribe members, she has yet to differentiate her moves from Gabe’s and that it may be the right time to break from her alliance, blindside Gabe, and open things up for her to “really start [her] game.” She also explained why she’s been patient with this decision saying, “Targeting Gabe means targeting Sue and betraying her trust,” in reference to her alliance with Sue Smey which Caroline recognizes has been important to her game so far. Caroline’s ultimate decision to blindside her closest ally in order to vote Gabe out suggests she may have what it takes to spearhead big moves going forward into the final portion of the game.

Waiting until later in the season to emerge as a strategic threat can be a winning strategy in Survivor, as viewers saw with Dee Valladares in Survivor 45, who waited until the final six to break from her core alliance and orchestrate a blindside against Drew Basile. As the major threats so far this season, like Genevieve and challenge beast Kyle Ostwald, already have their names on the chopping block, it seems to have been the right move on Caroline’s part to hold off on flipping on her alliance and avoid having a target put on her back earlier in the game. If Caroline’s plan to build on her quiet strategy thus far with some power moves that steer the direction of the game pans out, her patience may be rewarded with the $1,000,000 prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Survivor airs Wednesday on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

