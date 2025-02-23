Survivor Season 47 concluded with Rachel LaMont defeating both Sam Phalen and Sue Smey in the finale to be crowned the winner of the show, and despite Sam and Sue presenting strong arguments about why they deserved the title of sole survivor, Rachel still almost won by unanimous decision. Genevieve Mushaluk and Andy Reuda were two contestants who were potential threats to win the show, but were voted out ahead of the final four, leaving Rachel with a more straightforward path to victory.

The lack of drama in the final Tribal Council along with Rachel's dominance over Sam and Sue could suggest that some of Survivor Season 47's best contestants ended up on the sidelines too soon. Today, we will highlight three different castaways who were eliminated too early last season and examine how each contestant could have been a stronger contender against Rachel or be a more entertaining option for the viewers watching at home.