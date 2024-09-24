One of the original reality television shows, Survivor has been a staple on CBS for the last twenty-four years, entering Season 47 this fall. Created by Charlie Parsons, the series follows contestants, known as "castaways," as they are left on a beach in Fiji for twenty-six days, forced to work together to make it to the final tribal council, where one is crowded the sole survivor. Over the course of its many seasons, Survivor has existed in many forms, with Season 41 officially marking what is being called the New Era of Survivor, with buzz surrounding the upcoming Season 47 hinting at even new twists and turns for the contestants.

The series, which has been hosted and run by Jeff Probst, has had no shortage of show-stopping moments since its premiere, with fan-favorites going on to play on other popular reality television series. While many contestants hope to win the $1 million prize, for some, being on the show has been a lifelong dream finally realized. Hoping to make a similar impact on Survivor history are the upcoming Season 47 contestants, who range from podcasters to lawyers to sports commentators, with a surprising number of video game fans also included in the mix. For the breakdown of who is competing for the title of sole survivor, check out the breakdown below.

Teeny Chirichillo

Tenny Chirichillo is a freelance writer from Manahawkin, NJ who has dreamed of being on Survivor since she was in fifth grade. Teeny's hobbies include writing, thrifting, and reading, and once competing an eighteen-mile unicycle race. Teeny says that competing on the show feels like a calling, and hopes to be able to work with as many fellow castaways as possible.

Rome Cooney

Rome Cooney is an e-sports commentator from Oregon who is excited to play Survivor because he's a gamer who sees the show as the ultimate challenge. Not a fan of vegetables, Rome's biggest pet peeve is someone stealing food off his plate. Rome says he'll be satisfied with his gameplay if he is considered by his fellow players as a threat in the immunity challenges.

Anika Dhar

Anika Dhar is a marketing manager living in Los Angeles who feels her entire life has prepared her for Survivor. After losing her home and belongings in California wildfires, Anika believes she knows how to get by with little to nothing. Comparing her ability to be blunt to that of previous Survivor contestant Sandra, she also believes she possesses the power of persuasion of Parvati.

Terran "TK" Foster

Terran "TK" Foster is an athlete marketing manager who feels prepared for Survivor after battling kidney disease and learning how to be comfortable in the discomforts of life. Naming Tony as his favorite player of all time, he loves watching football and calls his mom his biggest inspiration.

Tiyana Hallums

Tiyana Hallums hails from Hawaii and works as a flight attendant. After being a division one athlete, Tiyana feels prepared for being on Survivor. She hopes to find an alliance partner with good communication skills. Another fan of previous contestant Parvati, Tiyana hopes to be able to use every part of her personality to win a million dollars.

Rachel LaMont

Rachel LaMont is a graphic designer who discovered Survivor only a handful of years ago in 2017, after her husband happened to put it on TV. She loves playing golf and considers herself good at reading people. Born in Thailand, Rachel hopes to find an alliance member who is able to understand her way of thinking and work together with her to come up with a plan.

Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett is originally from New York and currently lives in Los Angeles. He hosts a podcast, loves video games and doing crossword puzzles, and identifies with previous players Penner, Aubrey, and Cochran. While it's rare that a Survivor competitor contestant is immediately recognizable to home viewers, Jon's life as a political podcaster and speechwriter for former President Obama made him an instant one to watch. Unfortunately for Jon, he was the first to be eliminated from the season.

Genevieve Mushaluk

Genevieve Mushaluk is a corporate lawyer who is looking for an alliance partner with a tendency for predictability. Another video game lover, she is incredibly proud of making it into Survivor and has applied for over five years. Genevieve began watching the show when she was young, and never stopped believing that she could make it to the end as a castaway.

Gabe Ortis

Gabe Ortis is a radio show host who is excited to play Survivor in the new era. Looking for an alliance member he can trust, Gabe who is inspired by his older brother and was sad to leave his talk show hosting duties to join Survivor, but is excited to play the game. Not wanting to be compared to any previous players, Gabe hopes to do things his own way during his time in Fiji.

Kyle Ostwald

Kyle Ostwald is a construction worker from Michigan who feels prepared to play Survivor after living for six years in a van. He hopes to inspire his children through his time on the show, and hopes to find an alliance partner who values honesty. Kyle is a fan of Season 43 contestant Jesse, who was also playing to win the grand prize to help support his family.

Kishan Patel

Kishan Patel is an emergency room doctor living in San Francisco who loves his daily Wordle game and traveling. He is most proud of becoming an ER doctor and is a first-generation college student who says he has a tendency to be spontaneous. Kishan believes that his ability to switch emotional gears throughout each shift working in the emergency room will help him in his Survivor gameplay.

Sam Phalen

Sam Phalen is a sports reporter who sees Survivor as a childhood dream fulfilled. He feels his career has prepared him for the game, and wants to find a predictable and strategic alliance partner. Sam is a fan of previous castaway Michele Fitzgerald, who he views as having played the game with grit.

Andy Rueda

Andy Rueda is an AI research assistant who is an admirer of fellow player Yul's gameplay. While he says he may come off as carefree, Andy says that under the surface, he is always thinking and hopes to be able to work more on instinct in Survivor. Andy believes that the strategy for winning a New Era season of the show was demonstrated by Omar, who he hopes to emulate in his own gameplay.

Sue Smey

Sue Smey is a flight school owner who has wanted to be on Survivor since the very first episode. She hopes to play like Tony and Cirie and is inspired by her uncle, who has always been on her side. Sue hopes to be pushed to her limits in Fiji, wanting to come out as another Survivor legend.

Caroline Vidmar

Caroline Vidmar is a strategy consultant living in Illinois. Caroline says that, as she got older and began to understand how tough the game is, that she only began to appreciate it more. She hopes to find an alliance partner who thinks they can beat her in final tribal council, and is a fan of previous player Emily's Survivor style.

Aysha Welch

Aysha Welch is an IT consultant who feels going through Hurricane Harvey has prepared her for Survivor. A fan of Cirie, Aysha loves doing escape rooms and wants to find an alliance partner who displays blind loyalty. Aysha says she's very competitive, and thinks that her fellow contestants may underestimate her on the island.

Sierra Wright

Sierra Wright is a nurse who hopes she can find fellow tribemates who want to enjoy their time on the island. A previous Irish step dancer, she is inspired by her parents and says she works hard at everything she does. Sierra believes that she has the skills to quickly adapt to new situations, and says she works incredibly hard at everything she does.

Solomon "Sol" Yi

Solomon "Sol" Yi works in medical device sales in Connecticut. He feels prepared to play Survivor after growing up watching his parents work incredibly hard. He couldn't be more excited to play his favorite game. He admires Gabler's strategy, as he not only had a similar career to Sol but also displayed the ability to build strong bonds with other players.

