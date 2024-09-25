Come on in! Survivor is back! 18 brand-new castaways are in Fiji hoping to become the next winner of one of the greatest reality competition shows in history. The premiere of Survivor 47 kept players on their toes, proving you never want to give up when there's a chance to stay another day. After a shocking first elimination, anything can and will happen this season.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS. Survivor 47 is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options available for Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month with ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

What Are the Tribes On 'Survivor 47?'

This season, Survivor 47 once again started with three tribes. On Tuku, wearing blue, are Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, Terran TK Foster, and Tiyana Hallums. On Gata, wearing yellow, are Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright. On Lavo, wearing red, are Aysha Welch, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kishan Patel, Rome Cooney, Solomon "Sol" Yi, and Teeny Chirichillo.

Who Won the Opening Challenge On 'Survivor 47?'

Come on in! Jeff Probst welcomes eighteen eager castaways to Survivor 47, playing the game of their dreams. In the first challenge, their test would be taken to the jungles of Fiji. Two players race under a muddy net into the jungle where they must retrieve two puzzle pieces from one of three obstacles. Each pair of two must retrieve their pieces before then building a puzzle. The winning tribe would earn their tribal supplies consisting of a pot, a machete, and a flint. Survivor proves that you can't ever give up because you can easily go from worst to first. After trailing and reaching the puzzle portion last, Gata, the yellow tribe, won their tribal supplies.

What Was the First Twist On 'Survivor 47?'

Per usual in the New Era of Survivor, Tuku and Lovo would have the opportunity to earn their tribal supplies. Both tribes had to blindly select one castaway to engage in a test. With no knowledge of the test, the blind choice would prove crucial. For Lavo, Aysha Welch volunteered as her tribal tribute. For Tuku, TK Foster won rocks, papers, scissors, and thus, became the representative for his tribe.

Unlike previous seasons in the New Era of Survivor, the Sweat vs Savvy challenge was no more. In this challenge, it would be a head-to-head battle between TK and Aysha where only one would bring back the tribal supplies to their tribe. In this test, they had to journey through the jungle on different plaths to find a series of keys. The scavenger hunt would end where the final key would unlock the prize. In a tight race after a late mistake by Aysha, the close battle was won by TK. TK earned a pot, a machete, and flint for his tribe.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages On Episode 1 of 'Survivor 47?'

On the Tuku Tribe, Gabe Ortis ended up seeing the Beware Advantage clue while picking up a large piece of wood. He doesn't want TK to see, so he subtly sneaks it into his possession when TK stepped away. Upon opening the Beware Advantage, Gabe learned that he had to dig up a box on the path. He learns he will be unable to vote at Tribal Council until he has the idol in his possession. He found the box and then discovered he had to get a key that was up in a series of vines. While attempting to pull them down, he was caught by TK. Gabe tried to get TK to think that he didn't find the Beware Advantage, just the keys. After making an early connection with Sue Smey, he asks her to keep an eye out as he unlocked his box. It was then revealed that Gabe could have the idol he just found, but it would just be good for one Tribal Council. He could keep on hunting for another idol that would be active for three Tribal Councils. He decided to take the risk and find another box. In the darkness just before dawn, Gabe smashes the driftwood where he gets the key. He has one more decision. There's another box. He can keep the Immunity Idol good for three Tribal Councils or he can go on one more task to locate an idol that would be good until the Final Five. Gabe decided to stay with the three Tribal Idol as it was already too hard. Gabe now has a Hidden Immunity Idol as well as his vote back.

On the Lavo Tibe, Rome goes on a risky mission to find the Hidden Immunity Idol. Being away from camp, his fellow tribemates knew he was likely off looking for an advantage on his own. Without even looking at the "Beware" part of the package, Rome picked up the clue and ran. Like Gabe, he had to find a box that would have everything that he would need to get the idol. He planned to wait until night to find his treasure. As he goes on a driftwood mission where he has to use water to reveal the next clue, he is caught by Aysha, who pretends to not know what he was up to. Aysha now wants Rome gone. Rome continued his mission where the key to the box was at the bottom of the tribe well. He was successful. Before he can go unlock the box, he is caught by his tribe at the water well. Despite having the key, Rome does not have the Hidden Immunity Idol or his vote at the next Tribal Council.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 1 of 'Survivor 47?'

In the first Immunity Challenge of the season, each tribe would start out in the water as they raced to paddle a boat in the ocean where they must collect three heavy boxes. They then had to drag them through a net before ultimately building a puzzle in the end. In addition to Immunity, tribes were playing for reward. The first two tribes to finish would earn a Survivor tool kit.

The challenge proved a disaster. So much so that Jeff Probst said it was one of the worst starts of a challenge in Survivor history. Between the yellow tribe going off course and the blue tribe flipping their boat over, it was a rough go. Lavo, the red tribe, were the first tribe to finish, earning immunity and the large toolkit. It was between Tuku in blue and Gata in yellow. As the Gata Tribe was building their puzzle, Andy Rueda scurried to the jungle where he nearly passed out. Medical had to check on him as the challenge continued. In the end, Tuku earned immunity and the small toolkit. Gata, the losing tribe, would lose their flint and meet Jeff Probst at Tribal Council.

Who Was Voted Out First On 'Survivor 47?'

Following a disastrous performance and a shocking reveal from Andy where he threw one of his early allies, Jon Lovett, under the bus, it was time to scramble. At the Gata beach, Andy tried to backtrack and earn the trust from his tribe as his name was on the chopping block. Knowing he was not necessarily fitting in with the younger members of his tribe, Jon felt his back against the wall. The women and Sam were frustrated with Andy and his potential of being a liability, but they also saw Jon as a potential threat. Knowing this could be a domino effect, they wanted to ensure that they kept their tribe strong.

After getting fire and taking in the new set Tribal Council set, the Gata Tribe spoke with Jeff Probst about the aftermath of their loss. Early on, Sierra Wright noted that Anika Dhar was the leader of the group. Meanwhile, Jon Lovett used his experience as a presidential writer and podcast host to try to talk himself out of danger. Andy shared that he was always an outsider and never felt like he belonged, a narrative that started on the mats at the top of the episode. He got rid of his need to please people, but after the result of Tribal Council, he may need to continue to please those who saved him. By a vote of 5-1, Jon Lovett was the first castaway voted out of Survivor 47. Andy, Anika, Rachel, Sam, and Sierra voted for Jon. Jon voted for Anika.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

Next time on Survivor! The Gata Tribe must live with the decision of keeping Andy as part of their tribe. As Anika said, "Andy is giving...toxic clingy boyfriend." For Lavo, they are realizing that Rome is a lot. And then on Tuku, someone called them losers and Sue has some rage on her face. Will Andy be able to help his tribe win or will his placement as a liability only garner him an extra few days?

