It's the question Jeff Probst asks before every challenge: "Survivors ready?" They sure are! As are the fans! The brand-new season of Survivor is about to begin with a cast of new players that'll face twists and turns at every corner. The New Era of Survivor has been a renaissance for the hit CBS series, and this upcoming season is bound to make history again.

Since 2000, Survivor has been the juggernaut reality competition series that watches a group of individuals from all walks of life as they embark on an adventure to outwit, outplay, and outlast in order to become Soul Survivor and the winner of one million dollars. The social strategy series is careening toward a milestone 50th season thanks to its exceptional mix of strong gameplay and fascinating character storytelling. Based on history, Survivor 47 will continue to carry the torch of monumental television.

What Is 'Survivor 47' About?

Survivor 47 will watch as 18 new castaways are abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji as they must learn to adapt to the game and individuals around them or be voted out. Through a series of challenges for reward and immunity, each player will try to outwit, outplay, and outlast the other castaways in hopes of winning in the end. To kick off the season, the tribes must quickly pick up the pieces in the first challenge of the season to earn a pot, machete, and flint.

When is 'Survivor 47' Coming Out?

Survivor 47 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00pm in a two-hour premiere on CBS. It will then be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. Following the two-hour premiere, Survivor 47 will air every Wednesday at 8:00pm with 90-minute episodes.

Where Can You Watch 'Survivor 47?'

Survivor 47 airs exclusively on CBS. Episodes will then be available to be streamed on Paramount+ the day after the episode airs. Additionally, all seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99 a month.

Are There Any New Twists This Season of 'Survivor?'

It has been revealed that Survivor 47 will not include the Sweat vs Savvy challenge that has been a part of the premiere episode of the season since Survivor 41. Instead, two castaways will be chosen to go on a journey to find the X that marks the spot. Beyond that, viewers can expect the usual mechanics that have kept Survivor going. From Hidden Immunity Idols to other crucial advantages, Survivor is known for the evolution of elements inspired by previous twists.

Is There a Trailer for 'Survivor 47?'

Yes! Per tradition, the trailer for Survivor 47 dropped at the end of the Survivor 46 finale. The trailer revealed the identity of one famous face, Pod Save America and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett, as one of the 18 castaways in the new season.

Who Stars in 'Survivor 47?'

Hosted by Emmy Award Winner Jeff Probst, eighteen new castaways are set to hit the beaches of Fiji. On the Tuku Tribe, wearing blue, are Caroline Vidmar (27, strategy consultant), Gabe Ortis (26, radio show host), Kyle Ostwald (31, construction worker), Sue Smey (59, flight school owner), Terran "TK" Foster (31, athlete marketing manager), and Tiyana Hallums (27, flight attendant). On the Lavo Tribe, wearing red, are Aysha Welch (32, IT consultant), Genevieve Mushaluk (33, corporate lawyer), Kishan Patel (28, ER doctor), Rome Cooney (30, E-Sports commentator), Solomon "Sol" Yi (43, medical device sales), and Teeny Chirichillo (24, freelance writer). On the Gata Tribe, wearing yellow, are Andy Rueda (31, AI research assistant), Anika Dhar (26, marketing manager), Jon Lovett (42, podcast host), Rachel LaMont (34, graphic designer), Sam Phalen (24, sports reporter), and Sierra Wright (27, nurse).

Who Is Making 'Survivor 47?'

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco. LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

