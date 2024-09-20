This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Survivor Season 47 is set to premiere on September 18, 2024. Like always, the cast of the reality show includes a diverse range of risk-takers who are willing to go the extra mile to prove how tough they are. One of the contestants taking part in the upcoming season of the competitive reality show is the host of Pod Save America, Jon Lovett. But just because Lovett is new to the world of reality TV, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t experienced his fair share of fame. Not only is he a prominent figure among podcasters, Lovett has also worked for former American President Barack Obama as a speechwriter. So, if you feel like you’ve seen him somewhere before, you might not be wrong!

Lovett’s years in politics indicate that he certainly knows how to deal with high stakes. And he’s hoping to take everything he’s learned from that and apply it to his time on the upcoming season of Survivor. The cast for Survivor Season 47 features contestants from all walks of life. From an emergency room doctor to a construction worker and even a graphic designer, Lovett competed against a diverse range of contestants, all vying for the $1 million prize and the title of ‘Sole Survivor.’ The brand-new season will take place on the beach in Fiji once again with Jeff Probst as the host.

Jon Lovett’s Career in Politics Has Been Quite the Ride

In a teaser for Survivor 47, Lovett is heard freaking out and confessing that he has absolutely no outdoor skills. The most he has ever done was go camping as a cub scout, where he eventually went home after throwing up. So, it’s obvious that Lovett is completely out of his element in the reality competition. However, what he lacks in physical strength, he definitely makes up for with his intelligence!

Lovett served as a speechwriter for Obama for 3 years. However, he stumbled upon that job by pure luck! Lovett’s career in politics began when he volunteered for the 2004 Presidential Campaign for John Kerry. Lovett ended up writing a statement that earned him an internship with the politician. After that, he moved to Washington D.C., which is where he found a job as a speechwriter for Hillary Clinton in her senate office. When Clinton entered the presidential race in 2008, Lovett continued to work as a writer for her campaign.

However, he soon shifted alliances when Obama became President in 2009. The Office of the President conducted an anonymous contest to select the final White House speechwriter for Obama. And while he was originally not even a supporter, Lovett had grown to become a fan of the former President’s work ethic and integrity. So, he took part in the competition, and the rest was history.

Becoming a Podcaster Was the Next Big Step in His Journey

Lovett hosts Pod Save America along with Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. The four men, all of whom have previously worked for Barack Obama founded the progressive podcast company Crooked Media together back in 2017. The reason behind this was that the men wanted to stay engaged in politics without having to work in political campaigning again. In an interview with Parade, Lovett described it as “a place for people who are pretty frustrated by politics but still care about democracy.” So, Pod Save America soon became their flagship podcast with the launch of Crooked Media. Lovett is especially known for the comedic style he brings to his political commentary. The podcaster-turned-reality star also hosts Lovett Or Leave It where he breaks down the "biggest and dumbest stories in politics and culture” in front of a live audience.

Since its inception, Crooked Media has launched a number of political podcasts, with Lovett being a central figure in most of the company’s productions. Lovett has also garnered quite an audience for himself by going on national and international tours to perform live versions of both Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It. The podcaster has also launched Crooked Media’s voter recruitment and education project titled Vote Save America. In addition to that, Lovett is also a writer and producer for the NBC Sitcom 1600 Penn.

While most of Lovett’s personal life has remained under wraps, what is known is his long-term relationship with journalist Ronan Farrow. The couple remained private for a long time but made things official when Farrow published his 2019 book Catch and Kill. The book goes into the details of their engagement and how Farrow proposed to Lovett. However, in March 2023, during an episode of Lovett or Leave It, Lovett announced that he was single after the end of his 10-and-a-half-year relationship with the journalist.

Lovett Spoke About His Time On The Show

CBS recently shared a preview video for Survivor 47 featuring Lovett as he talks about what the audience can expect from his time on the show. He begins by introducing himself as a former Presidential speechwriter and TV writer and warns the fans that “he’s best in small doses.” The former Barack Obama aide goes on to draw similarities between being a speechwriter and getting people to agree with you. And that is where he found inspiration for his strategy on Survivor.

Lovett goes on to say that the reality show is very similar to an election. He claims that the entire prospect of diving into the politics of Survivor is extremely exciting to him. He also noted that most people who follow his podcasts will think that it’s absurd for him to be completely off the radar in the wilderness, especially with the political madness that is taking over America right now. The upcoming U.S. elections are set to take place in November 2024 and, naturally, a lot of fans expect Lovett to continue taking an active part in the discussions that take place beforehand. However, Lovett himself thinks that it’s really exciting for him to put all the chaos aside and focus on a game where “everybody starts at zero.”

During an appearance on After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson, Lovett talked about how much he loves Survivor. To him, the show is all about a group of people making their own democracy. “The show tries to make everybody hate each other, but then they manage to become friends and find a way to work together,” added Lovett. He thinks that during the show, everything comes down to a vote, which is the case in real life as well. He believes that even for people who are disinterested in politics, Survivor is a good way to convey the values that need to be upheld in an election.

The Podcaster Is More Than Ready To Take On the Challenge

While speaking to Parade, Lovett described Survivor as a “strange experiment in deprivation and democracy.” He shared that he watched the first-ever season of the reality show when it aired back in May 2000. He remembers being immediately hooked on the show and celebrating Richard Hatch’s intense win. The podcaster admitted that he had stopped keeping up with the show due to his busy career in politics. However, in recent years, Lovett found himself drawn back to the show. The reason why he has never talked about it on his podcasts is because he doesn’t want to spoil the show for the audience because he absolutely hates it when that happens to him.

However, now that he has all these years of experience in the political world, he finds himself watching the show with a brand-new lens. The podcaster admits to opening up a note document on his computer and analyzing every situation from a political angle. The more he did that, the more he wanted to actually be in the game and apply his theories to the real thing — and now, he has the chance to do exactly that!

But don’t be fooled, because when the show is done, Lovett plans on jumping right back into covering the presidential, Senate, and House elections, as well as down-ballot races. For now, though, he’s looking forward to unplugging and being one with nature like he never has before. Survivor Season 47 kicked off with a two-hour show that premiered on September 18, 2024, on CBS. All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

