Things are about to get wilder in Survivor Season 47. Eighteen brave souls from all walks of life take a shot at this one helluva survival game in the middle of nowhere with nothing but the clothes on their backs, and a whole lot of cameras watching their every movie. All of them share the same goal: outwit, outplay, and outlast each other to claim the $1 million prize and the coveted title of Sole Survivor. But it won’t be easy - every three days, one unlucky castaway will be voted off the island.

While the core of Survivor remains the same, this season promises some new twists, starting with a major change in the premiere episode. Traditionally, losing tribes in the first challenge face either the grueling “Sweat” task or the mentally taxing “Savvy” challenge to earn their camp essentials. But in Season 47, that challenge just got tougher, making strategy even more critical than ever.

Hosted by the legendary Jeff Probst, this season promises even more island drama, blindsides, and one fierce battle. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch Survivor Season 47.

Is 'Survivor' Season 47 Premiering on TV?

Survivor Season 47 is set to kick off with an epic two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18, from 8:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Following the debut episode, the series will air 90-minute episodes each week on the network.

Is 'Survivor' Season 47 Streaming Online?

Fans can catch Survivor Season 47 streaming life and on-demand on Paramount+. For regular subscribers, new episodes will be available the day after they air. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $5.99 per month, with premium plans going up to $11.99 per month.

Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 47 Without Paramount+?

Technically, yes, but you would only be able to if you had a TV service like YouTube TV or Hulu Live, where you can watch via your local CBS channel. Otherwise, you're only streaming option is Paramount+.

Watch the 'Survivor' Season 47 Trailer

In Survivor Season 47, eighteen brave castaways are dropped on the jaw-dropping islands of Fiji, where it’s adapt or get booted. Divided into three tribes of six, they’ve got no time to waste - right from the jump, they’re thrown into a challenge to earn the essentials: a pot, machete, and flint. And just to spice things up, two lucky (or unlucky) castaways are sent on a wild journey to uncover an X that promises a game-changing twist.

This season is all about intensity - faster gameplay, bigger stakes, and relentless challenges that push both physical and mental limits. But true to Survivor fashion, it’s not just about brawn. Social strategy is the name of the game, and these castaways will have to navigate tricky alliances, moral dilemmas, and shocking surprises to stay in the running. With fresh faces from diverse backgrounds, the players bring bold new strategies to this high-stakes showdown.

The 18 new contestants include Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Aysha Welch, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Genevieve Mushaluk, Jon Lovett, Kishan Patel, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Rome Cooney, Sam Phalen, Sierra Wright, Solomon "Sol" Yi, Sue Smey, Teeny Chirichillo, Tiyana Hallums, and Terran "TK" Foster.

Where to Stream Other Shows Like 'Survivor'

‘Naked and Afraid’

Naked and Afraid pairs two strangers, a man and a woman, who must survive in the wild for 21 days without clothes, food, or water. They face extreme environments and dangerous wildlife, relying on their survival skills and teamwork to find shelter, secure resources, and make it through the challenge.

The premise of Naked and Afraid is as wild as it sounds: two total strangers are dropped into a remote wilderness, stripped of everything - no food, no water, and no clothes. The only thing they get to keep is one personal item each. With Mother Nature throwing everything from unpredictable weather to harsh landscapes at them, these unlikely pairs have to rely on each other if they want to survive the full 21 days. Over three weeks, the awkwardness of being naked with a stranger quickly takes a backseat to more pressing concerns - like staying alive. They’ll have to bond fast, adapt, and find ways to outsmart the elements. If they make it to the end, they walk away with more than just bragging rights; they leave with a huge sense of pride, knowing they conquered the wild.

‘The Amazing Race’

Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations.

With 97 nominations and 15 Emmys under its belt, The Amazing Race has been a long-running staple of American television since 2001. With Season 36 recently premiering on CBS, the show lives up to its legacy by delivering reality action in a time-ticking, trans-continental race unlike any other. But the true reason why the show continues to remain relevant is because of the personal relationships that bring the heart to the show. Each season presents different pairs of contestants from all walks of life - family relatives, siblings, couples - and puts them into one hell of a ringer as they compete with one another for the ultimate prize. As they face foreign territories, challenges that test their limits, and the mounting pressure from other contestants, there are bound to be unexpected twists and turns in their journeys - for better or worse.

‘Snowflake Mountain’

'Snowflake Mountain'

“Well I guess this is growing up.” When a bunch of clueless kidults pack their bags for what they thought would be a five-star vacation, they’re about to get the shock of their lives. Snowflake Mountain follows these reluctant adults as they are left stranded in a wilderness survival retreat, giving these folks a much-needed reality check from their pampered lives back home. With nothing but their clothes on their back, and absolutely no cellphones, these contestants must go through a strenuous back-to-basics camp where they’ll have to be one with nature. With no running water, no Wi-Fi, and no parents to babysit them, these participants can only rely on themselves and each other to achieve their full potential and graduate as fully-functioning members of society. They’ll most likely be brittle and break at first, but over time, these would-be adults will realize that they’re far more capable than they initially realize.

Watch Survivor on Paramount+.

A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.

