To survive is to adapt, and Survivor proves time and time again that to stand out, players need to change the game. Season 47 of Survivor has already brought out fascinating characters, like goofy and observant Andy Rueda, mastermind Genevieve Mushaluk, or competition beast Kyle Otswald. Still, one player stands out from the rest: Rachel LaMont is a Survivor game-changer, proving that no one should count out the new era.

Since the beginning, Rachel has been in unstable situations that risked her game. She attached herself to Andy, who quickly became a liability. Rachel then worked with Anika Dhar, who was blindsided pre-merge. After the merge, she was thrown into a tribal with only castaways from Tuku, and escaped due to a friendship with Sol Yi. Rachel has had a streak of interesting luck that forced her to change the way she plays. Due to this, Rachel LaMont has taken on a new situation every day and adapted to stay in the game. From attempting to steal food or using an advantage in a new way, Rachel has shown she is a player worthy of being called a game-changer.

Rachel Is the First Person in 'Survivor' To Steal Food

Close

After 47 seasons, it is hard for a player to do anything new, but Rachel rises to that challenge. Early in the season, Rachel made a decision that seemed innocent, but was quick thinking on her part. Some Survivor challenges use rice as part of the immunity competitions. After many days of foraging, many Survivor castaways cannot get enough food. Encountering this, Rachel grabbed rice from a challenge and stuffed it into her pockets. Unfortunately, host Jeff Probst forced her to put the rice back onto the sand, but joked that no one had ever done that. Rachel was the first player to attempt to scavenge food from the immunity challenge.

Despite the Risk, Rachel Uses Her "Shot in the Dark" Advantage

Image via CBS Studios

After feeling uneasy earlier, Rachel goes into tribal during Episode 8 on shaky ground. Rachel has an idol, a hidden gift from the auction, but is unsure if she can save it for another day. Rachel scrambled to find the majority vote, but no one seemed to give her a clear answer. After realizing how often groups were away from the camp, Rachel and the other main targets, Sierra Wright and Sam Phalen, felt wary of the situation. At the start of tribal, Rachel played her "Shot in the Dark" advantage, which is given to every player at the beginning of Survivor. The advantage is a newer addition to Survivor, introduced within the last ten seasons, and gives everyone at least one chance at safety. The "Shot in the Dark" had a one-in-six chance of providing Rachel with safety, giving up her vote as the penalty. Ultimately, the power did not keep her safe, but with it, she created a new tactic.

Rachel's Use of a New Era 'Survivor' Advantage Is Unique

By using this advantage, Rachel accomplished a few things. First, Rachel observed the tribe. If they seemed upset about the move, Rachel would have known she was a target and could use her idol. However, no one at the tribal seemed unsettled, so Rachel could keep the idol longer, knowing she would not go home. Secondly, Rachel lowered her threat level with this move. Every player is given the "Shot in the Dark" advantage; however, during every tribal, there is a worry that the intended target may use the advantage to ruin someone's plans. Since Rachel just used this power, the rest of the tribe does not have to worry about the advantage, which means she is not a pressing threat and can be voted for later. Finally, by using an advantage that stole her vote, Rachel kept her cards close to her chest, and also prevented herself from alienating Sam, Sierra, or Gabe Ortis, the intended target of the dismantled Gata tribe. With one simple and quick move, one that seemed to the rest of the tribe to fail, Rachel was able to change the game.

With a game like Survivor, anything can happen, and one clever move will change the game for every season that follows. Rachel LaMont is an out-of-the-box thinker who uses her skills to cleverly play to her advantage and keep herself safe, manage her threat level, and solidify her relationships. With a new era of castaways and advantages, fresh tactics need to be created to stand out, and this is what Rachel LaMont does to survive. Regardless of how far she goes in the season, Rachel has already proven to be a shining star and a game-changer for the new era.

Survivor is available to stream on Paramount + in the U.S.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.

Watch on Paramount+