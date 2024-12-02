This pilot is flying high above the rest in terms of entertainment. Survivor 47 has been a nonstop game of new plays and entertaining characters, none more so than Sue Smey. Sue's dislike of Kyle Ostwald, random lies, and how she is somehow covered in more dirt than anyone else on Survivor has made the blonde aviator one of the most entertaining people on the show. Besides her comedic confessionals, dripping with distaste, Sue is also a historic immunity winner. After 47 Seasons, comedic characters have come and gone, and for this season, Sue is the funniest competitor on the show.

There are different archetypes on Survivor, but Sue does not fit into any box. Sue refuses to be the motherly figure that older female competitors tend to be and is generally fun to watch. There are notable comedic characters in Survivor, each amusing in their own way. Rupert Boneham from Season 7 was entertaining because of how hard he played into the pirate theme. Benjamin "Coach" Wade also made a name for himself by being unintentionally hilarious. Mastermind Cirie Fields also had her funny moments with quippy confessionals and tricks. Sue falls into the unintentionally funny category but will be one of the most memorable characters to come from Survivor Season 47.

Lying In 'Survivor' Is Nothing New, but Sue Lies About the Funniest Things

Image via CBS Studios

Survivor is a game of strategy, and lying is often part of it, at least for Sue. Sue's first lie, and the funniest, is about her age. Sue decided to tell people that she was 45 years old when, in fact, she is over a decade older. The lie came out of left field and was funny because it was unnecessary. Sue's second big lie happened when she was literally caught red-handed. Sue found an immunity idol, but to claim it, she needed to break open a pot that happened to be full of red paint that splattered across rocks and plants and covered the idol. She had red paint in her hair and streaked on different parts of her clothes and skin. After trying to wash the red off, Sue went to Tiyana Hallums and Caroline Vidmar, who noticed the red quickly. Sue let the pair believe she was injured. Later, when the merged tribe finds evidence of the broken pot, Caroline immediately knows Sue has the idol, so Sue confesses. Despite being caught red-handed, Sue lies to her tribe and allies, and as the game continues, another lie may be right around the corner.

The main character in Sue's confessionals is Kyle. In an early episode, TK Foster and Kyle vote for Sue. The majority votes TK thanks to Gabe Ortis wanting to save her. However, Kyle writes Sue's name down, irritating Sue intensely. Sue does not move past that first vote. Every time Kyle speaks, Sue is obviously annoyed. What makes Sue's irritation so funny is that Kyle is one of the nicest people from the season. Kyle was voted out as the fourth member of the jury. If Kyle had any negative feelings towards others, he did not show it. On the other hand, Sue could barely contain her excitement. Kyle went out with dignity, hugging each contestant, starting with Sue. Earlier in the episode, Sue said she was "drooling" over the idea that Kyle could leave, and she got her wish. Now that her target is gone, Sue has to find someone new to hate in her confessionals.

Sue Is a Strong Survivor

Close

Survivor is unpredictable, and so is Sue. As mentioned earlier, Sue found an idol. She may have an idol, but if she can win immunity, then she may not need to use it on herself at all. Sue is the oldest person on Survivor to win an individual immunity idol and is frequently the runner-up in immunity challenges. As a pilot and flight school teacher, Sue is incredibly coordinated and balanced, skills many Survivor competitions test. She is a physical threat, but her physical prowess has been somewhat ignored, possibly due to her age. Now that Kyle and Gabe are out of the game, Sue has a more substantial chance of winning immunity until the end. Sue might not be the most conventional player, but she should not be counted out of the game.

Sue is a character unlike any other, fueled by a grudge and the dirt that is always covering her face. From her hatred of Kyle to her lies, Sue's time on Survivor has been memorable. Sue will be the one people think of if another contestant lies about their age. Besides her distaste for Kyle and her fibs, Sue has already made history in the game. Regardless of who wins Survivor Season 47, Sue Smey has made an impact as one of the funniest characters on Survivor. Survivor is available to watch on Paramount+.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.

Watch on Paramount+