Following an emotional Immunity Challenge that saw contestant Eva Erickson reveal to her peers that she has autism on the latest episode of Survivor 48, the Civa tribe went to Tribal Council later that night and shockingly voted out Bianca Roses. Heading into Tribal Council, it seemed like Sai Hughley or Chrissy Sarnowsky would be going home after both castaways failed to get along. However, after Roses revealed to Cederek McFadden that she lost her vote after going on a journey, two members of the tribe decided to eliminate her instead. After episode 5 concluded, Roses spoke with Global TV, where she expressed her disappointment about being blindsided.

Roses claimed that she wanted nobody to know that she lost her vote, but after McFadden became unsure whether he should vote to eliminate Hughley or Sarnowsky, Roses wanted to build trust with McFadden in order to ensure that he would vote the same way as her. Unfortunately for Roses, McFadden and Sarnowsky decided to write her name down, while Hughley and Sarnowsky only received one vote each. Following her elimination from the game, Roses explained that she's thankful to have been given the opportunity to play Survivor, but is still heartbroken about how she left the competition."It’s so many emotions. I’m still devastated. I don’t want to be a sore loser but I’m still absolutely gutted by what went down. But, I’m a positive person. I like to look on the bright side. I got to play Survivor! It’s the best thing I get to say! So, I’m here to tell the tale, and I’m grateful for it." Survivor never showed footage of McFadden informing Sarnowsky that Roses didn't have a vote, which left many viewers surprisingly confused to see the 33-year-old go home.

Roses Says Her Dreams Were "Crushed" at Tribal Council