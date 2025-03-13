During Survivor 45, Kaleb Gebrewold successfully played his Shot In The Dark after 11 votes were cast against him, delivering one of the most unforgettable Tribal Councils in recent memory. However, until last night, Gebrewold was the only contestant in Survivor history to successfully use the lifeline. On the latest episode of Survivor 48, Mary Zheng made history by becoming the first female player to successfully play the Shot In The Dark, but her strategic move led to one of the most shocking Tribal Councils in the game's history.

Mary Zheng's Shot In The Dark Leads to Hectic Elimination