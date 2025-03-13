Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Survivor 48 Episode 3.David Kinne wants to be a hero. An action hero. So much so, that when he is our entry into the episode, even before Jeff Probst says, "Previously on Survivor," it's clear, we're going to spend some time with our favorite stuntman with four nipples. Not necessarily tonight, but down the line. Don't count him out just yet. Tonight, it's all about chaos. Get out your handy-dandy Survivor rule book, you're going to need it.

It's truly hard to imagine that 48 seasons into the greatest game on earth, Survivor could possibly have a historic, game-changing moment that has never happened before. What are the odds? Like the skulls and flames on the dice we'll meet later, never bet against chance. History can repeat itself. But when it does, expect new complications to spice it up. As we journey through episode 3, let's fondly return to the Final Six Tribal Council on Survivor: Cambodia. Imagine Kimmi Kappenberg's tragic elimination, and turn it up a notch. Or until the dial falls right off. An all-time great episode of Survivor is underway.

'Survivor 48' Humanizes the Stunt Man

Image via CBS

Guess who's back, back again! It's Mary Zheng! After truly believing she was a goner, a blindside has kept her in the game. Despite Vula being incredibly weakened physically, Mary is fully aware that she's at the bottom of the peaking order. Give it up for Mary, who really can brush this off and realize that it's just a game. A game for a million dollars, but a game nonetheless. Mary has no fake friends on her tribe. But Sai Hughley? Even though Cedrek McFadden and Justin Pioppi saved her butt, she's weary of the wheeling and dealing to make the blindside a reality. She's so paranoid that she's eager to hunt for that Hidden Immunity Idol again. Can lightning strike twice?

Morning comes, and the hunt is on. Mary is up before the cameras shift out of night mode. During her hunt, she becomes a truly relatable character as she shares that she hates looking for stuff. Not even her wallet. She'll Venmo her friends when they go out. She knows that she has to get this idol. As does Sai. So they're on similar but differing missions. Sai tells Mary that they should "stick together." Sai is also the same person who preached about honesty at Tribal Council, so that statement didn't age well. From a game perspective, it makes sense why Sai wants to tail Mary, so she employs the boys to babysit her instead, so she can retrieve another idol in the game. It becomes one of the wildest adult versions of hide and seek we've ever seen. This is nothing compared to what is to come. But we'll get to it.

It's only a couple of days into the game, but David is shocked at his island abs. Though they weren't as pronounced as before, he is enamored with his own physique. Thanks to Kamilla Karthigesu, she advises us that David is a "Chad," or a manly muscular guy who is tall and gets all the ladies. Y'all, this is the archetype of old school Survivor. But let's see if he does get all the ladies after this reveal. He shares with Kyle Fraser that he lives in a trailer parked in front of his dad's house. He doesn't think it's sexy. David's crack in his facade is his struggle with money. He says that his living situation has prevented him from starting a family, but his decisions from his past have caught up to him in the present. Hence, he's hoping his future is leaving the game with a million dollars. As he says, "I only have a girlfriend if I win a million dollars. She's going to leave me if I don't." I surely hope there's a bit more love in that relationship!

It's not the first time we've heard a castaway lament about being dateable if they didn't reach a certain goalpost in the game. Remember Kat Edorsson? She and Hayden Moss broke up, though do we really know if it was because she didn't make the merge? The fascinating thing about this reveal is that this is meant to humanize David, this action figure-like entity. Never in the past have we broken an "alpha male" archetype quite like this on Survivor. Are we turning around and loving this guy? Civa is clicking as a tribe. Mitch Guerra wants to go deep with everyone on his tribe, but we learn that his number one is Charity Nelms. Thinking many steps ahead, they want to keep Kyle and David around going into the merge. Mitch pitches to Kyle about his plan, as we learn that Kyle is in the middle of his tribe. He has a Civa Four alliance with himself, David, Kamilla, and Chrissy Sarnowsky. Now he has Mitch and Charity on the other side. Oh, by the way, he's got an idol. Kyle's newfound power is a great place to be, as long as he doesn't let it create an ego.

Super Dad in the Middle

Image via CBS

Previously on the Lagi Tribe, they be crushing it. But their morale is low. So super dad Joe Hunter is going to build a bonfire. Brilliant idea in concept, but also, maybe let's not waste all that wood that you need to build a fire later down the line? His hope is to boost the spirits, but as tongue-in-cheek as his wine banter with Thomas Krottinger is, wouldn't it be a tad depressing to arrive at the bonfire without the wine you've been salivating over? Get me talking about wine and cheese, and you might have found a way to get me to leave the game in order to get some! Joe, Thomas, and Shauhin Davari are still proudly the California Girls alliance. Luckily for them, they have two "side chicks" in Bianca Roses and Eva Erickson. Which brings us back to Star Toomey, who is on the bottom and is desperate to solve that cryptogram. Was she invited to the bonfire? Her absence is illuminating. This bonfire bonding is quite telling where the power dynamics lie. Everyone is orbiting around Joe. Even Eva, who makes his daughter a bracelet as a moment. Joe's power should not be looked at as anything but a massive threat. He checks off all the boxes of a potential winner. How could you ever vote out Super Dad? Hence, Eva has to go. Cut the tail to get to the head of the snake.

After three episodes, we finally have a scene between Star and Eva. Eva wants to gauge Star's game in hopes of learning how she is at lying or telling the truth. Eva knows that her autism can sometimes prevent her from picking up on small social cues, like lying, but Eva does have an advantage. Star doesn't know that Eva knows about Star's advantage. She's going to leverage the information and see if Star will come clean. To be fair, Eva is not subtle about this at all, but Star's blatant lie, terrible. Star knows that Eva's trying to goat her, so she uses the information from Eva of her fake targeting Bianca and Thomas in hopes it will rattle them. Remember how last week Thomas was all in about sabotaging Star unlocking the idol? Well, he's pulled a Sai and will now offer to help her get the idol so he can knock out Eva. Survivor is a very quick game, especially now that it's less days, but damn Thomas, pick a path! Oh, by the way, I don't agree with your hot take. Love you, mean it!

At the End of the Day, 'Survivor' Requires a Bit of Luck