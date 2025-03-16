When Survivor 48 debuted on CBS two weeks ago, they recorded their lowest total viewership for any premiere of the show since the "New Era" began in 2021. The following week, viewership only increased by 1%, leading many to believe that this season could be among the least-watched in the show's history. That said, although it was expected that viewership would decline again, this past Wednesday Survivor posted its highest rating of Season 48 and significantly improved its total number of viewers.

According to Programming Insider, Survivor averaged 4,631,000 viewers and posted a 0.66 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 7%, with the 18-49 demo impressively rising by 11%. Episode 3 also helped Survivor surpass last season's average of 4,485,000 viewers, and was the most-watched installment of the show since last Fall's finale. In addition to Survivor's bounce back rating from previous weeks, they also sent a message to their reality television competitors, who failed to come remotely close in total viewership this past Wednesday.

Survivor Outshines All Competition on Wednesday