Next February, Survivor will release its 50th season after being on the air for 25 years, and will feature a cast of returning players only. There has already been speculation about which former contestants could be selected to compete on the landmark season, with Survivor legends like Boston Rob Mariano and "New Era" players such as Drew Basile already being rumored. However, one previous castaway that should most definitely be considered for Survivor 50 is none other than season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger.

Wiger was one of the most beloved contestants from Survivor 44, with her quirky personality and heartwarming life story of becoming a drug counselor after recovering from addiction, being a powerful example of overcoming adversity. Her inspiring story and respected gameplay would eventually lead to her being awarded Sia's Prize Fund of $100,000, after the nine-time Grammy-nominated artist wanted to play a part in supporting her as a mom. Shortly after her impressive run on Survivor, Wiger was selected to be apart of season 3 of The Traitors, where a new set of viewers also fell in love with the 38-year-old. Wiger was chosen to be a Traitor during season 3, and quickly became a fan favorite on the show after demonstrating the same unique personality and outgoing behavior that she exhibited on

Carolyn Deserves Another Shot to Win 'Survivor'

Image via CBS

Survivor 44. Wiger also benefited from being the most well-liked Traitor in the competition, as many fans were turned off by Danielle Reyes' backstabbing gameplay, and Boston Rob's decision to vote out fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen. Wiger would unfortunately be banished and eliminated from the show just two episodes before the finale, once again coming up short from emerging victorious, which is why she deserves another opportunity to claim the title of sole survivor. Furthermore, Wiger will possibly be viewed differently by her tribe mates if selected to return on Survivor 50, as she could be perceived as a threat this time around, especially after her run on The Traitors.

It's been five years since Survivor featured a cast of returning players, and with the last eight seasons providing fans with a fresh batch of castaways, Jeff Probst and the executives at CBS will likely want to include a mix of contestants from the older generation and the "New Era." In addition, Survivor will want to select the most memorable players from recent years, and Wiger has now built herself an underdog reputation that continues to make audiences root for her, regardless of her power in the game. Her ability to mask her intelligence and stay true to herself throughout any reality competition will be tested among some of Survivor's best, but it would be intriguing to see if Wiger can manage to outlast her competitors again, and advance to the final stages of a game for the third time in a row.

Carolyn will be a Ratings Draw