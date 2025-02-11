Last April, Jeff Probst revealed that all contestants on the 50th season of Survivor would be returning players. The last time the show had reoccurring players was during season 40 for "Winners at War," but this time around, Survivor could be looking to feature some returning castaways from the "new era." The last seven seasons have provided fans with a fresh set of fan favorites and all-star caliber players, but one castaway has already thrown his name in the mix to be chosen for Survivor's 50th season.

Drew Basile, a Master's student from the University of Oxford, made it to the final six on Survivor season 45, proving to be one of the most entertaining players on the show two years ago, before being blindsided by eventual winner Dee Valladares on day 23. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Basile expressed doubt towards being invited back to play on Survivor's milestone season, but has since had a change of heart about coming back. "Yeah, my opinion has definitely changed on Survivor 50." Basile said. "I think I would be a great pick. I think CBS would really benefit from picking me."

Drew Basile Believes he is a 'great pick' for Season 50

Basile recently became the first Survivor player to compete on Jeopardy, where he qualified for the Tournament of Champions and went on a seven-game winning streak before being eliminated in the semi-finals. The 24-year-old still managed to bring home nearly 140,000 dollars, and now feels confident that he could apply the same smarts to win the million dollar prize on Survivor. That said, Basile's overconfidence is what cost him the opportunity to earn the title of sole survivor last time, and it does not seem like he is any less arrogant about a possible return to the show.

It's no secret that Basile's ego grew as he continued to outlast many of his tribe mates on Survivor season 45, but the Master's student has not shied away from flaunting his pride. In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that he's "not afraid to get mean," and stressed how he uses words as a weapon to be successful. He admitted that there are several good talkers on Survivor, but noted that saying the correct word on Jeopardy helped him win over 100,000 dollars, and that he could apply the same skills to be crowned champion on the islands of Fiji.

Could Basile's Arrogance Lead To His Downfall Again?