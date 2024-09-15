Survivor is one of the longest-running TV shows in history for a reason: it's very, very good. Survivor is the best reality TV show because it strips its players of every possible comfort and puts them into the wild where they perform challenges, put up with rough conditions, and nearly starve all for the glory of one million dollars. Survivor players are too focused on surviving to do things other reality TV contestants do, such as promote their personal brands. As a result, Survivor is fascinating because it shows human behavior when the comforts of society are stripped away. Biases and vulnerabilities rear their heads as the tribes whittle themselves down to the final players. It's magnificent.

With 47 seasons, it can be easy to forget entire seasons. There are plenty of underrated seasons of the series that deserve more love than the fanbase and the public give them. Here are the top ten most underrated Survivor seasons, ranked.

10 'Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers'

Season 35

As far as seasons where teams are divided into three distinct tribes go, Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers chooses a unique theme. It should come as no surprise that there are villains and oddballs among a cast of self-proclaimed heroes, healers, and hustlers.

Couple the unique cast of characters with interesting and difficult challenges - including the introduction of the fire-making challenge at the final four - and you have a very interesting season. Memorable moments include the healers vanishing after the merge and a betrayal within the majority alliance after player Ben Driebergen's Hidden Immunity Idol plays, which upends the game and secures Ben's position in the final four. It should also come as no surprise that one of the "heroes" on the show became one of the series' best villains, Chrissy Hofbeck.

9 'Survivor 43'

Season 43

Survivor: 43 is an underrated season among the New Era of Survivor and that's probably because of its shocking finale. The winner revealed that he didn't need the money and would donate all of it. He didn't reveal this until after he officially won. It's a move that earned him and the entire season haters, considering he beat people who needed the money, such as Jessie, a former prisoner who turned his life around to support his family. He earned even more hate when internet sleuths uncovered that his "good cause" was simply political Super PACS.

Despite that questionable behavior, the action leading to the finale is gripping, and the season is filled with lovable players, such as Jessie Lopez and his ally Cody Assenmacher, Dwight Moore, with an epic tribal council play, and paralympic athlete Noelle Lambert.

8 'Marquesas'

Season 4

Survivor: Marquesas does not get as much acclaim as it deserves because its last-minute change of location was such a strain on the budget that the challenges were not as impressive as in other seasons. Low-budget challenges aside, this season has undeniably strong gameplay that is among the most strategic in the very early seasons of the show.

Survivor: Marquesas is also notable for introducing the world to Rob Mariano aka "Boston Rob". Boston Rob is one of the most legendary and well-respected players in Survivor, whose cutthroat gameplay is only made stronger by his casual style. Other memorable players include Paschal English and Vecepia Towery, whose strategy is on par with Rob's.

7 'Worlds Apart'

Season 30

Survivor: Worlds Apart has often been hated by fans, but the tide has turned on the fascinating series. This season, it splits the players into three tribes: Blue Collar, White Collar, or No Collar. That's right - this is a class-based season.

One can see how separating people based on their occupations might immediately seem uneasy to audience members, as it suggests that they are actually separated by social class, but these occupational differences wash away as the game continues. What replaces those differences? Constant tensions and personality clashes remain strong post-merge. This is a season to watch for those who like drama, as the infighting and insults provide plenty of entertainment.

6 'Edge of Extinction'

Season 38

Survivor fans don't tend to love extra parts of the game added to the post-tribal game. Survivor: Edge of Extinction is one of those seasons, but it's a lot more entertaining than fans give it credit for. In Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the players go to an island after they are voted off. On this new island, conditions are worse, and their living situation is bare. They live there until they can compete in a challenge that allows them to re-enter the game.

Favorite Survivor players David Wright, Kelley Wentworth, and Aubry Bracco returned to play this season, which helped the season immensely. Audiences fell in love with Reem Daly who fought hard to survive Extinction Island. The game can feel scattered due to the split focus between the main game and the players on Extinction Island. There are a few twists late in the game that lead to a win that is still hotly debated.

5 'Vanuatu'

Season 9

Survivor: Vanuatu did a classic male vs. female tribal split. This wasn't the first time that Survivor used that theme - it was first used in Survivor: The Amazon - but this time the women dominated the challenges, which was unexpected by both fans of the show and the contestants themselves. The majority of challenges were won by women, who then took to voting out men after the tribes merged.

Gender dynamics aside, the gameplay on Survivor: Vanuatu is some of the most cutthroat of the entire show up until that point. The game was intense up until the final 8, when Chris Daugherty was the last man standing. This forces Chris to do extremely engaging manipulations, lying, and plotting to fight his way to the end.

4 'Blood Vs Water: San Juan Del Sur'

Season 29

The first Survivor: Blood vs. Water season of Survivor was very popular, so it was only natural that Survivor would try it again and have family members play with one another. Survivor: San Juan del Sur is the sophomore Blood vs. Water season, but it deserves more praise because it features fantastic new players.

This season introduced the public to beloved players Keith Nale and Natalie Anderson, who gets so blindsided at a tribal council that she completely changes her gameplay. She transforms her strategy into a vicious and vengeful style of gameplay that takes hold of her at the end of the game, proving herself to be one of the most determined players the series has ever seen. What happens next is enthralling!

3 'Nicaragua'

Season 21

Survivor: Nicaragua made moves to update the game with twists such as the Medallion of Power, which was never seen again. This season is not about the gameplay. This is a fun season to watch for fans of drama and weird cast members. 2010 might not sound like it was that long ago, but watching Survivor: Nicaragua feels like falling into a 2010 time warp that proves just how different things were back then. Toxic players bully each other, homophobia and agism run rampant, and Super Bowl coach Jimmy Johnson plays.

Survivor: Nicaragua is another season with a questionable winner and a frustrating tribal council. A young Abercrombie & Fitch model named Jud Birza who was barely over twenty ended up sweeping the votes with his surfer dude personality despite the other two contestants having stronger resumes. It's a confusing finale in a confusing season which provides a ton of entertainment with plenty of quotable contestants.

2 'Guatemala'

Season 11

Survivor: Guatemala brought back returning players Stephanie LaGrossa and Bobby Jon Drinkard, who had played in the previous season. The two of them are defacto leaders for two tribes of new players and these new players make excellent connections to one another. This is one of the first seasons to blend past favorites and new players for an entire cast of good gameplay.

While there aren't many twists and turns in this season, the players play hard for an early season of Survivor because this season is all about a clear love of the game. The players in Survivor: Guatemala play from the heart, with winning personalities and early strategy that provide a lot of endearing moments on the show.

1 'South Pacific'

Season 23

Survivor: South Pacific is one of the most entertaining and unique seasons of the entire series, and it is wildly underrated. This season brings back fan-favorite players Ozzie Lusth and Benjamin "Coach" Wade and introduces future fan-favorite John Cochran and Brandon Hantz for the very first time. Brandon is the nephew of notorious Survivor villain Russell Hantz, but he turns out to be a very different player from his uncle. This season features one of the most bizarre rewards of the entire season, a special sneak peek viewing of Adam Sandler's Jack and Jill, and that isn't even the main reason to watch South Pacific. This is the season where Coach starts a cult.

Survivor: South Pacific is a Survivor outlier because it is the only season that shows the ways in which people use religion to manipulate followers. Coach's persona was that he was a spiritual person, so when he learned that Brandon Hantz was a born-again Christian, he seized on the opportunity to use Brandon's beliefs to their advantage. A notable example of this is when Coach found an idol and then hid it. He had the tribe pray to find an idol and ushered Brandon to find the idol, leading Brandon to believe that God delivered it to them. It's one of the most deceptive examples of gameplay in the entire series and in reality TV as a whole.

