About to embark on its 47th season, Survivor has been one of the greatest social strategy reality televisions on the planet. Even with new mechanics season after season, the heart of Survivor has remained the same, allowing it to have the exceptional longevity. But like a good roller coaster, Survivor has its highs and lows. And when Survivor is low, well, it's remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Fans and critics alike love to rank the seasons of their favorite CBS reality show. Following each season, the rankings of which season lands where might change, but when it comes to the bottom, there always tends to be the same seasons in the conversations. These "bottom dwellers" sadly just don't stack up to other seasons in the pantheon of the series. It's not that these seasons of Survivor are bad...they're just not great!

10 'Survivor: Caramoan'

Season 26

The first Fans versus Favorite season is considered one of the best in the franchise, so it made logical sense to reuse the format again. The problem here was the mix of players. Once again, the Fans tribe was completely overshadowed by the Favorites. Certainly, there was hope that former fan Erik Reichenbach could have provided a brilliant story arc, by going from Fan on Survivor: Micronesia to Favorite on Survivor: Caramoan. Unfortunately, he was devastatingly knocked out of the game just shy due to a medical evacuation.

The season was marred by some iconic negative moments. First, Francesa Hogi, a former first boot from Survivor: Redemption Island, received the same fate here. Phillip Sheppard and his code names became granting. Brenda Lowe turned into one of the meanest players due to her treatment of Dawn Meehan during Final Tribal Council. Oh, and Brandon Hantz. That meltdown was bad for all the wrong reasons. While there were still some exciting players that fans were eager to watch again, this cast just didn't mesh.

9 'Survivor: South Pacific'

Season 23

Having just witnessed a two-returning player-led season with the Redemption Island twist, Survivor: South Pacific tried it again. This time it was Benjamin "Coach" Wade and Ozzy Lusth back, and while they didn't have the previous beef that Boston Rob Mariano and Russell Hantz had, these two men were looking for their own sense of redemption. Like the season before, one returning player dominated and showed his dominance. This time through brute strength and skill. Then there was Coach, who was able to tap into the social aspect through prayer and emotions.

Ozzy had an incredibly risky game, relying on his challenge prowess. Willing to be voted out as he knew he would return to the game through the Redemption Island twist, Ozzy had the game in the bag. That is, had he not lost the final Immunity Challenge. When it got to the Final Tribal Council, the jury was not fond of his manipulative ways, where his preaching of honor was no longer viewed as a viable strategy for the game he stated he played. While the season did have a number of castaways who returned for future appearances, Survivor: South Pacific is a bottom-tier season with niche love.

8 'Survivor: 43'

Season 43

The New Era of Survivor truly gave fans a new glimpse of how the game can be played. With an immense amount of changes, twists, and strategies, the streak of strong seasons had a hiccup with Survivor 43. A major reason for this season's weak ranking is the final outcome. Some fans were not fond of the ultimate outcome. Some players regretted their ultimate decision. Survivor 43 will be remembered positively as the season in which Jesse Lopez was robbed by a Fire-Making Challenge.

The cast of Survivor 43 had some truly remarkable players, including the aforementioned Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark, but when two-thirds of those castaways were just shy of the title, many fans believed, having watched the season play out, that the jury would award Cassidy Clark the victory. But they did not. Instead, the winner of the season was Mike Gabler. His game was one of playing low and striking when necessary, something many viewers seemed to miss. Additionally, his sway may have been due to his promise to donate his million-dollar winnings to charity. Which he honored. Survivor 43 is marred by a questionable victory.

7 'Survivor: Redemption Island'

Season 22

The moment Boston Rob Mariano stepped on the beaches of Nicaragua, the season was over. Survivor: Redemption Island was made for him. Set up with a rival-inspired redemption theme, Boston Rob and Russell Hantz were back to settle their beef stemming from Survivor: Heroes vs Villains. The trouble for Russell Hantz was this was the first time he returned with a group of castaways who saw his previous gameplay. And they were eager to eliminate him as quickly as possible. They were not going to fall for his manipulative and brutal ways. On the other hand, Boston Rob was placed in a tribe of sheep where he was easily able to manipulate anyone and everyone. And if they sniffed out his power play, they were swiftly eliminated. Poor Matt Elrod.

Survivor: Redemption Island introduced the titular twist, one of the game's more controversial mechanics. With Redemption Island, when a player was voted out of the game, they were sent to Redemption Island, where they had the opportunity to earn their way back into the game by defeating the next player voted out. At some point in the season, one person would return to the game.

6 'Survivor: Fiji'

Season 14

One season earlier, Survivor attempted to explore a season that divided the tribes solely by race. When casting Survivor: Fiji, the breakdown was essentially the same when it came to the breakdown of the cast. But rather than splitting the tribes up by race this time, they explored the twist of "Haves vs Have Nots." When the tribes were officially split into two, one tribe, the Haves, was given a beach filled with the necessities, as well as luxuries. The Have Nots were given meager supplies and had to build their camp from scratch. To say that the season was automatically lopsided was an understatement. As predicted, the twist did not go according to plan.

Overall, the season was severely lacking simply due to the twist. It lacked stakes when the outcome continually played out in such a negative connotation. Earl Cole ended up winning the season over Dreamz Herd and Cassandra Franklin in a unanimous vote. The cast is infamous for, whatever reason, only having one returning player, Yau-Man Chan, come back and compete again. Additionally, Survivor: Fiji is known for the infamous car curse where Yau Man won the car reward but brokered a deal with Dreamz that, should he win Immunity, he would give it to Yau Man. Dreamz reneged on the deal, resulting in Yau-Man's elimination and Dreamz losing the season.

5 'Survivor: One World'

Season 24

The concept for Survivor: One World was brilliant. Rather than splitting up the two tribes on separate beaches, both tribes lived and co-existed on the same beach. But rather than blending the two tribes, Survivor: One World decided to once again break up the tribes into men versus women. On the plus side, this season was female-dominated. The final five came from the original Salani tribe, but the season awarded the exceptional Kim Spradlin. Though, the season began with the medivac of Kourtney Moon.

Survivor: One World was filled with some unsavory personalities that led to some unfortunate moments. On the men's side, the infamous Colton Cumbie often found himself on the outs of the tribe, but he also did not do anything to help his cause. Cumbie was at odds with many of his tribemates, including Bill Posley, who he threw some allegedly racist comments. The concept of Survivor: One World had great potential. This was, once again, an example of poor execution.

4 'Survivor: Thailand'

Season 5

The first two years of Survivor's life were quite extraordinary. The show introduced the reality television world to some of the most iconic names of the first generation of the show. And then, when Survivor headed to Thailand for its fifth season, it finally hit a wall. Survivor: Thailand introduced a new twist where they honored Thai culture by allowing the two eldest male and female castaways, Jake Billingsley and Jan Gentry, to select their tribes. By not pre-selecting the tribes, it proved a bit disastrous. But then, the second big twist was the fake merge. Normally, when the tribes share the same beach, the tribes would be officially merged. Not on Survivor: Thailand! Because Shii Ann Huang was willing to jump ship and align with the rival tribe, when her tribe lost the Immunity Challenge, she was swiftly voted out. Like Survivor: Fiji, Shii Ann Huang would be the only returning player from this season.

Car salesman Brian Heidik used his skills to make is way all the way to the end. While his social skills may have gotten him far, his way of doing so made him a bit of a villain. That being said, backstabbing and manipulation are a part of the game of Survivor! The season also had some unfortunate moments, including Robb Zbacknik choking Clay Jordan during a challenge and Ted Rogers, Jr. getting a little too close for comfort while sleeping in the cave alongside Ghandia Johnson. Sadly, Survivor: Thailand is in the bottom tier of the first generation of the show.

3 'Survivor: Nicaragua'

Season 21

On the plus side, the world was introduced to country superstar Chase Rice! While he seemed like the easy victor at Final Tribal Council, his lack of strategic and social decisions cost him the close vote. Instead, the intentionally clueless Jud "Fabio" Birza was crowned Sole Survivor. For a long while, Survivor: Nicaragua was a frowned upon season because of the win by Fabio. But like Survivor: Fiji, there was an advantage introduced called the Medallion of Power, that would give winning tribes an advantage.

Oh, and let's not forget how the tribe was broken down. Like Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Nicaragua broke apart the tribes by age. While it's no secret that Survivor is a hard game to play, this season saw two castaways, Kelly Shinn and NaOnka Mixon quit the game on Day 28. Despite quitting the game, Survivor allowed them both to remain on the jury. It caused a host of controversy that this rule was changed after the fact. Fan favorite Brenda Lowe was the only player to return for a future season.

2 'Survivor: Worlds Apart'

Season 30

The middle seasons of Survivor were filled with some bold new concepts and themes that helped divide the castaways. For Survivor: Worlds Apart, the show tried their hand at exploring class. Yes, that's right. The players were placed in tribes based on the life they lead. It was Blue Collar versus White Collar versus No Collar. It was a very bold concept that never quite panned out.

A major factor in the downfall of this season was the treatment of certain castaways. While some would consider it bullying, the treatment of Shirin Oskooi by players like Will Sims II and Dan Foley left a dark cloud over the season as a whole. Oh, and who can ever forget Rodney Lavoie Jr.'s reaction over his birthday? Mike Holloway had a strong showing in order to win the season, taking five out of the six Immunity challenges and using the Immunity idol when he was vulnerable.

1 'Survivor: Island of the Idols'

Season 39

The concept of Survivor: Island of the Idols was simple: two Survivor legends, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, and four-time player and one-time winner Rob Mariano would live on the titular island and serve as mentors for the castaways. While they wouldn't be playing for the million-dollar prize, they would provide their expertise and knowledge to influence the game. With likely the entire art department budget spent on the giant busts of the two Survivor legends, this season was never about the players. It was all about Boston Rob and Sandra.

The season started with one tribe nearly controlling the entire game, winning nearly every challenge. But there was one massive dark mark on the season that affected the entirety of the season. Castaway Dan Spilo was accused of inappropriately touching a female contestant, Kellie Kim. When Kellie tried to express her concern at the moment while still attempting to play the game, it resulted in Kellie being voted out and other players choosing their personal game over morals. In the end, Dan Spillo was ejected from the game. While Dean Kowalski had a stronger physical game, the jury awarded the season to Tommy Sheehan for his social game. Oh, and Boston Rob and Sandra were there to watch.

