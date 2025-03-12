Immunity Idols, the ability to block and steal votes, and Safety Without Power are just a few examples of advantages in Survivor that can make the difference between a contestant winning the million-dollar prize or having their torch snuffed. Traditionally, castaways on Survivor try their absolute hardest to keep any advantages they obtain a secret, as competitors will often consider voting out a player who possesses more power in the game. However, since the beginning of the "New Era" in 2021, contestants are more willing to inform their opponents about the advantages they've found, despite knowing the risk of oversharing in Survivor. The art of strategically hiding advantages seems to be lost in the game, and with Survivor 48 just beginning two weeks ago, it's clear that this issue hasn't changed from the last season.

Sharing Advantages Is a Bad Idea for "Survivor' Contestants

Anybody who has watched Survivor knows that using an advantage or immunity idol at the opportune time can change the trajectory of a player's game. Just last season, Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont proved that sentiment, by finding an idol and nullifying enough votes throughout the game to keep herself in the competition. Most importantly, she kept her advantages a secret, only revealing certain aspects of her strategy if desperate to survive the Tribal Council. By the end of the game, her castmates respected her gameplay, which led to her victory. Rachel is an example of how contestants should play Survivor today. Instead, the audience watching at home continues to witness several players blow their opportunity at the million-dollar prize due to oversharing. Liana Wallace from Survivor 41 is a perfect example, as she managed to obtain a steal-a-vote and revealed it to the rest of her tribe, which eventually backfired when others shared her secret and began to view her as a threat. This has now become a common theme in Survivor. A player reveals they have an advantage, are considered a threat, and eventually get voted out to flush their power in the game. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this trend is stopping anytime soon.

Secrecy is Absent from 'Survivor 48'