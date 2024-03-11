The Big Picture Survivor 46 features ruthless gameplay with questionable strategies.

The Nami tribe takes exclusion to a cruel level with Venus Vafa.

Players should remember Survivor is a game, but crossing the line into personal territory can be damaging.

In a reality TV landscape full of fantastic competition shows, none are as cutthroat as Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, this series' ingenious premise of marooning strangers on an island where they have to face off for the title of Survivor has yielded 45 seasons of cutthroat strategy and refreshing gameplay. It has persisted for more than two decades, along with similarly cutthroat competition shows like The Challenge and Big Brother, and just like those other shows, it has showcased some genuinely diabolical moves by its players in their fights to win. Yet this season has people questioning: what's strategy, and what's just plain mean? With the 46th season proving to be the show's most ruthless in recent memory, audiences are cringing at the blatant rudeness on display as people try to establish themselves in this competitive setting.

Looking at their actions reveals a wealth of strategy behind them and some blatant disrespect that doesn't serve much purpose to the game itself. As they move forward and get ready for a whole season of gameplay, Survivor 46's players would do good to remember that this is a social game, and unchecked cruelty is not the way to win in this day and age.

In 'Survivor', Playing Dirty Means Playing to Win

Even with only two episodes of the season out, Survivor 46's Yanu tribe has quickly become famous for their unchecked messiness and dirty playstyle. Started on a bad foot by voting out constant quitter David Jelinsky, the tribe has become rapidly fractured due to their lack of cohesion and the messy social styles of its members Jess Chong and Bhanu Gopal. It was the tribe's reigning power alliance that had fans questioning what is 'too dirty' in Survivor; Q Burdette, Kenzie Petty, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, the tribe's strongest players, felt that getting Jess out was their best move, but didn't want to risk the woman using her 'Shot in the Dark' to gain immunity and escape getting voted out. So, they devised a plan: using a fake idol, Q convinces Jess that he's on her side, making her feel safe enough not to use her Shot in the Dark and sending her out of the game, knowing not only that everyone on her team wanted her gone, but who she thought was her sole ally had lied to her for the past day.

It was a mean-spirited move for sure, but was it unwarranted? The path to winning Survivor is always challenging, with even the most friendly winners like Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and Maryanne Oketch resorting to backstabbing those closest to them to win the grand $1,000,000 prize. While it may have appeared unnecessary, the alliance's every action with Jess aimed to ensure her vote-out and protect their safety - overly strategic, but strategic nonetheless. Their actions speak to decades of competitors learning that focusing on hurt feelings and how audiences would perceive their moves is a surefire way to get yourself voted out early, knowledge that has new players aware that to win, they have to be brutal. That being said, how the others mocked Jess and her inability to socialize properly was just mean-spirited. Luckily, Yanu didn't express that negative sentiment to her face or spend too much time criticizing the woman behind her back. The Nami tribe, on the other hand...

Can You Use Smack Talk as a Strategy?

With its hundreds of players, Survivor has seen countless attempts at strategy, with some of its most successful being those players whose gameplay starts early yet subtle enough for others not to catch on. Yet even knowing that any action could be for a player's larger strategy, the Nami Tribe's treatment of Venus Vafa is hard to excuse. This data analyst is a proclaimed extrovert whose quieter demeanor quickly became overshadowed by the extroverted personalities of others in her tribe. It's understandable this may lead to some exclusion, but episode two saw her being openly mocked and ignored by the others in her tribe (this derision spearheaded by current group leader Tevin Davis). She's shown to be constantly ignored by those in her tribe, and any attempts to address how they don't listen to her have been met with side-eyed glances, secret talks about how annoying they find her to be, and Tevin silently laughing as she expresses how their she deserves to be heard like the rest. These damaging actions pale compared to some of the more vile mockery from the show's earlier seasons, but it still raises the question: is there any excuse for them treating Venus this way?

If this is all being done for strategic purposes, ostracizing one member of your tribe is a cruel yet effective way of ensuring one's own safety. It allows for that person to be an easy first vote-out for others to focus on and could even unite potential alliances for their annoyance with that person, something that's being done on Nami now - but that wasn't on purpose. From what audiences saw, the bonding between Tevin and the others was already occurring when they began mocking Venus' thoughts and her attempts to endear herself with them, so there doesn't appear to be any deeper reason for this behavior. Ultimately, anything done on Survivor is for the sake of that ultimate win, a cash prize and title so illustrious that many people are willing to do and say whatever possible to win it. The players of Nami should be applauded for everything they're doing to stay in the game, but it's clear the way they're treating this tribe member has left strategy and quickly become personal.

Remember: 'Survivor' Is a Game

There is a fine line between the game and real life in Survivor, one that players every season must navigate to ensure they make it to the end without becoming a villain outside the game. The series has seen many people whose role as their season's villain goes far beyond a simple strategy, and luckily, this season's players haven't done anything that comes even close to those. Most of their rude behavior can be excused as a tough strategy or the growing pains of being immersed in a new group of people with such high stakes. Yet it can't be denied that while Yanu's work around Jess had some strategic goal, Venus constantly being on the receiving end of her tribe's ill will so far only speaks to a toxic sense of groupthink that's unfortunately left her more quiet personality out of the loop.

There's still a whole season to go, so it's unclear to what extent the tribes will continue fighting at the expense of others' feelings. However, one thing is clear: this is Survivor. And in a game with such a huge prize and hardcore strategists everywhere you look, a person would (and should) do anything to survive one more day.

Survivor is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

