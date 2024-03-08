The Big Picture The Sweat or Savvy challenge on Survivor has lost its impact and no longer adds to the storytelling or strategy of the show.

Fans are calling for fresh twists and challenges on Survivor, as the current challenges are no longer exciting or engaging for the viewers.

As Survivor approaches its 50th season, it's time for the show to shake things up and introduce new mechanics to keep the New Era of Survivor from becoming stale.

Since the New Era of Survivor began, the premiere episode has featured some iterations of the Sweat or Savvy challenge. In this challenge, tribes who do not win the first challenge on the reality show can earn their tribe supplies by completing an additional challenge, usually on their own beach. Sometimes it's been a challenge that has been celebrated with success. More recently, it's proven to be an epic and hard-to-watch fail. Between Survivor 45's near-impossible Savvy challenge and the failure of both Sweat and Savvy from Survivor 46, perhaps it's time to retire the Sweat or Savvyy challenge. It is no longer a surprise for the castaways, and it is no longer aiding in the overall storytelling or strategy. In a game of twists, introducing something brand new would excite the players and fans.

In the New Era of Survivor, the show and the game have changed drastically. Some things have been changed for the better, like the diversity initiative in casting, which has brought some of the best characters in the franchise's history. Other things, not so much. Namely, the onslaught of twists and advantages. While Immunity Idols, and other advantages, have been an inherent part of the game since Survivor: Guatemala, the show's 11th season, fans are used to additional elements that keep the strategy evolving. But once the New Era officially commenced during Survivor 41, fans have wondered why the game seems to have complicated itself rather than finding odes to the past. While Survivor 45 saw the return of the Survivor Auction, it seems, for now, like a one-and-done moment.

As fans request more moments like that, host and executive producer Jeff Probst has doubled down on some of the requests. Jeff has stated that he doesn't want any more themed seasons. He told podcast legend and former Survivor player Rob Cesternino about the future of villains on Survivor. And yet the theme of Jeff's persistence in keeping the Sweat or Savvy challenge is seemingly becoming a villainous act.

The Sweat or Savvy Tasks Need to Evolve on Survivor

Following the COVID break, when Survivor returned to Fiji with Survivor 41, a New Era officially began. This season included a plethora of additions and tweaks that, while keeping the framework of the program the same, changed how future players would play the game. Survivor 41 introduced the controversial 26-day season, the controversial Shot in the Dark advantage, a new twist on the Survivor Summit, the controversial Survivor Journey. But fans knew that to keep the game fresh, it made sense to try new things. In addition to the aforementioned elements came the Sweat or Savvy twist. Technically considered a Reward Challenge, as the prize would be their tribal supplies, including a pot, flint and machete. For the two tribes that lose the initial Marooning Challenge, they will have the opportunity to earn their supplies by successfully completing a task. The Sweat task was a physically demanding challenge, while the Savvy task involved a puzzle or brain-teaser of sorts. Of course, after each season's completion, the Sweat or Savvy task will change and evolve for the next season. And now, following its complete flop during the premiere of Survivor 46, it might be time to retire the element completely.

Like many elements in Survivor, every action has a consequence. If you lose the Immunity Challenge, you are sent to the Tribal Council and risk the chance of being voted out. If you find a Beware Advantage, you are at risk of losing your vote for a certain period unless you complete the required task. Thus, losing the Marooning Challenge in the New Era of Survivor, the consequence is your tribe partaking in Sweat or Savvy. With each new season, the mechanics of the Sweat or Savvy task have altered, whether it was the actual task or how the challenge is performed.

First, each losing tribe could pick which task they would prefer. Sometimes that choice meant selecting a specified amount of tribute to partake in, meaning those not involved in the task had the chance to work on their camp and strategize in the numbered majority. Losing the Marooning might have meant needing to complete both tasks. This was the case in Survivor 45. Both the Belo and Lulu tribes, who were forced to send only two volunteers to participate, lost the combo Sweat or Savvy challenge.

On Survivor 46, the second-place finishers in the Marooning challenge had the opportunity to decide whether they wanted to play Sweat or Savvy. The Siga Tribe, wearing green, opted to try the Savvy task in order to wear out their competitors on Yanu, wearing purple. Once again, neither tribe was able to successfully finish their Sweat or Savvy challenge. The self-proclaimed, two-time challenge quitter, Jelinsky, quit the challenge midway through, tossing the hourglass across the beach, shattering it in the process.

Surviving the Savvy Challenges

With consecutive seasons' tribes failing at this challenge, is it possible the challenge designers have made the task too impossible to complete? Is the inclusion of Sweat or Savvy simply there to force the castaways to engage in difficult decisions from the jump, only to have it effectively alter their entire trajectory? Part of the draw to have this challenge present is to ensure that the players know how difficult the expedited game is. Nothing comes free in the New Era of Survivor. But at what cost is watching failure a risk of losing the loyal fan base who may turn on the monotony?

Jeff Probst has been vocal about his desire to focus on triumphant human interest stories and powerful character stories of overcoming obstacles, both in and out of the game. But to start the season with loss after loss and the contestants attempting to laugh off their failure in front of Jeff, has this element gotten harder and harder to break down the players before the meat of the game is underway? Watching humans voluntarily opt to deprive themselves of simple human needs is inherent to the game, even a few days extra depriving them of tribal essentials is not paying off the way the show may think.

Some staples will always be a part of Survivor. There will be tribes living on a beach. There will be Reward and immunity challenges. There will be a Tribal Council. Beyond that, the game should always shift with the elements within the game. With that, at this point in Survivor history, future castaways have come to expect some iteration of Sweat of Savvy upon the completion of the Marooning Challenge. Is it time for Survivor to go and introduce something different? If the goal is to cause dissension and potentially divide the tribe at the start, finding a new way to control that element can be explored. After 46 seasons, Jeff Probst and company certainly can figure out a new mechanic. Their brilliance as a creative team has kept the show a continually highly rated program since 2000. But at the end of the day, this New Era has quite the possibility of growing stale.

How to Make the New Era of 'Survivor' Not Stale

As Survivor approaches the landmark 50th season, it's time to ease the new viewers into the heritage of the program, as it's essential to be featured for its anniversary season. Survivor 45 teased the viewers with the Survivor Auction. And that tease proved successful. Once again, going back to basics and re-introducing the past can help keep the New Era strong and still be the Survivor fans know and love. Whether it is eliminating the Final Four Fire-Making Challenge or having a returning player season, the New Era needs to be shaken up. It needs a refresh, and fast. There is so much history within Survivor. There is a reason why Survivor: Ghost Island enticed viewers. History and legacy play a part in the present. Even if Jeff doesn't want to theme the season with a subtitle, something like the Ghost Island twist could marry the New Era with the seasons of yore.

Survivor fans are some of the most passionate fans of any reality television show. Many grew up on the show. Some have great aspirations to have that one-in-a-million chance to play the game. And when you love something so much, you want what's best for it. Survivor needs some tough love to grow. With the start of yet another strong character-driven season, Survivor 46 was let down by the Sweat or Savvy Challenge. And if history continues on this trajectory, come Survivor 47, neither tribe will succeed at the Sweat or Savvy challenge. So expect some moans and groans from the fan base. Should Survivor be willing to explore a new premiere format for the New Era, I promise, the fans will love it. They might still have some sort of complaint, but that's just because we love Survivor with all our heart!

New episodes of Survivor 46 air on Wednesdays on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

