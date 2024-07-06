While every reality series puts its contestants through a unique brand of stress, few shows demand more from their players than Survivor. This historic CBS franchise created by Charlie Parsons has awed fans for decades with its stories of human triumph, each season seeing a new group of castaways get stranded on an island and fight off the elements - and each other's cutthroat strategy - to make it to the end and win the $1,000,000 grand prize.

While impressive to watch, it's understandable why this tense setup has led to some cast members losing their cool over the years, the series creating some of the most jaw-dropping moments of reality television as their fierce competitors give into the anger that's been building all season. Let's count them down now and discover who, in a show filled with wild gameplay and intense emotions, had the biggest temper tantrums of them all.

10 Jon and Jaclyn Make Their Relationship Everyone’s Problem

'Survivor: San Juan Del Sur'

Image via MGM Studios

At the top of our list are a pair of Survivor players who showcase one of the worst parts of a temper tantrum: how uncomfortable it makes everyone else feel. Jon Misch and Jaclyn Schultz were romantic partners on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, the pair dominating the majority of this Blood vs. Water season and showing off their intense love whenever they could. Even the best relationships have rough patches, though, which viewers saw when a disagreement over whom to vote out led to the couple having a petty fight halfway through the season.

The initial conflict was awkward in itself, but it was Jaclyn spending most of the day giving Jon the cold shoulder and his desperate attempts to try and get her to talk to him that really made the rest of the tribe uncomfortable. It was hilarious to watch this romantic strife spread across the camp, the usual smack talk and strategy of this series being traded out for petty comments and loaded silences.

9 Brenda Lowe Takes It A Little Too Far

'Survivor: Caramoan'

Image via MGM Studios

While there have been many memorable Survivor finales, our 9th temper tantrum created one of the most intense final tribal councils this long-standing franchise has ever seen. Brenda Lowe was a fan-favorite returning player on Survivor: Caramoan; known for her "Black Widow" mentality, viewers were happy to see a softer side of the competitor come out when she helped a distressed Dawn Meehan find dentures she'd lost in the lake near their camp. Dawn was inconsolable when Brenda found her, saying she'd rather quit than continue without her teeth and expressing a tremendous amount of gratitude when Brenda eventually found them - which made it that much more shocking when she brutally blindsided her right before the finale.

This led to an embittered Brenda confronting Dawn at the final tribal council where she, to everyone's horror, demanded that the woman live up to what she said and remove her dentures right now if she wanted her vote. Desperate for the win, Dawn did it...which made Brenda's decision not to vote for her even crueler. A person feeling angry over a betrayal is completely valid, but most fans can agree that this angry demand against a person in a tight position took this hardcore game a little bit too far.

8 Q Burdette Likes To Be Listened To

'Survivor 46'

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

The latest season of Survivor introduced viewers to one of the wildest casts ever, with one of the most entertaining characters being Q Burdette. In a tribe filled with big personalities, Burdette was constantly trying to assert himself and rarely put up with anyone trying to pursue a plan that wasn't his own. Because of this, he was beyond upset when it was revealed to him right before council by close ally Tiffany Nicole Ervin that his friend Tevin Davis would be blindsided that night - a plan Burdette tried to derail by calmly asking to get voted out at the beginning of council.

This surprised everyone and sent the group into chaos as his large alliance scrambled to decide what to do. This was all derived from Q's frustration over people not listening to his plans, the indignation he faced both at that moment and afterward, showing that everyone saw his actions as a petty temper tantrum over his lack of control over the group. Burdette's choices were a truly legendary moment for the franchise and showed that temper tantrums aren't always loud, explosive outbursts - as Q shows, sometimes the softest words can have the most impact.

7 Johnny Fairplay Can’t Handle His Own Heat

'Survivor: Pearl Island'

Image via MGM Studios

Few reality TV "villains" have had as much of a cultural impact as Survivor: Pearl Islands player Johnny Fairplay. He went into the season ready to do whatever evil thing the game called for - in fact, he was excited to let the meanest parts of himself out in the fight for the title of "Sole Survivor." This led to many crass moments and shocking blindsides, but the one time audiences really saw him man lose his cool was when he went up against the Survivor queen herself: Sandra Diaz-Twine.

When he tried to critique this eventual winner's physical ability, rather than sit quietly like most others had, she responded right back with her own comments about how little he contributed to challenges, her comments clearly striking a chord within the smarmy character as he began shouting at her in front of everyone at camp. Fairplay's unique brand of villainy was rarely this expressive, so it was surprising to see him explode so openly. It was a big tantrum that only served to paint him further as the worst kind of villain: someone who can't handle their own heat.

6 Sarah Lacina Thinks Tony Destroyed Her Game

'Survivor: Winners at War'

Image via MGM Studios

Sarah Lacina's Survivor history is filled with high emotions and less-than-ideal decisions. The Survivor: Game-Changers winner found herself in a good spot halfway through Survivor: Winners at War; after some tumultuous early days, she was in the majority of the balliance and had two close allies in Tony Vlachos and Sophie Clarke. She felt like her path forward was assured - making it easy to see why she was so shocked when Tony worked with other competitors to blindside both women by voting Clarke out of the game.

This resulted in a verbal evisceration by Sarah, the player shouting at the stuttering man after tribal council about how he'd ruined her game and that she never wanted to see him again. She tried to do this in private because viewers get a funny image of the rest of the players being able to hear her yelling even through the thicket of trees she'd dragged Tony to. Seeing this character who'd worked so hard on maintaining a calm image all season explode was surprising - and slightly hilarious - to watch, showing not only how high emotions can run on Survivor but just how terrible it feels to have those you trusted suddenly turn against you.

5 Shane Powers Needs a Cigarette

'Survivor: Panama'

Image via MGM Studios

Survivor can be a challenging show medically, as players are instructed before they ever step foot on the island to take the necessary precautions, so their health doesn't suffer in these harsh conditions - instructions that Shane Powers definitely did not follow. One of the players in Survivor: Panama, within the first few days, Powers began to suffer from the harsh symptoms of nicotine withdrawal as he had never tried to wean himself off the substance before coming to, on the show.

Everyone could see that he was going through intense physical and mental suffering because of this, a constant duress that led to many shocking outbursts against his fellow players throughout the season. One of the worst was when he tried to designate a rock as his "thinking seat" and collapsed into a screaming fit when the others didn't take him seriously. Their wide-eyed expressions made it clear the other competitors didn't know how to respond, only watching as he loudly ranted about the need for his own rock on the island and demanding that nobody ever dare sit there. Powers' constant tantrums were discomforting to watch, yet they taught everyone watching at home a valuable lesson: nicotine withdrawal really, really sucks.

4 Liz Wilcox Really Wanted Applebees

'Survivor 46'

Image via CBS

Returning to Survivor 46, while Q Burdette is astounded by his mishandled attempt at quitting, it was Liz Wilcox's iconic Applebees meltdown that truly defined this season's mess. Wilcox's experience on Survivor was harder than the average player's; due to a variety of food allergies, Wilcox often went days without eating. This meant she was overjoyed when Applebees was announced as the reward prize during a reward challenge, the food chain offering meals she could actually eat and it being her and her daughter's favorite food spot adding an emotional element to the meal.

All of this made it even worse when Burdette refused to pick her to accompany him after winning the challenge, and due to this plus her growing anger at his previous actions, Wilcox shouted "I'm pissed!" before launching into a tirade about how difficult her time had been compared to others and admonishing him for first ruining her plans and now refusing to give her the only thing she ever really wanted. While it's debatable whether Burdette should have felt the need to bring Wilcox along, at this moment, Wilcox easily cemented herself as one of the show's funniest characters, and introduced the absolute wildest temper tantrum of the entire New Era.

3 Russell Hantz…Like, All The Time

'Survivor: Heroes vs Villains'

Image via MGM Studios

It's hard not to qualify any moment when someone went against Russell Hantz's plans on Survivor as a temper tantrum. The competitors rival Johnny Fairplay in diabolical behavior, making it far on both Survivor: Samoa and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains by lying about his character and cruelly mocking everyone behind their backs. It's not uncommon to be mean-spirited in this series, but his lies about being a firefighter during Hurricane Katrina and cruel comments about women annoyed many watching.

He has many rage-fueled outbursts across his many appearances on the series, though the clearest example of a temper tantrum was when his conversation with Rupert Boneham devolved into the man hurling elementary-level jabs at the other player after being called out at not only for his cruelty, but for swearing on his loved ones when making shady deals. It illustrated Hantz's character on this show and a clear spotlight of what happens when bullies in this franchise meet someone unwilling to put up with them.

2 Brandon Hantz Gets Eliminated from the Game

'Survivor: Caramoan'

Image via MGM Studios

Following in his uncle's footsteps, viewers were hopeful for Russel's nephew, Brandon Hantz, when he was brought back to play Survivor for a second time. While his initial time on Survivor: South Pacific saw the extremely religious young man make some questionable choices - he once voted out a woman because she was too attractive - audiences saw a youthful, misled innocence within him and hoped Survivor: Caramoan would be a redemption for him.

They were sadly disappointed when, after a strong start that saw him enter his tribe's power alliance, Brandon got into a rivalry with Phillip Shepperd that led to the man physically threatening others and shouting out what a fool Shepperd was around camp. This was one of the few times that a fight on Survivor almost got physical, with host Jeff Probst pulling Brandon to the side and trying to hold him in place as the man continued to threaten everyone around him. This led to his entire tribe forfeiting the immunity challenge and unanimously voting him out, fed up with his threats, clear temper, and the fact that earlier in the day he'd angrily thrown their entire rice supply out on the ground...something he has in common with this list's #1.

1 J’Tia Taylor Throws Rice In The Fire

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via MGM Studios

Reality television is built on its legendary moments, those exhilarating scenes of excitement and thrills that stay in viewers' minds and make them want to watch more of something. Survivor is lucky to have quite a few of these moments, with one of the biggest coming from the infamous scene that most people think about when questioning who had the biggest temper tantrum on the show: J'Tia Taylor dumping out her tribe's entire bag of rice. A member of Survivor: Cagayan's Brains Tribe, this competitor did not have an easy start; she initially annoyed her teammates by ordering them on how they should build their shelter (without ever doing manual labor herself) and was one of the main reasons they lost the season's first two immunity challenges.

Because of this, most of her tribe made it clear that they'd be voting her out at the second tribal council, frustrating J'Tia - and leading her to dump their entire rice supply in the fire after being left alone at camp. Few Survivor scenes up to that point had been as shocking, as, of course, there had been tantrums, but rarely had a person so blatantly jeopardized their own game in order to get back at their tribe. This iconic temper tantrum (accompanied by J'Tia giggling and saying they should never have left her alone) created a new precedent for what a truly enjoyable moment of anger could look like on Survivor, one that still exists to this day.

