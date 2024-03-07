The Big Picture Contestants on Survivor face unfair stereotypes based on physical appearance, affecting their gameplay.

Being labeled as 'The Mother' on the show can create unjust expectations and obstacles for female players.

Women on Survivor should be judged based on their actions, not stereotypes or preconceived notions.

When it comes to reality television, ardent fans always try to fit new stars into the archetypes of those who came before them. Whether they be positive or negative, it's almost second nature for fans to compare someone on reality TV with a person, concept, or even general idea that audiences believe best describes how they're being portrayed on their show. This practice may initially seem harmless, but for reality competitions like Survivor, created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, having yourself labeled an archetype could ruin your chance at winning. This historic series has been on for more than two decades and is filled with iconic contestants who solidified some of the 'character models' still discussed on television today.

Whether it be Parvati Shallow showcasing just what a 'Black Widow' looks like or Johnny Fairplay becoming the epitome of a 'Villain,' the series is built on those memorable personalities and playstyles that defined its earlier days. But as a person during the latest season called out, the connotations of these titles are no fun when you have to reckon with them during your time on the show. She calls one out in particular, making it clear that it's time to talk about what being 'the Mother' means on Survivor.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Seasons 46

'Survivor' Players Have Different Obstacles

No matter the strides it's taken, a harmful trend that still persists on Survivor is a person's physical appearance dictating how the other competitors think of them. While it's understandable for people to look to the most immediate aspects of someone to glean information about them, especially in this strategic and fast-paced game, too often these assumptions rely on biased and discriminatory thoughts that have nothing to do with someone's actual personality. The series recently had its 46th premiere, the latest in what's considered its 'Modern Era' (seasons 41-46). This new chapter of the program has seen a lot of positive changes, like host Jeff Probst making the effort to use gender-inclusive language, the number of marginalized contestants greatly increasing, and the series becoming a much more open space for conversations surrounding things like race and sexuality.

Related ‘Survivor’ Needs to Improve By Doing Nothing The best things the producers can do, is to let the survivors actually play the game.

Even with all this progress, though, the premiere saw multiple women find themselves with random labels in their tribe based purely on their appearance and sparse information about their personal lives. There were (sadly) many instances of this, but one of the most prominent is Maria Shrime Gonzalez's refusal to be considered this season's 'Mother'. When looking back at those who have been called this throughout the show's many seasons, it may not appear immediately as a bad thing. It's typically older women who are kind to others that are perceived as the 'Mother,' the players seeing her as a kind-hearted figure with a welcoming aura they can always turn to when the game becomes too difficult. This builds off of the momentous roadblocks all women in this game are forced to contend with, with fans and other competitors viewing them much more harshly than their male counterparts.

As called out perfectly by previous winner Sophie Clark, while men are encouraged in the game to backstab and strategize for the sake of winning, women are seen as evil if they do the same, often facing backlash from the jury on Survivor that can prevent their winning and rampant cruelty from fans when they return home after. This is bad in and of itself, but for older women forced into this mother role, it's even worse; along with the discrimination that comes with identifying as a woman, by being viewed as a matronly figure, any move they make or pettiness they exhibit is immediately harped upon as wrong because it's 'not how she should be acting'

'Survivor' Has a Long History of Mothers

Image via CBS.

Being labeled as the 'Mother' on Survivor saddles players with unjust expectations and an unfair perception from others in their cast - though, some of these women can use that to their advantage. Tina Wesson was the first woman to ever win the series back in season 2, where, despite only being 39, she was quickly relegated to a motherly role in her tribe and was therefore not considered a serious contender for the win by most. Tina used this to her advantage; she recognized that the perceptions of her came with an innate trust that she used to keep her strategy quiet, rarely enacting anything herself but instead using those close to her to make the moves she needed to make it to the end and clinch the game.

Related 'Survivor 46's' Kenzie Petty Is One to Keep an Eye On Kenzie Petty like taking risks, now she's made it on Survivor 46, will her skills take her to victory?

A successful but thoroughly stressful experience, one that was seen only one season ago with the experience of Julie Alley in season 45. Nicknamed 'Mama Julie' early into the game, the woman quickly realized that even though this meant people were more comfortable with her, it also put a huge target on her back, because who would want to compete socially against someone affectionately called 'Mama'? Julie perfectly spotlighted why this archetype is harmful when she made it to the top 5 and realized that indeed her title might have helped her get this far, but it also meant anything she deceitfully did would be amplified in the eyes of those voting for the winner.

The concept of a 'Mother' came up in the Season 46 premiere when Maria made it clear that she wasn't okay with anyone calling her as such, but not because she was ashamed of being a mom. She proudly spoke about her children and even used her title as a parent to bond with other members of her tribe; her indignation at the label comes from her recognition that it came with expectations. Just like Julie before her, Maria knew that having your entire game be defined by some motherly image would come with a whole load of expectations and extra obstacles that she did not sign up for. She is a mother, yes, but that is only one aspect of her identity and, unless she says so herself, there's no reason for it to become the dominant aspect of her time in the series. Especially when she understands that having such a label applied to you is more likely to be used as a reason to vote you out than give you that $1,000,000 grand prize.

Women on 'Survivor' Deserve Complexity

Close

Any player on Survivor should deserve the right to have their actions determine their perception, not their age, physical appearance, or especially any of their core identities. Of course, other people's thoughts are uncontrollable, but Maria calls out how often women's traits are more considered when determining their 'image' on the show rather than any actual moves they make in the game. 'The Mother' is one of the program's most pervasive archetypes, and it represents how older women - like so many other identities in this series - have more complex issues to overcome in their fight for the grand prize because they must grapple with the matronly sentiments they've had thrust upon them.

Judging people far too early and treating them based on this rushed perception is not an abnormal thing for people to do, but in a setting like Survivor, it can spell a much more difficult time for women like Maria, who must not only weigh the thoughts of others around her, but how well she is fitting into the preset image they've set upon her. She is valid not to want this, and though we can celebrate the show's long history of 'Mothers,' it can't be ignored the much harder path to victory these women have had to take.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+