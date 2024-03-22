The Big Picture Three tribes starting format leads to multiple losses and disadvantageous gameplay.

Recent seasons show a trend of losing tribes struggling with challenges and eliminations.

The New Era of Survivor should reconsider returning to a two-tribe format for a more dynamic gameplay.

Every single season in the New Era of Survivor has begun with three starting tribes. With castaways starting with a disadvantage should they not earn their tribe's supplies initially in the marooning challenge or in the Sweat vs Savvy task, it becomes a domino effect where the losing tribes continue to suffer fatigue on the reality series, alongside the lack of ability to start a fire. They just continue to lose. Two seasons in a row, the first losing tribes have suffered the same fate with multiple Immunity Challenge losses and three straight vote-outs. It's time to change it around and return to two starting tribes.

Following the COVID filming break, Jeff Probst introduced the New Era of Survivor. It was still the same game that fans and players know and love, it just had some new twists and turns in the mechanics of the game. For some fans, watching the new elements implemented feels like they've gone a tad overboard, as there were so many additions. Unique new elements on Survivor is not a new concept, but it has felt more like throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks. One of the mechanics that has stuck since Survivor 41 is the use of three starting tribes. With a shortened season at 26 quick days, the game is much faster and, thus, the production desire to have more time to meet the castaways and learn their backstories and motivations is easier in a smaller tribal format. While the three-tribe format is not entirely new on Survivor, it's the additional elements alongside it that have highlighted why three starting tribes are not successful in the New Era.

A Loss often Leads to More When It's Three Tribes on 'Survivor'

In the New Era of Survivor, here is how the game begins: 18 castaways are brought to beautiful Fiji. They are divided into three tribes of six. They are tasked to battle it out in a Reward Challenge, either on the beach or on a big, giant boat, where the winning tribe is hoping to earn their tribal supplies, usually consisting of a pot, machete, and flint. The two losing tribes will be forced to earn their tribal supplies another way, the Sweat or Savvy task. Should they succeed, they get their supplies! Should they lose, well, they'll get it eventually. As long as they win an Immunity Challenge. The pot and the machete are usually given to the losing tribes should they not earn them during Sweat or Savvy, but the flint? They must win immunity. One of the dastardly mechanics in the New Era is the tribe losing Immunity and going to Tribal Council will lose a player, as well as their flint. But if they do not win their flint in the first place, they could go days without the ability to make a fire. And as we've learned, fire means life in the Survivor universe. Such is the case for Survivor 46.

The Yanu Tribe rivals many disaster tribes in the history of Survivor with their poor performances in the challenges and inability to get them together. As the players of the tribe tried to make the best out of an awful situation, nothing could go right for the Yanu Tribe. Not only did they come in last in the initial marooning challenge, they failed the Sweat or Savvy Challenge. Well, Jelinsky quit in the middle of it, so there's that. They had lost literally every single Immunity Challenge they competed in. Fate would be on their side as Randen Montalvo was medically evacuated before Yanu would head to their third straight Tribal Council, and thus, they were sparred. During the first official Reward Challenge of the season, Yanu's luck seemed to have turned as they did win! The reward in question was 10 fresh fish. The problem was, to cook these beautiful fish, they needed a fire, and since they still had yet to earn their flint, after nine very long days, they opted to trade in their reward for a Survivor tool kit, as the fish, as delicious as they would be, would do them no good uncooked. There are only so many episodes fans can watch a group of people suffer.

Yanu Tribe Losses Similar to 'Survivor 45' Lulu Tribe

Just a season earlier, the Lulu Tribe deemed themselves the Lulu Losers as they experienced a similar journey as this season's Yanu Tribe. Survivor 45 began with a rough start, as Lulu lost their Sweat or Savvy task, and then headed to three straight Tribal Councils following Immunity losses. The only difference was their first elimination was essentially a quit by Hannah Rose. While Brandon Donlon was sparred one vote out, his poor performance in the tribe found him the second out. Emily Flippen, one of the breakout stars of the season, was on the right side of a blindside as they targeted Sabiyah Broderick in the process. Lulu would likely have found themselves on a date with Jeff for the fourth time, but he gave most of them a lifeline with a tribe swap. For the individuals who do survive the terror of multiple defeats, should they enter the individual portion of the game, they have been able to swing in as a number for the majority of alliances who need them.

Emily's life on Survivor 45 was extended thanks to the swap and her new tribemates needing her as a vote, creating a sub-alliance in the process. On Survivor 41, the Ua Tribe dwindled in numbers; Ricard Foye and Shan Smith remained and integrated themselves into new alliances during the merge. Their ability to adapt following such hardship in the earlier part of the game was to their benefit, but on a starting tribe of six, the probability of reaching this new chance in life is quite slim. On Survivor 44, the Tika tribe didn't have as much of a damaging beginning stage of the season, but losing three members, and one to a first episode medevac, left them down to three. Luckily for Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, and Carolyn Wigler, their tight bond dominated as a solid alliance, never swaying from one another. Their success facing adversity allowed them to be one of the most beloved and successful alliances. The Tika 3 also known as The Three Stooges, made it to the final four, with Yam Yam winning the season. In the New Era, Yam Yam was the only winner to come from a tribe with the smallest numbers entering the merge. Why? The disadvantages of the three tribe format.

'Survivor' Must Go Back to Basics in T he New Era

Often, on Survivor, the tribal makeup will determine how the individuals perceive strength. Survivor is a brilliant game where the word strength goes beyond the realm of physicality. But in the New Era, it's been a proven fact that physical strength in a tribe of six is essential. With a sped-up game and the level of difficulty expanded with the lack of food, there is nowhere to hide. If you look back at the history of who the first casualty of a season is, the first elimination tends to be a woman, with women of color being the large majority. To say it is unfair and unfortunate is an understatement. But hey, these are the observations within this fascinating social game. And thankfully, the diversity initiative has helped with the casting, just not always in how some of the individuals play the game.

In a tribe of six, it's difficult to hide. The alpha male archetype tends to be spared from elimination as their strength is seen as a benefit. It's one of the many situations when the alpha male is given a lifeline by Jeff on Survivor. As specifically seen in the New Era, tribes who join Jeff at Tribal Council often discuss needing to keep their tribe strong, to not lose in future challenges. This makes complete sense, but should Survivor explore going back to a two-tribe format with more individuals, seemingly less strong players could align to target a physically strong player in order to save themselves.

With the game shrinking down to 26 days, it also means the season no longer begins with 20 castaways. Cutting down to 18 individuals into three tribes affords the viewers the chance to learn who is on this incredible journey they're watching. But in a way, especially in this season, it's sort of backfired. As primary on Survivor, much of the airtime is spent with the losing tribe, as it is necessary for storytelling. Even with two two-hour episodes followed by two 90-minute episodes, each episode was focused on the dismissals of Jelinsky, Jess Chong, and Bhanu Gopal, twice, respectively. While viewers have seen bits and pieces of the Siga and Nami tribes, their stories have not had the chance to fully strive. Even if the Yanu tribe is mirroring the Lulu tribe from a season past, a swap did alter the narrative greatly. For now, a swap is not in the cards. Hopefully, for Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, they have trimmed the fat of their tribe and can now find some smooth sailing here on out. If not, well, at least it will be exciting to see which alliance member Tiffany ultimately picks as her number one.

History does repeat itself, and it's clear, with how Survivor is formatted currently, history is continually repeated. The last thing Survivor needs is to become predictable. If the 26-day game can only have 18 players, trying two tribes of nine would offer something refreshing. Or maybe a giant twist could be starting with 20 players and throwing in double eliminations! If the desire to deprive the castaways of rice and flint is mandatory to display the hardships of the game, something has to be given back in the process. Survivor is a hard game, but it's no longer an equally fair game. Exploring the statistics of the past can inform the future. Life is full of disadvantages and the human condition is all about trying to overcome them. This is the same on Survivor. But as it currently stands, some fans feel it is a tad boring.

