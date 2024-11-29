For the longest time, the only two-time winner of Survivor was the legendary Sandra Diaz-Twine. But then, the unicorn of Survivor swooped in to earn his second victory on his third try. Tony Vlachos first came to prominence during Survivor: Cagayan. On paper, his strategy was outlandish and something that should never have worked. And yet, his diabolical ways earned him the victory. He returned to Survivor: Game Changers thanks to his game-changing ways, but that same approach didn't work. So, when he was on a more even footing during Survivor: Winners at War, it was his opportunity to swoop in and win again.

Tony Vlachos is perhaps one of the most beloved characters in the history of the game, but there is no hiding the fact that he is a villain. He's not one of those nasty villains like others, he's a villain for the way he plays the game. Honor is a hero's trait. Tony Vlachos was willing to stray away from that for a near-perfect approach to lying, backstabbing, and trickery. Here are ten of Tony's shining moments throughout his run on Survivor.

10 Tony and the Makeshift Ladder

'Survivor: Winners at War'

Image via CBS

This moment is sort of a full-circle story. We'll discuss the origin of this shortly, but for a man who once claimed he was a construction worker, he fulfilled his destiny. Back during Survivor: David vs Goliath, one of Angelina Keeley's most infamous moments involved an idol hunt and a ladder. That ladder was built and provided by the show. Well, the ladder returned during Survivor: Winners at War. But this ladder was not provided by the show. On Day 3, Tony took on a project so he could occupy his mind and not do crazy things, like go idol hunting that puts a target on his back.

So, he built a ladder so he and his fellow winners could simply search for papayas and simply eat them. It was a moment of bonding as he managed to coerce his tribemates to not only take this journey with him, but he had them carry it as he turned into Drill Sargeant Tony. It was a hilarious moment that also prevented his fellow tribemates from going on their own idol hunts. It was a laughable moment because the flimsy concoction was essentially useless. But leave it to Tony to create the perfect distraction while building up his social game.

9 Tony and the Extortion Advantage

'Survivor: Winners at War'

Image via CBS

Jeff Probst loves twists. The last season before the official start of the New Era of Survivor was Survivor: Winners at War, in which Probst assaulted the players with an abundance of twists that were simply too much. Considered by many to be one of the worst twists ever, the Extortion Advantage was a complicated and convoluted twist that handed too much power to the wrong people. On Edge of Extinction, Natalie Anderson and Parvati Shallow found the Extortion Advantage. This allowed them to extort a player still in the game for the silly fire tokens.

They played it on Tony Vlachos, who was tasked to pay six fire tokens by the Immunity Challenge, or he would be unable to play for Immunity and he would lose his vote at the next Tribal Council. With the fire tokens having so much pull in this iteration of the game, it was a massive risk for Tony to potentially lose them, but in a game where having the ability to compete and play is potentially a bigger risk.

Thanks to his impeccable television prowess, Tony went from happy Tony to sad Tony when he discovered the advantage was actually a disadvantage as it was being played against him. But this is Tony Vlachos. No disadvantage can stop him. Thankfully, Tony made this moment work for him. He found a Hidden Immunity Idol, won his second-straight Immunity Challenge, created a safety plan for his alliance, and managed to knock out a massive threat in Sophie Clarke in a brilliant 4-3-2 vote split. He may have burnt some bridges, but it showcased his brilliant social manipulation and ability to be a strategic mastermind all in one.

8 Tony and the Profession of Lying

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

For many castaways, an honest game is crucial to them, morally and strategically. For others, honesty gets you nowhere. Tony Vlachos is very much the latter. Many castaways choose not to reveal the truth when it comes to professions. Either for fear of a target or stereotyping, keeping their jobs a secret can be a make-or-break part of their success. During Survivor: Cagayan, the brawn tribe featured two cops, Tony Vlachos and Sarah Lacina. They formed a secret alliance called Cops-R-Us, as it was his goal to have two cops sitting together at the end. To ensure that their relationship was secret, Tony shared with everyone else that he was a "construction worker." And they believed him.

During Survivor: Cagayan, their alliance ultimately faltered when Sarah attempted to play the middle at the merge. Tony was none too pleased at that, so he helped maneuver a blindside of his former ally. Despite that, Sarah ultimately helped crown Tony as the winner of the season. Despite both being on Survivor: Game Changers, they did not get a chance to play together again. Thankfully, their time would come as Sarah won Survivor: Game Changers, allowing her to join Tony on Survivor: Winners at War. They reignited their Cops-R-Us alliance, which nearly got them their original goal of sitting with one another at the end. Sadly, Natalie Anderson won final immunity and forced the two cops to compete in the Fire Making Challenge. In the end, Sarah once again aided Tony in his victory, voting for his win.

7 Tony and the Tricking of Woo

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

Woo Hwang earned the moniker of "Weasel Woo" during his time on Survivor: Cagayan. But before that name could officially be introduced into the ether, castaways and fans alike couldn't help boo Woo for his insanely incorrect final move. While he was carefree and positive spirit, Woo was restricted by his moral compass. He trusted too hard, which essentially cost him $1 million. With Survivor: Cagayan being a final two, the most crucial decision of the game came when Woo won the final Immunity Challenge.

He had the game in his hands. He had a slam dunk decision of winning had he brought the unpopular Kass McQuillen to the end rather than his ally, Tony Vlachos, who had played, arguably, one of the greatest games ever. But leave it to Tony to pry on Woo's morality to ensure that Woo wouldn't make the right move for his game, but the right move for Tony's game. He was unable to sway the jury to give him the victory as he only received a single vote from Tasha Fox as Tony earned the other 8.

6 Tony and the Backstabbing of L.J.

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

Tony Vlachos was a brilliant player because his goal was to win, and he didn't care if it meant that he would lose friends along the way. It's a true sign of a villain. When Survivor: Cagayan reached the jury phase of the game, it meant every player who was voted out would be someone who would determine the winner of the season. For Tony, jury management wasn't on his mind. Top of mind for Tony was making big moves and propelling his game forward. Thanks to the New Jersey cop's game prowess, L.J. McKanas was blindsided right out of the game.

For context, only a few Tribal Councils earlier, L.J. saved Tony's butt by giving Tony his Immunity Idol. In a game of longevity, that alliance didn't have legs to stand on if Tony wanted to win. Tony believed that L.J. was a quiet and perceptive person, and thus, leaving him in the game was a threat to his success. When Tasha Fox won Immunity, L.J. shared a foolproof plan with his allies that they would split the vote between Spencer Bledsoe and Jeremiah Wood. He knew that this would prevent an idol from destroying their plan unless someone flipped. Knowing he could have the numbers in his favor to knock out his temporary ally, Tony made a temporary flip to vote with Spencer, Jeremiah, Tasha, and Woo Hwang to blindside L.J. by a vote of 5-3-1. To say L.J. was in complete shock is an understatement.

5 Tony and the Blindsiding of Trish

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

Trish Hegerty was a loyal foot soldier to Tony Vlachos. Perhaps too loyal. Since the beginning of the game, Trish and Tony had mutual respect as individuals and players. Trish was ride or die for Tony. Tony was ride or die for Tony. This was crucial for Tony's game because he had an incredibly vocal mouthpiece in his corner when others were trying to plan his demise. Whenever Tony's name was on the chopping block, Trish was able to take the heat off of him.

When Trish had some feelings of straying to better her game, Tony managed to woo her back into his clutches. He brought her along for a crucial Reward Challenge which alarted the others that they had a tight pact. This caused a massive argument between Trish and Kass McQuillen, putting the target on Trish. Tony knew that he needed a close ally to vouch for him on the jury, so he joined in on the blindside of Trish at that evening's Tribal Council. Despite being hurt, Trish voted to give Tony the win at Final Tribal Council.

4 Tony and the Immediate Immunity Hunt

'Survivor: Game Changers'

Image via CBS

Tony Vlachos was correctly invited to play on Survivor: Game Changers because Tony Vlachos is one of the biggest game changers the game has ever seen. When he played in Survivor: Game Changers, he ran straight out of the gate and ended up placing a giant target on his back. Why? He hit the beach and went searching for Hidden Immunity Idols. Why? Because it's Tony Vlachos! He marches to the beat of his own drum.

Unfortunately, his incredibly aggressive gameplay made him enemy number one on his tribe. As one of three previous winners, Tony had an uphill battle to win, but when he jokingly went on his idol scavenger hunt, no one-tailed him. So, he made the best of the situation and actually went searching for an advantage. Only a villain could get away with a boneheaded play like this. But when a villain gets caught, it will lead to their downfall. Leave it to another great villain of the game, Sandra Diaz-Twine, to catch him in the act. The two-time winner pushed Tony to the forefront as the tribe's target, which resulted in him being the second player voted out of the game. Perhaps this was a blessing in disguise, as it did help reduce his threat level for Survivor: Winners at War.

3 Tony and the Llama Talk

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

Tony Vlacho may be a unicorn, but he is proficient in llama. Survivor: Cagayan boasted one of the greatest casts the game has ever seen. With so many giant personalities, when the tempers flared, Survivor fans were given moments that live rent-free forever. Since the merge, Tony and Kass McQuillen had been mortal enemies. The loathing knew no bounds. Chaos Kass had upended many players' games, and Tony was not going to let that happen to him. Even though Kass was disliked by her peers, she believed that the jury disliked Tony more. She wanted to take him to the end to beat him. To continue to cast doubts on Tony's ability to win, she tried to stir up some drama to cause him to break down. And that's exactly what he does.

At camp, Tony is infuriated that he believes she's coming for him, thanks to intel from Woo Hwang, so he talks to Kass, and they somehow strike a ridiculously fake final three deal. To cause more chaos, Kass asks Woo why he would tell Tony. Woo denies it, so Kass tells Tony that he denied it. Tony is livid. Kass continues to troll Tony, and he snaps. Is the deal on? Is the deal off? Who knows, unless you can translate the llama he blasted Kass with. He thinks that she's not playing smartly, so he asks her if he has to talk llama to her. And then noises came out of his mouth. All you could do is smile and laugh. It was outrageous. And ridiculous.

2 Tony and the Spy Shack

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Image via CBS

Being a stealthy player on Survivor can be essential. No matter where the castaways are playing, there is very little freedom to have moments of privacy to strategize. But Tony Vlachos changed the game when his stealthy ways created one of the most notorious things Survivor had ever seen: the Spy Shack. During Survivor: Cagayan, Tony is eager to eavesdrop on his fellow castaways, and thus, he hides away in the jungle to spy on them. He built a spy shack, which was essentially a cubbyhole in their camp where he could listen in on conversations without his rivals knowing he was there. It allowed him to earn essential intel that furthered his game.

Especially when he did his surveillance on Trish Hegerty and Jefra Bland. The brilliant strategy then led to Survivor: Game Changers' Spy Bunker. This one did not work. At all. Since all things come in threes, Tony brought his concept to Survivor: Winners at War, where he invited the Spy Nest. This time, his ability to spy on his tribemates took new heights. Tony literally climbed a tree to listen in on crucial conversations. The only player who knew about this juvenile creation was Sarah Lucina. While many future players tried their hardest to replicate Tony's monumental move, no one ever managed to do it quite the same.

1 Tony and the Bag of Tricks

'Survivor: Winners at War'

Image via CBS

Showboating on Survivor can backfire unless you're a showman. Tony Vlachos is one of the greatest showmen the game has ever known. When it comes to idols and advantages, every good Survivor player needs to be able to utilize them properly. Sometimes, it means executing them. Other times, it means bluffing. Tony Vlachos artfully utilized his bag of tricks.

After intense scheming, Tony Vlachos bluffed the tribe when he lifted his bag, which he labeled his "bag of tricks." What was in said bag? Well, his tribemates would find out soon. Or not? His empty threat was the reason why LJ McKanas was blindsided. His ability to find idols and advantages made some wonder if he's a magnet. For Survivor: Game Changers, his bag of tricks was a different sense of game play. A bit more gentle. It backfired. Then, on Survivor: Winners at War, Tony's bag of tricks was his continued ability to snag advantages that helped propel him to the end.

