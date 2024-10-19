Survivor has been the quintessential reality game show series for decades now, with its effective seasonal narratives and top-notch social gameplay making it ahead of the curve of many other reality TV series. In a battle for a million dollars, there will always be massive winners and losers throughout the 47 seasons of the series, yet for the most part, the various tribes are mostly even with one another throughout each season. However, this isn't always the case, as there are a select few times when a tribe ends up completely faltering and floundering at every opportunity.

The fact that Survivor starts off with an intricate team-based competition before eventually leading into the individual portion makes it one of the most interesting and dynamic aspects of the game itself. While players can rise above the disastrous circumstances of their original tribes, some tribes have managed to become notable icons in terms of repeated failures during this beginning portion of the game. Especially as recent seasons have tended to start with three different tribes, the likelihood of one tribe crumbling into a disastrous rut has increased significantly.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45

10 The Maraamu Tribe

Survivor: Marquesas

Image via CBS

One of the first true examples of one tribe being largely dominated by another, the yellow Maraamu tribe was systematically taken down and destroyed by the opposing Rotu tribe in the first half of 'Survivor: Marquesas'. While the tribe was home to some future Survivor legends, including the first appearance of Boston Rob and even the season's eventual winner, this didn't take away from their repeated failures in the tribe portion of the game.

Out of the 6 tribal councils that happened before the merging of the two drives, Maraamu would be sent to tribal council and voted someone off 5 out of those 6 times. To make matters worse, even after a tribe swap occurred after the first three tribals, former Rotu members had a new majority on the new Maraamu, voting out the original tribe members when they would go back to tribal. This set the stage for Rotu to completely dominate the game during the merge, yet it also served to make Vecepia Towery's miraculous victory and top-notch gameplay that much more compelling and impressive.

9 The Foa Foa Tribe

Survivor: Samoa

Image via CBS

'Survivor: Samoa's yellow Foa Foa tribe is one of the most interesting cases when it comes to a notoriously and repeatedly failing tribe, as a portion of its failures could possibly be considered a risky strategy. The tribe would end up losing the vast majority of immunity challenges before the merge, losing 6 of their 10 members and being down to four remaining castaways against 8 at the merge. However, the remaining Foa Foa four masterfully played from the bottom and were able to make it to the end, making up 4 of the final 5 of the season and the entire final three.

Some of Foa Foa's failure during the tribal stage of the game can be attributed to the game-breaking style of play from Russell Hantz, one of Survivor's most notorious villains. Hantz made a conceited effort to create chaos and pandemonium during camp life, from burning people's socks to hiding the machete from his teammates, all in able to maintain control over the tribe. While it resulted in Foa Foa losing the majority of challenges during the tribal portion of the game, it managed to work out when Russell and the rest of Foa Foa successfully fought their way to the end.

8 The Ua Tribe

Survivor 41

Image via CBS

The first of what has become a common occurrence in the new era of Survivor, the green Ua tribe from 'Survivor 41' showed that in modern Survivor it's much more likely for one tribe to lag behind the others. The tribe was a frequent visitor of tribal council during the pre-merge portion of the game, making up 4 of the 6 tribal councils and being brought down to only 2 members when the merge came. While these two remaining castaways, Shan Smith and Ricard Foyé, would both play exceptional games in their own right during the merge, it took a lot of failure before they could find greatness.

A portion of Ua's failures could be attributed to the harsh shift in difficulty and faster pace that the newer era of Survivor provides, with contestants simply not expecting the shorter and faster 26-day season. This is on top of the increased punishment that was given to tribes that repeatedly lost, losing flint upon losing an immunity challenge and having to win another to earn it back. The Ua tribe simply couldn't play from the dire situation they were in, painting a grave picture for future tribes that would follow in disastrous ways.

7 The Manono Tribe

Survivor: One World

Image via CBS

The orange Manono tribe from 'Survivor: One World' is an fascinating case when it comes to disastrous tribes, as it went through distinctly different evolutions all within the tribe stage of the game that each contributed to its downfall. A lot of it has to relate to One World's two signature twists, having the two tribes initially separated by gender as well as having every contestant living at the same camp from the get-go. The male Manono tribe would quickly become a bumbling laughingstock both before and after the merge, losing 4 contestants before the merge and being entirely shut out during the merge.

Manono wasn't just one of the most unsuccessful tribes, but it was one of the most chaotic and toxic tribes in Survivor history, with infamous figures like Colton Cumble taking control of the tribe. While initially even with the Salani tribe, various baffling decisions such as choosing to go to tribal council and voting off capable players set them up to be completely eliminated during the merge. Even after a tribe swap, the Manono tribe would continue to lose until the merge began. The infamous reputation of the Manono tribe as a whole helped establish One World as one of Survivor's most chaotic seasons.

6 The Lulu Tribe

Survivor 45

Image via CBS

One of the most infamous and disastrous tribes in recent memory, the yellow Lulu tribe from 'Survivor 45' redefined exactly how chaotic and destructive a tribe could be for audiences, considered by some to be the worst tribe of all time. Right out of the gate, Lulu lost the first three immunity challenges and lost half of their tribe before anyone else lost any member of their tribe, with their first elimination even being someone who quit the game. Even after a tribe swap occurred and shook things up, another original member of Lulu would quit right after, making an unprecedented 2 quitters from the tribe.

While the Lulu tribe itself would find success and not return to tribal council following the tribe swap, its chaotic beginning and going to the first three tribal councils of the season cemented the tribe into all-time worst status. Thankfully, once the merge hit, both Kaleb Gebrewold and Emily Flippen were able to play exceptional games and rise above their harsh beginnings, with Kaleb playing the first successful shot in the dark while Emily was a major under-the-radar threat to win the season.

5 The Matsing Tribe

Survivor: Philippines

Image via CBS

When it comes to the three-tribe format, the tribe that first showed to audiences exactly how disastrous a single tribe could be was 'Survivor: Philippines's blue Matsing tribe, a disaster that would create one of the best storylines in Survivor history. While the tribe seemingly was on a great starting point with a tribe leader in Russell Swan and a great challenge threat in Malcolm Freberg, Matsing would make history by attending the first four tribal councils in a row. Matsing's failures reached a point of dread and desperation, with each loss hurting more than the last.

Matsing managed to lose every single immunity challenge possible, as once it was reduced to two tribe members left, they would each be sent to the two remaining tribes and the season transitioned to a 2 tribe game. However, failure is only half of the story behind Matsing, as once the merge hit, the two remaining former Matsing members, Malcolm and Denise Stapley, would play a perfect game from the middle of the other tribes. They made for one of the most iconic and satisfying duos in Survivor history before they eventually had to face off in the final four, with Denise being one of the show's best winners.

4 The Fang Tribe

Survivor: Gabon

Image via CBS

It would make perfect poetic justice that one of the most absurd and widely considered to be the worst seasons of Survivor history would end up having one of the worst-performing tribes in Survivor history. The red Fang tribe managed to be varying levels of chaotic and disastrous during the lengthy tribe portion of the game, keeping up its failure-filled reputation even after an extensive tribe swap. The tribe would end up going to tribal council 6 times before the merge, leaving a wake of memorable chaos and confusion in the process.

Fang was destined for failure from the very beginning, with the season's schoolyard picking of tribe members leaving Fang with one of the most underwhelming and weakest tribes possible, making them destined to lose every challenge. Somehow, the tribe managed to lose even more after a tribe swap hoped to change the trajectory of the season, also managing to make the tribe even more dysfunctional than before. 'Survivor: Gabon' was a notorious reputation for being one of the strangest and bafflingly bad seasons in terms of gameplay, with Fang playing a major part as to why.

3 The Ravu Tribe

Survivor: Fiji

Image via CBS

One of the few times where one of the show's direct twists and themes played a major impact in terms of a tribe's ability to even compete, let alone win, in challenges, 'Survivor: Fiji's orange Ravu tribe was destined for failure. The culprit behind Ravu's continuous failure comes from Fiji's haves vs have-nots theme, with one tribe being given luxury after luxury while the other is left with little to nothing to work with. What was intended to be a social experiment to see if Ravu could rise above and win despite the odds ended up unintentionally showing the harsh reality of a wealth gap.

Ravu lost nearly every single immunity challenge before the merge, voting out 7 contestants in the process and proving that a tribe with harsh living conditions was always going to lose to a pampered tribe living a luxury life. The only times that Ravu didn't end up voting someone out were when a member of the other Moto tribe quit the game, as well as when the Moto tribe chose to go to tribal as to not give up their luxury camp. While an original Ravu member would ironically end up winning the season, it became greatly apparent just how much the haves vs have-nots twist didn't work in Survivor.

2 The Luzon Tribe

Survivor: Cagayan

Image via CBS

Also known as the "brains" tribe in 'Survivor: Cagayan's Brains vs Brawns vs Beauty theme, the Luzon tribe would ironically be completely lacking in the brains that they supposedly had when it came to the tribal stage of the game. More than simply losing the majority of immunity challenges in the beginning of the game, the ways that the Luzon tribe showed off their failures and mediocrity made for some of the most memorable failures in Survivor history. The tribe would end up voting someone off for 3 of the first 4 tribals before the tribe would be disbanded and the game shifted to 2 tribes.

From someone getting voted off with an idol in their pocket to another player dumping all of the rice into the fire yet still not getting voted off, the failures and destruction of Luzon tribe was simply inescapable and went beyond other disaster tribes. What truly placed this tribe in a selection above the rest was how they managed to lose an immunity challenge even when another tribe, the Brawn Aparri tribe, were attempting to throw a challenge to get someone out of the game. Ironically, some of the players from Luzon would go on to be major threats and great Survivor players, even if they didn't win.

1 The Ulong Tribe

Survivor: Palau

Image via CBS

When it comes to tribes that are infamous for losing immunity challenges to the other tribe, no tribe will come close to being able to beat the infamous record of the blue Ulong tribe from 'Survivor: Palau'. The tribe did so disastrously terrible in challenges that consequences that have never happened before or since ended up applying to Ulong, being the only time where a tribe was reduced to but a single member. Ulong only won a singular immunity challenge during the tribal stage, going to tribal council 8 separate times and getting constantly decimated by the Koror tribe.

While every other season simply did a tribe swap or merged tribes when one was repeatedly losing to another, Palau never had such swap or merge, simply leaving Ulong to continuously get beaten in challenges. It came down to a point where, when losing with only two contestants remaining, Bobby Jon Drinkard and Stephenie LaGrossa were forced to compete in a firemaking challenge instead of a vote, the only time this has happened outside of the final 4. By the very structure and changes to the show, no tribe will ever come close to Ulong's in terms of complete decimation at every level.

NEXT: Every Season of Survivor, Ranked