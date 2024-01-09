The Big Picture Wendell Holland addresses cheating rumors publicly and takes responsibility for his actions.

The rumor involved a past winner of Survivor cheating with a recent winner and gifting her a Louis Vuitton charm bracelet.

Wendell's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child was rumored to have moved out after discovering the cheating.

Survivor fans first watched Wendell Holland on Survivor: Ghost Island. He won after defeating Angela Perkins in a fire-making challenge. He later returned to Winners at War and came in 13th place. The furniture designer later appeared on HGTV and continues talking about new Survivor seasons and hosts parties.

Wendell recently came back into focus because of a cheating rumor involving a new castaway winner. Fans were left to try to solve a riddle that hinted at the identities of the players. He later confirmed being the subject of the rumor and addressed the situation publicly.

Survivor's Wendell Holland Admits to Not Being Honest About His Family Life

There was a rumor that a past Survivor winner was caught cheating with a recent winner of the show. There were screenshots of a direct message on X claiming the mother of the past winner found out her partner bought a Louis Vuitton charm bracelet and gifted it to the new winner at the finale premiere. The girlfriend initially thought it was her Christmas gift and was suspicious when she didn't receive it. The post claimed the past winner and the new one met at a watch party in May 2023, the same month his child was born. The ex-girlfriend was then rumored to have moved out with their son.

People suspected the rumor could've been about Wendell and Dee Valladares. Wendell then addressed the situation on X on Jan 5. "Although I think people's private lives should remain private, I'll clear the air with a few facts," his statement read. "My gf and I broke up. I take responsibility for that. I'm sorry to her for all that has transpired. The person the internet keeps attaching me to deserves an apology from me as well. We got close at the end of November through December, and I was dishonest about my family life with her. I created a situation that was unfair to both parties and although I've apologized to both privately, I would like the community to know that I'm sorry as well. Thank you." He later deleted this statement.

Dee hasn't publicly addressed the situation. Survivor 45 ended with Dee and Austin Li Coon in the final three. They admitted they had feelings for each other, but wouldn't hold back when trying to make their case to the jury. Dee won after she revealed how much information she had hidden from Austin. She then answered if they dated after filming.

"This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low-key for now," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It's been too crazy and it's getting crazier. So we've decided to keep it low-key for now, only because it's been insane." She then explained what she meant by low-key. "...You'll see pictures here and there, but we're not going to focus on it right now because so much is happening in our lives and yeah, we're just going to keep it low-key for now," she said.

Season 46 of Survivor premieres February 28, 2024, on CBS. All seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.