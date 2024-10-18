Survivor shows people living on an island on a tribe without the comforts of indoor life. They compete in challenges and the tribe that loses goes to the Tribal Council and votes out one of their members. This repeats until all the tribes merge into one and live together. This turns the game into an individual one where only one person will win $1 million. It's a huge feat to make it to the merge on the CBS show.

The "new era" started with season 41, which had more women getting eliminated before the merge than men. Survivor 43 made history with women being the first to go in the season. However, there have been multiple women who won the season in the new era. How does a woman make it to the merge to increase her chance of winning? Here are 10 tips to keep in mind.

10 Start on the winning 'Survivor' tribe

We have to acknowledge that some things on Survivor come down to pure luck. The tribes that don't go to Tribal Council don't need to lose anyone. The downside of that is, the winning tribes don't have any of their relationships tested with a vote to see who is really part of your voting block. However, the upside is that you're staying without question. The women winning tribes should focus on strengthening their relationships in the tribe. That way, they're less likely to be the first ones to go after the merge.

Season 46 showed Nami ready to take each other out after the merge. This surprised the other tribes, but they were ready and willing to help Nami continue its in-fighting. The tribe watched each other pre-merge and wanted to take out the biggest social threats first. Tevin Davis targeted his close ally Sodasia Thompson because of her relationship with the tribe, and she didn't see him coming.

9 Find your shield

Sodasia told Collider that a shield is important for a woman's success in the game. "Stick to people who seem, in everyone else's opinion, to be bigger threats to hide behind," she said. "Also, if there are a lot of loud or big egos. Stick with them and let them run sh-t for a while." Some castaways will naturally want to call the shots during challenges and at camp. "Observe and don't take it personally or act emotionally," the Survivor 46 alum advised.

Tribes like Taku in Survivor 42 greatly benefit from having a physical force on their tribe. Jonathan Young was a most valuable player in challenges and was great at fishing. He butted heads with winner Maryanne Oketch at times, but she wasn't in danger, mostly because of their winning streak. Her social game and great speech explaining it to the jury led to her win.

8 Hide your strengths

Having a shield will mean nothing if you don't hide your strengths. "Do not portray yourself as the strongest woman on the tribe," Sabiyah Broderick of Survivor 45 told Collider. "Because a lot of people feel like the weakest woman on the tribe is the thing that will really sink your ship, but being the strongest woman or portraying yourself as the strongest or the most witty definitely will get you chopped early, and it will increase the intimidation factor you have or tribemates. Let other people come to you with their ideas rather than yours."

Sabiyah said she wouldn't suggest as many things as she did the first time. She said men in the game usually want to lead, so you run the risk of becoming a target if you challenge that, "especially the athletic ones." You could also get "burned" being a social butterfly before the merge. "Anytime people are willing to follow you, that's a bad thing," she said laughing. "You want to stay in the group with everything."

7 Have a specific strength

Survivor calls for a delicate balance of things. You want to hide your strengths but be aware of what you're good at, whether it be puzzles, swimming, or something else. "You need to have that strength in a way that you still don't show too much of it, so you still placate the men," Katurah Topps from Survivor 46 said. You want to be valuable to potential allies without being a threat.

She noted that this rule is also important for the women on your tribe. You need to share your strengths with the other women before the merge and say you want to stick together. However, be careful you don't threaten them either. You want to be seen as a friend rather than their potential replacement in the game.

6 Don't reveal your idol

Information is the most important resource on Survivor. So, when someone finds an idol, they're tempted to share that information to build trust with an ally. It is also a relief to tell someone an important secret instead of constantly hiding it. However, not revealing your idol to anyone gives you the power to surprise your enemies. The perfect way to use an idol is when you know you're getting multiple votes. You can nullify those votes and strengthen your own.

Maryanne's ability to keep her idol secret for so long impressed the jury and helped her gain votes. She also had someone else use their idol on her. Future players should strive to have the same moment on finale night. There is another side to this advice.

5 Target people with advantages

If an advantage isn't in your possession, then it can be used against you. You want to have a good social game where people will tell you if they found something. The sad part is, once they do, you'll either have to find a way to get it or target them. Karla Cruz Godoy of Survivor 43 targeted Geo Bustamante after he revealed he found the Beware Advantage.

We later see the same cutthroat move with Jesse Lopez turning on Cody Assenmacher with his idol. However, it's important to weigh the risk of turning on that ally. If that ally is your shield, then you'll want to make the move at the last moment possible. Jesse's loss was partially because he took out his shield.

4 Win over other tribes by talking to Jeff Probst

There aren't many opportunities to interact with castaways in other tribes before the merge except for challenges and journeys. That doesn't mean you shouldn't try to make a good impression. Maryanne was known for cracking jokes and laughing with Jeff Probst before a challenge. You sometimes heard castaways from the other tribes talk about how "cute" she was and that probably had an effect once they had a chance to work with her.

You need to constantly remember you want to portray yourself as someone people want to work with in the game. Emily Flippen started season 45 on a sour note by challenging Bruce Perreault. She then had to work hard to prove to overcome that bad first impression.

3 Women of Color, fight harder when a new group forms

Some people want to take their foot off the gas in fear of going too hard too early. But Katurah says women of color can't follow that rule. They are vulnerable of being the first to go when a new group of people meets. "Any time there is a new group, that's when women of color are at the most risk of going home," she said. "So that first and second tribe switch, you're at risk of going home. And then, of course, that first merge even if you get to the merge, that first merge vote you're at risk as well."

We've seen this issue before with Maryanne and Drea Wheeler in Survivor 42. They saw the castaway who went to jury during Tribal Council was a Black man named Rocksroy Bailey. Drea said she was reminded of the many Black players before them who followed each other to the jury. She decided to play her idol to avoid that trend.

2 Turn the men in your tribe against each other

If any cracks are showing between the men in your tribe, then you should exploit them. It's the easiest way to fly under the radar. Sydney Segal did this in season 41. She told her ally, Danny McCray that Naseer Muttalif was targeting him. That naturally made the NFL player focus on Naseer.

Of course, there is a risk to this strategy. Sharing information can easily backfire on you. But if you can be subtle, and pick the right people for this plan, then you make it to the merge past a Tribal Council.

1 Keep your alliances with other women on the low

A castaway should be careful of making any alliances obvious. But men are quick to point out women who are sticking together and are threatened by that. Women's alliances don't have the best track record. We've seen men want to proceed with caution because of the slim chance that your women's alliance is successful.

Keep your alliances with other women secret, and it's better to keep one or two men in the mix to cover up a potential second coming of the Black Widow alliance. That does mean you have to agree on which men to trust. This tends to be one of the many things that can tear apart an alliance. You need to agree on your allies.

The new era has a complicated reputation. We got a season where the most women were eliminated first. However, multiple women who won in the new era. There is a lot of skill and a little bit of luck that goes into winning Survivor. The balance of playing well without others noticing is the theme with all of our tips.

