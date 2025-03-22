Yesterday, Paramount+ rolled out its new “Find Your Mountain on Paramount+” campaign with a fun new ad spot that brings the cast of the hit SHOWTIME original series Yellowjackets face-to-face with Survivor host Jeff Probst for the ultimate Tribal Council elimination. The new ad is the first in a series of star-studded live-action brand spots rolling out over the coming months that will showcase the personalized content experience on Paramount+ – where everyone can find their own mountain of shows and movies to enjoy.

In the ad spot mashup, Jeff Probst announces from his perch the Survivor: Yellowjackets edition, as characters Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) are seen wearing iconic buff. The legendary "Ancient Voices" swell as they narrate what would happen should the young ladies from the series be in their own version of the long-running competition series. Of course, Probst is nearby with a megaphone to encourage the players with his own Yellowjacket-inspired play on words. Leading the procession at Tribal Council, Probst ends the spot by saying, "Shauna, the tribe has spoken. And they're hungry."

Paramount+ Brings a Crossover Dream

Thanks to the new advert, fans of both shows have the opportunity to find their mountain of entertainment on Paramount+. The trio of stars was excited about the opportunity to work together and collaborate on the project. Survivor host Jeff Probst said:

"It was an absolute blast to work with Jasmin and Sophie on this hilariously unhinged spot that answers the question: What would happen if the Yellowjackets cast competed on Survivor? I was in the original Paramount+ spot that launched at the Super Bowl in 2021, and it’s amazing to see the creativity and hilarious storylines of this evolving campaign reach new heights. From howling into my megaphone to filming these high-stakes challenges in the eerie wilderness of the Antler Queen, this Tribal Council elimination was unlike any other! I can’t wait to surprise the fans and hope they see how much fun we had bringing these two worlds together."

The Yellowjackets stars had their own encouraging words. "I grew up watching Survivor with my family. Getting to work with Jeff and film this crossover was a dream come true!" said Jasmin Savoy Brown. "This is the merge we’ve been waiting for ever since we shot the pilot. Whoever made this concept come true, needs a raise. It was so much fun to bring this to life and to work with Jeff!” said Sophie Nelisse.

Fans should be encouraged to see more Paramount+-inspired mashups to come. For now, the Yellowjackets tribe has spoken.