Fox Entertainment is debuting an all-new drama series centered around country music, and has cast two stars worthy of the genre’s larger-than-life legacy. Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel have been cast in the network’s newest drama, Monarch, playing secretive members of a family of country royalty. Created and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, the series is set to premiere over two nights, starting on January 30, 2022, and stretching into February 1.

The “Texas-sized” music drama follows the Romans, the so-called “first family” of country music whose lives are not as sugary and sweet as they may seem on the outside. Academy Award-winner Sarandon is set to play Dottie Cantrell Roman, the tough-as-nails matriarch who, alongside her husband, has created a proper country music dynasty built on a foundation of lies. Friel comes in as Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, the heir to the Romans’ thrones who is determined to protect her family’s legacy, as inauthentic as it may be, while still ensuring her own rise to stardom.

Perhaps best known for her role in Pushing Daisies, Friel makes a return to the small screen after last being seen in 2019’s Deep Water, as well as on the silver screen in 2020’s Books of Blood. Sarandon returns to the small screen after appearances in this year’s Jolt and Ride the Eagle on film, having last been seen on television in the most recent season of Search Party.

Hilfers is set to serve as writer and executive producer for the musical drama, with Michael Rauch joining as executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Jason Owen are also set to serve as executive producers, with Jason Ensler directing the series premiere and Adam Anders serving as executive music producer for the show’s music, which will feature original songs and covers.

Monarch will premiere in a special two-night event on Fox, beginning on January 30, 2022, immediately following the NFC Championship, and continuing on February 1.

