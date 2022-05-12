It feels rare that we get a middlebrow, feel-good, low-stakes comedy nowadays. Films in the ilk of Wine Country, Book Club, or anything by Nancy Meyers feel too far and in between now. However, according to Deadline, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, and Megan Mullally are attached to star in a wedding/road trip comedy titled The Fabulous Four. Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker) is currently attached to direct the project.

The film follows a pair of life-long friends, played by Sarandon and Mullally, as they travel to Key West to be bridesmaids to their college girlfriend, played by Midler, who is getting married in a surprise ceremony. Once they arrive, old relationships are rekindled, tensions fly, the past returns, drinks are consumed, and romance is in the air. The film is reportedly going into pre-production this July, and will film in Atlanta, Georgia, and Key West, Florida this September. Given the title, it seems possible there may have been a fourth companion in their friend group that something consequential has happened to.

The original script was written by Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison, who both penned the indie comedy Golden Arm, and Jocelyn Moorhouse. The film is going to be executive produced by Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and produced by Richard Barton Lewis, who both have producing credits on the film August Rush. The film will be launched for international sales next week at the Cannes Film Festival, hoping to appeal to mature audiences in need of a good comedy.

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon is best known for her iconic roles in movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Thelma and Louise, Bull Durham, and can be seen in the upcoming Blue Beetle. Megan Mullally is best known for her Emmy-winning work on Will & Grace, as well as roles in Why Him? and Parks and Recreation. Bette Midler is an Emmy award-winning and Oscar nominated actress best known for her roles in Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, and The Stepford Wives remake. She can be seen in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 later this year.

Jocelyn Moorhouse is an Australian screenwriter and director. The Fabulous Four will not be Moorhouse’s first foray into wedding-related projects. Moorhouse served as a producer on Muriel’s Wedding which was directed by her husband, PJ Hogan.

There is currently no release date set for The Fabulous Four.

