Sports like baseball and basketball have long been given their chance to shine in cinema, but soon, a different ball will roll down the lane and strike audiences with comedic timing they never saw coming. That title is The Gutter and today, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek of Magnolia Pictures’ latest project. After spinning into theaters back in November, the film is preparing to celebrate its arrival on demand and DVD on January 28. Featuring a lineup of champions, the film’s impressive cast includes the likes of Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and national treasure and icon, Susan Sarandon (The Rocky Horror Picture Show).

The sneak peek tosses audiences into the action, after it’s already been established that Moore’s character, a prodigy bowler named Walt, has some serious beef with Sarandon’s longtime pin princess, Linda Curson. With his friend and biggest supporter, Skunk (Carden), by his side, Walt answers a reporter’s question about his inability to climb up the competition’s ladder. Both Walt and Skunk think that something fishy is afoot, with each one pointing to the likelihood of sabotage. Quickly pulling the attention away from the up-and-comer, the infamous Linda Curson steps into the frame, causing the event’s attendees to lose their minds with excitement as they cheer for the return of the bowling queen.

If you thought the race for the Super Bowl or World Series was high stakes, just wait until you tune in for The Gutter. The film follows Walt, a new-to-the-game competitor who inadvertently stumbles into the sport and is encouraged by one of the bowling bar’s regulars, Skunk, to hone his skills and take them to the next level. When his beloved safe haven of pin smashing threatens to go into foreclosure, Walt finally sees that his purpose in life is to save the alley from destruction. After striking out on his pro-career, Walt becomes the new celebrity face around the alley, but not everyone is happy about the young man’s quest, with long-term alley favorite, Linda “The Crusher” Curson resurfacing to ensure her record remains unbroken.

The Faces Behind ‘The Gutter’

Co-helmed by Yassir and Isaiah Lester, The Gutter’s cast features a perfectly molded mish-mash of faces who probably won’t be in any other projects together again, but just make sense for the bowling-centered comedy. Joining the leading trio is a call sheet that includes Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Paul Reiser (Aliens), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Kim Fields (The Facts of Life), Paul Scheer (Black Monday) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project).

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at The Gutter above and catch it on demand and DVD on January 28.