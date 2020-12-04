The award-winning director dishes on her filmmaking style and what it's like to watch collaborator Mads Mikkelsen become Hollywood's go-to bad guy.

Director Susanne Bier's career has been a fascinating one to track: Her Danish films have been nominated twice for the Best Foreign Film Oscar (with In a Better World winning in 2010), and she has since found a foothold in international productions including the Emmy-winning AMC miniseries adaptation of The Night Manager, Netflix phenomenon Bird Box, and more.

Her newest series The Undoing, she says, was a "pretty perfect" collaboration between her and writer David E. Kelley, as they shared ideas frequently during the production process — him focusing on the story of a New York therapist caught up in a murder mystery, while Bier kept her focus on the tone. The six-episode miniseries, which just aired its final episode on HBO, appealed to her because, she says in the latest installment of our Collider Connected video series, "even if you are a hugely intelligent, sensitive person, you are actually capable of not seeing what's in front of you." It's something Grace (Nicole Kidman) discovers over the course of the series while dealing with the betrayals of her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant).

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the season finale of The Undoing, "The Bloody Truth."]

The initial focus of our conversation was on the Undoing season finale, specifically its wild twists and why she was certain they came up with the right ending. But beyond that, we also discussed:

How Bier approaches filming explicit love scenes: "It might be me being Danish, and Danish is a very liberal society. I always felt that making those moments ultra complicated and difficult made the actual process much worse."

Her signature use of extreme close-ups: "I just feel that it makes moments very clear for me, about what they are about."

What it's been like to see Mads Mikkelsen (who starred in her 2006 film After the Wedding ) become Hollywood's go-to villain: "Often, really nice guys are great at playing bad guys."

(who starred in her 2006 film ) become Hollywood's go-to villain: "Often, really nice guys are great at playing bad guys." Her reaction to the 2019 English language adaptation of After the Wedding , which flipped the genders of its core characters.

, which flipped the genders of its core characters. What it was like to witness Bird Box become an international phenomenon (both the pluses and the minuses of that): "I hadn't done that kind of genre before, so that was a lot of fun getting to try that."

become an international phenomenon (both the pluses and the minuses of that): "I hadn't done that kind of genre before, so that was a lot of fun getting to try that." And why, whatever she does next, she probably won't write it herself.

Watch the full video interview below, and check out our past Collider Connected conversations with the legendary Forest Whitaker and Mank star Amanda Seyfried.

