If you’re a fan of British crime dramas, particularly those that delve into a world just beyond sanity, and just beyond the reaches of the law, then BritBox has a treat for you. Collider is excited to premiere the first trailer for Suspect, a new BritBox original series starring James Nesbitt as a hardened detective who will do anything to find out the truth about his daughter’s death.

The trailer for Suspect introduces us to Danny Frater, a detective with not much to lose who turns up at a hospital morgue, only to find that the victim he’s meant to be examining is his daughter, Christina. Overcome with grief, Danny cannot accept the coroner’s findings — that she committed suicide — and instead sets out on a path of revenge, determined to find out who was responsible for his daughter’s murder, much to the dismay of the local detective inspector. But what he finds along the way may not be what he wanted to see, with each episode uncovering Christina’s slow descent into the criminal underworld, turning her into a woman Danny barely recognizes, even on the autopsy table.

The series features a host of television and film icons, mainstays of British televisions like Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant, Outlander’s Sam Heughan, and more, with each featured in their own episode as Danny breaks down his daughter’s path to her demise. Viewers are able to engage with Danny’s investigation in real time, as each episode interrogates someone in Christina’s life — her mother, her mentor, her godfather, her business partner, her best friend and her partner.

Image via BritBox

All the while Danny is investigating, his idea of solving his daughter’s murder doesn’t exactly go to plan. Instead of being able to cleanly pin it on an outside force, he is also forced to examine his own failings as a father, and what kind of influence he may have had on his daughter’s eventual demise. Through eight thirty-minute episodes, he will have to come to terms with the way death has reached its cold hand into his family, and accept that he may have been the one to help invite it in.

Suspect premieres exclusively on BritBox on September 27. Check out the brand new trailer below: