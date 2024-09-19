Audiences often go to the movies to get a good thrill, as it's a feeling that only the cinema can provide. There’s nothing quite like being transported to a completely different place and time through an exciting narrative, and many of the most acclaimed films of all time are known to get their audience’s blood pumping. While special effects and extravagant production design can help establish an atmosphere of suspense, the most thrilling films tend to be those with finely crafted stories that give viewers a reason to engage with the characters on an emotional level.

The thriller genre has never gone away, as it has been dominant from “The Golden Age of Hollywood” to the current era where emerging studios like A24 and NEON are very popular among younger film fans. Here are the ten most suspenseful movies ever, ranked.

10 ‘Memento’ (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Memento is perhaps the most inventive film of Christopher Nolan’s entire career, as he managed to make a murder mystery thriller in which the main character cannot be trusted. Much of the joy of watching Memento is seeing the genius of Nolan’s story construction, which constantly skips back in time to recontextualize events that the audience already thinks that they understand.

The non-linear structure of Memento makes it more intense, as Nolan seems to revel in keeping the viewer on their toes and forcing them to pay close attention to even the most seemingly minor of details. While the experience of watching Memento is entertaining because of all the surprises it has, the dark twist that Guy Pearce’s character makes in the third act is enough to leave viewers with a pit in their stomachs, especially if they were expecting something a little bit more optimistic.

9 ‘Oldboy’ (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Oldboy is a brilliantly constructed revenge thriller that examines how fundamentally unsuccessful acts of vengeance are. While director Park Chan-wook has touched on these existentialist themes in some of his earlier projects, Oldboy seeks to decentralize the mythology surrounding revenge thrillers that had been lionized by the action cinema of older generations. Each blow and punishing act of violence in Oldboy hits like a ton of bricks, particularly a rousing fight scene in a hallway that has been widely influential on similar “one shot” scenes in recent years.

Oldboy features one of the most haunting movie twists of all-time, which is made even more upsetting because Park chose to end it on an ambiguous note. While Spike Lee attempted to remake the film in 2013 with Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olson, the new version paled in comparison to the masterwork of suspense and shock that Park had created with his timeless 2003 classic.

8 ‘Blow Out’ (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Blow Out was one of the most foundational films in Brian De Palma’s career, as it indicated that he could merge the classical suspense of Alfred Hitchcock’s films with the type of aggressive violent and sexual content that was only possible within the “New Hollywood” era of the industry. Blow Out does a great job at exploring the paranoia surrounding conspiracy theories and political corruption that had reached its peak in the early 1980s, but it also explored the fundamentally interesting qualities of film editing.

Blow Out uses its sound design to its advantage, as De Palma was able to gradually build up to the most shocking moments of violence. While there is some dark humor to be found in the film (as is the case with many of De Palma’s work), the final shot of Blow Out is one of the darkest in cinematic history.

7 ‘Jaws’ (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jaws set the groundwork for what a summer blockbuster could be, and seemed to single handedly prove why Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest directors of all-time. Jaws is technically an adventure film by the strictest definitions, but that doesn't prevent it from being one of the scariest movies ever made. In fact, Spielberg’s ability to compromise the safety of a park beach helped prevent generations of moviegoers from ever feeling safe on the beach.

Jaws is brilliant because of the decision not to show the shark immediately, creating suspense regarding what its appearance would look like. The notion that “less is more” wouldn’t just be an important lesson that Spielberg would carry with him for the rest of his career, but something that the industry itself would try to replicate with the countless Jaws copycats released in subsequent decades.

6 ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986)

Directed by David Lynch

Blue Velvet is a great example of what makes David Lynch such a unique artist, as trying to define it by any standard definitions of genre would be challenging. Blue Velvet is a satire of idealized American suburban communities, a descent into the dark side of the criminal underworld, a strange coming-of-age fantasy, and a warped version of The Wizard Of Oz all in one; Lynch’s imagination truly has no bounds.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Blue Velvet is that the surrealism never diffuses the tension, as Lynch is able to craft compelling characters thanks to the performances by Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern. Audiences may have been confused as to what exactly they were watching, but that didn’t prevent Lynch fromlanding his story on a strong emotional note that turned every notion of what a mystery movie should be on its head.

5 ‘Parasite’ (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Parasite might be the coolest film to ever win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, as the notion of the Oscars handing their most highly coveted prize to a genre thriller from an arthouse director like Bong Joon-ho is still rather unbelievable. Parasite is brilliant because it provoked interesting discussion about the class divides that separate the rich from the poor; while the context is grounded in modern day North Korea, the film’s themes are relevant in any point in history in which those in power benefitted from the weaker class.

While producing a genuinely shocking moment is certainly a challenge for most films to pull off, the major plot twist in Parasite is one of the most surprising in recent memory, as it completely recontextualizes the audience’s understanding of who the intended heroes and villains of the story are supposed to be.

4 ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Taxi Driver tapped into the anxieties that young Americans felt in the 1970s, as it examined how a vigilante like Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) could become the surprising face of a political movement and icon of the media. De Niro’s performance is certainly among his best, because Bickle is a character who is in constant denial about the role that he occupies in society. Despite claiming to be acting in the greater good of his community, Bickle is just a selfish man who wants to continue the cycle of violence that he helped to initiate.

Taxi Driver succeeds at being genuinely unsettling, as its depiction of political violence mirrored many recent events at the time of its initial theatrical release in 1976. Martin Scorsese would go on to make many very influential thrillers, but Taxi Driver may be the most unfiltered character study that he has ever crafted.

3 ‘The French Connection’ (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

The French Connection set the standard for what a great police thriller should look like, and is responsible for giving Gene Hackman one of the best roles of his entire career. Although the character of Popeye Doyle is one of the coolest in cinematic history, much of the brilliance regarding The French Connection is due to director William Friedkin; Friedkin shot the film in a very realistic way, which at times felt closer to the authenticity of a documentary than a standard crime B-movie.

The French Connection includes an extended car chase sequence that is often ranked as the best in history. Despite the advances that have been made in special effects in the years since, the practical action in The French Connection puts modern action films like the many sequels in The Fast and the Furious franchise to shame.

2 ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Directed by David Fincher