Keep an eye out after watching these suspenseful movies!

The best kind of thrillers are the ones that blend real-life psychological horrors with nerve-shredding suspense and no kind of thriller does that better than stalker flicks. Stories dealing with stalkers always manage to get under audience’s skin by building up an eerie atmosphere and hitting that universal fear of someone watching you from the shadows. There’s always that lurking fear of someone following you from afar or a stranger just staring at you that these films always bring to life and amplify through some unsettling suspense.

RELATED: 11 Movies That Nail The Horrors of Dating

It’s even more horrifying when that terrifying entity breaks out of the shadows and suddenly becomes attached in the protagonist’s life leading to a scary cat and mouse game. Stalker flicks can be creepy as hell, but which ones really showcase these creatures of habit in the most terrifying and suspenseful light?

Greta (2018)

*Available on All Rental Services

Director Neil Jordan’s 2018 thriller Greta delivers some fun thrills and chilling suspense in its story of a young girl’s good deed having unexpectedly sinister consequences.

After finding a purse on the subway and returning it to its owner, Frances (Chloe Grace Moretz) gains a new companion in an older woman named Greta (Isabelle Huppert) who seems nice at first but has darker shades that lead to some gruesome realizations. Jordan’s direction balances some fun horror and seriously disturbing stalking that becomes elevated through Moretz and Huppert’s great performances.

Watcher (2022)

Image via Sundance

*Currently in theaters

Watcher is the latest film to come from IFC Midnight and writer/director Chloe Okuno and constantly keeps viewers on their toes with its shadowy stalker story.

The film follows Julia (Maika Monroe), an actress who finds herself being watched nightly by a figure from the building across from her. Watcher is a total nerve-shredder full of excellently crafted frights, a career-best performance from Monroe, and some stellar direction from Okuno that induces paranoia and chills. You’ll be constantly looking over your shoulder after Watcher.

The Strangers (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

*Available on All Rental Services

Bryan Bertino’s directorial debut, The Strangers, still remains one of the scariest home invasion movies of all time largely because of how haunting its titular group of masked killers are.

With its trio of masked killers stalking and terrorizing a couple throughout the night, they quickly get under your skin with how menacing and haunting their presence is. Bertino’s direction makes The Strangers a continually chilling viewing and the film contains one of the most unnerving one-takes of all-time. It's sincerely not for the faint of heart.

The Cable Guy (1996)

*Available on Hulu

Although Ben Stiller’s 1996 black comedy The Cable Guy features plenty of comedic talent, including Jim Carreyand Matthew Broderick in the lead roles, its central stalker story has its creepy moments.

RELATED: Jim Carrey: Why 1994 Was an Awesome Year for His Comedic Career

The film follows an architect (Broderick) who's stalked by his intrusive cable guy Chip (Carrey) and showcases a great mix of darker comedy and suspenseful stalking. Carrey’s generally over the top comedy has some great dashes of dark and creepy behavior and Stiller’s direction works incredibly well in blending wild comedy and real-life horrors.

One Hour Photo (2002)

Image Via Fox Searchlight

*Available on All Rental Services

Robin Williams was known for making audiences laugh, and their hearts swell with his charismatic and good-hearted performances, but many might not remember his most terrifying performance in One Hour Photo.

The film sees Williams play Sy, a photo technician who’s obsessed with a seemingly perfect family who he views through their photos before injecting himself into their lives. Many praised Williams for his against-type performance that completely rocks you to your core in how unnerving and unforgettable it is. It's a performance from Williams that shows how talented he was and is generally remembered as one of his best.

Unhinged (2020)

Image via Solstice Studios

*Available on Prime Video

Rather than be shadowy and subtle in executing its stalker story, Unhinged showcases some full-blown road rage with its bonkers, but immensely suspenseful premise.

The film follows a single mother (Caren Pistorius) whose bad interaction with a fellow driver (Russell Crowe) ends up making her a target for his unexpected fury and kicks off a dangerous cat and mouse game. Crowe is scary as hell in Unhinged, and you’re constantly left on the edge of your seat as the tension and suspense ramps up and never lets off the gas.

Unsane (2018)

Image via Fingerprint Releasing / Bleecker Street

*Available on Hulu

Steven Soderbergh’s 2018 psychological horror movie Unsaneembodies all the horrors of gaslighting into a terrifying experience of a woman dealing with her stalker.

While attempting to escape her stalker, Sawyer (Claire Foy) ends up unknowingly signing a consent for to be committed to a psychiatric hospital where her stalker David (Joshua Leonard) is working. Soderbergh crafts a tense experience that’s elevated through Foy’s incredible on-edge performance and expertly instills chills at every turn.

Cape Fear (1991)

*Available on All Rental Services

Cape Fear is a stalker story that trades romance for revenge and is underrated gem in Martin Scorseseand Robert DeNiro’s longtime collaboration.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Martin Scorsese

The film sees DeNiro play Max Cady, a former prisoner who terrorizes the family of his former lawyer (Nick Nolte) who wronged him. DeNiro is an absolutely terrifying force and Scorsese perfectly builds up Max’s growing presence to create a stalker story full of terror.

It Follows (2014)

Image via A24

*Available on Netflix

David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 breakout film It Follows blends a horrifying modern creature feature with all the horrors of an unknown presence always making you look over your shoulder.

The film follows Jay (Maika Monroe) as she attempts to escape the grasp of a shape-shifting entity that continually walks towards her. Mitchell’s direction constantly keeps you looking around to see if you see something walking towards Jay and Monroe, who appears in quite a lot of movies on this list, delivers a must-watch breakout performance. It Follows has become a definitive modern stalker story for a reason and will instantly make viewers unsettled by its unknown entity.

KEEP READING: The Best Slasher Movies of the 21st Century So Far