Apple TV+ released the first trailer of Suspicion, its highly-anticipated “whodunit?” series starring Uma Thurman as a successful businesswoman whose son gets kidnapped from a hotel in New York. The trailer teases the expected level of paranoia and mistrust as four different British citizens get accused of committing the crime.

The trailer opens with a marriage scene, where the bride, Nathalie Thompson (Georgina Campbell), gets arrested with no further explanations. Nathalie is taken to a questioning room, where she’s accused of conspiring to kidnap Katherine Newman’s (Thurman) son. Nathalie seems shocked by the accusation, just like the other three British people who got arrested for the same motive.

The four British band together to prove their innocence, trying to uncover who’s been framing them. However, since they are strangers to one another, they can’t even be sure that at least one of them is the real culprit behind the kidnapping. The trailer also shows Thurman’s businesswoman is hiding some secrets of her own, which might have motivated the attack on her son.

Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2016 and followed five ordinary Israeli citizens who discovered one morning that they are the principal suspects of the kidnapping of the Iranian minister of defense. In addition to Thurman and Campbell, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Suspicion was created by BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle), who also serves as the series showrunner and executive producer together with Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, and Anna Winger. Long also directs the series, while Darin McLeod (Watchmen) produces it.

Suspicion comes exclusively to Apple TV+ on February 4. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Suspicion’s official synopsis.

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

