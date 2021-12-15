The air of suspicion will soon engulf viewers of a new Apple TV+ thriller. The streaming service has released the first-look images of their new series, Suspicion, which combines the high stakes of an international cat-and-mouse chase with the classic tale of a “whodunit?” mystery.

The eight-episode series stars Uma Thurman as a prominent businesswoman who is kidnapped from a hotel in New York. With detectives looking for clues as to who would kidnap her, they turn a suspicious eye to a group of four British citizens, who were at the hotel when the businesswoman was kidnaped. With the National Crime Agency and the FBI hot on their trail, the group embarks on a race against time to prove their innocence; and, along the way, find out that not everyone can be trusted.

Alongside Thurman, the diverse cast will also include Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyse Gable, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Thys-Harries, and Angel Coulby.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:

The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Created by Rob Williams, who served as a writer for the first two seasons of Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle, Suspicion is based on False Flag, an Israeli series created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman that carries a similar plot as Suspicion. The series was ordered by Apple TV+ in 2020, with production being handled by Keshet Productions, the UK arm of Keshet International that produced False Flag. Thurman was the first actor to sign on to the series.

In addition to serving as the series showrunner, Williams will also serve as a co-executive producer of the series alongside Chris Long, Howard Burch, Avi Nir, and Anna Winger. Long, a Golden Globe winner will also serve as the director for the series. Suspicion will be among a slate of high-profile shows to be released on the streaming service in the first quarter of 2022, along with The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Afterparty among others.

Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb. 4, 2022. Check out the first-look images below.

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

'MacGruber’s Jorma Taccone & John Solomon on Trying to Get Christopher Nolan to Direct an Episode and Making the Peacock Series They also reveal the MacGruber sequel was at one point called ‘MacGruber: Dick Infested Waters’ and so much more.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email