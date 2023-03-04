Suspiria is a 2018 supernatural horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film is a re-imagining of the 1977 Italian horror classic of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around a young American dancer named Susie Bannion (played by Dakota Johnson) who travels to Berlin to join a prestigious dance academy run by a company of witches. The head of the dance academy is Madame Blanc/Mother Markos (Tilda Swinton) As Susie begins to uncover the academy's dark and sinister secrets, she realizes that the academy is actually a front for the coven's ritualistic practices, and that the dancers are being used as sacrifices to keep the coven's power intact. Unlike the ending of the 1977 film though, there’s a lot going on that viewers may have missed.

The Lore Behind 'Suspiria'

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The film features a cast of talented actors and boasts stunning cinematography, as well as a haunting score by Radiohead's Thom Yorke. While it deviates significantly from the original Suspiria, the 2018 film is a visually stunning and haunting reimagining of the classic horror story. Guadagnino added elements of the Three Mothers myth, originally introduced in Dario Argento's original Suspiria. The Three Mothers represent three powerful witches who roamed the earth and caused destruction and death through their pursuit of power and wealth. They include Mater Suspiriorum (located in Berlin in the new film, but originally in Freiburg, Germany), Mater Tenebrarum (based in New York), and Mater Lachrymarum (located in Rome).

RELATED: Luca Guadagnino’s Plans for a ‘Suspiria’ Sequel Were Genuinely Insane

As the film continues, it's revealed that the academy's director, Mother Markos, is actually a powerful witch who has been using the academy as a front for the coven's ritualistic practices. As we find out through the deaths of Patricia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and Sara (Mia Goth), anyone who intends to fight against the coven is killed by the witches. However, in the end, when the witches come together under Madame Blanc’s orders to kill Susie, it is revealed that Susie is a witch herself.

The final scene shows Susie leading a dance performance that is actually a spell casting. As the performance reaches its climax, the floor of the academy begins to crack and swallow up the other dancers, signifying the transfer of power from Mother Markos to Susie. The scene also alludes to the idea that the coven is a cyclical entity, with power being passed down from one leader to the next through the generations. This ending suggests that the cycle will continue with Susie as the new leader, perpetuating the coven's dark and sinister practices into the future.

Susie’s Real Identity

Image via Amazon Studios

Throughout the film, there were clues hinting at Susie’s actual identity, whether it was the inexplicable kinship to Berlin or her ability to overtake Madame Blanc's messaging in the nightmares that were cast her way. According to Suspiria screenwriter David Kajganich, this was part of a grander design to pave the way for Susie’s revelation:

Part of what makes Guadanino’s Suspiria unique is how the final girl doesn’t “defeat” the evil as much as she replaces and embraces it. Markos is a centuries-old, disfigured crone who is in charge of the coven and is trying to get a new, younger body because her current one is full of leprous sores, tumors, and the limbs of immobile infants that are growing out of her own. In Guadagnino’s version, Markos is shown to be a con artist, and Dakota Johnson's Susie Bannion is the real Mater Suspiriorum.

The New Coven Leader and Final Girl

By the end, instead of stopping the dark magic of the coven once and for all, Susie ultimately overthrows Mother Markos and takes her place as the leader of the coven. In the twisted final act, as Susie reveals herself to be Mother Suspirium, she summons her familiar, a demonic-looking creature, which begins killing off those in the coven who supported Helena Markos. All the rituals and sacrifices were done with the hopes of giving Mother Suspirium a new mortal body to live on, but unbeknownst to the coven of witches at the Markos Academy, Mother Suspirium had found refuge in the body of Susie Bannon. Susie/Mother Suspirium pulls open her own chest, revealing a blackened mouth which wails and sighs. She begins to execute all those who chose the wrong witch to back but grants a peaceful death to both Sara and Patricia, who have become half-human and hobbled in the coven’s failed attempts to create a host body for Markos. Susie, as Mother Suspiriorum, also provides an answer to the grieving Dr. Josef Klemperer (Tilda Swinton again) and gives him information on his wife, telling him she was killed in a concentration camp. She then touches him and erases his memories of the horrors he had witnessed, so he can go back to his solitary life.

It makes sense then that Guadagnino wished to explore Argento's witches in other installments. The director had expressed plans to make a prequel centered on Tilda Swinton’s character, based in the year 1212 where she would learn to explore her powers. The 2018 film also positions Susie as the center of the troubles plaguing the girls now, setting one of the Three Mothers firmly on the chess board. It's important to note that Suspiria is a very surreal and stylized film, and its ending is open to interpretation. However, this explanation provides a possible understanding of the events that took place in the movie's final moments.